With the right combination of kitchen appliances, cabinetry and lighting, you can create the ideal functional and aesthetically pleasing space.

Finding the best kitchen cabinets for your home

Many factors are involved in finding the best kitchen cabinets for your home, such as the overall aesthetic, placement and storage capacity. Whether you choose a classic or modern design, the right cabinets should fit into your space. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know.

Determine the kitchen size

Before you get kitchen cabinets, plan out your space. Start by taking measurements of the kitchen and determine your preferred layout for the cabinets, counters and appliances. When doing this, consider the following:

Plumbing and electrical outlets

Location of windows and doors

Appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves or dishwashers

Make sure you leave enough space to move around in the kitchen. Also, consider how high your ceilings are. If you have a lot of vertical space, account for this since you might not be able to reach the uppermost shelves of your new cabinets if they’re mounted too high up.

Be careful when planning your cabinetry, especially if you have corners or an oddly shaped kitchen. For example, if you have a wall-mounted cabinet in one corner, make sure you can access it without hitting a wall, another cabinet or an appliance.

When in doubt, consult a professional for advice. Keep in mind any limitations you have, such as space or budget.

Pick the cabinet type

There are two main types of kitchen cabinets:

Base cabinets: These sit on the floor and are usually around 24 inches in depth and 36 inches tall. Most can support a countertop on them. Due to their size and shape, many also come with drawers.

These sit on the floor and are usually around 24 inches in depth and 36 inches tall. Most can support a countertop on them. Due to their size and shape, many also come with drawers. Wall cabinets: These are typically smaller and go on the wall. On average, they’re 12 to 24 inches deep and 12 to 42 inches tall. They go above the countertops and other appliances, sometimes including the refrigerator.

Most kitchens have a combination of both types of cabinets. If you want to get creative, you could also use base cabinets to form an island in the center of the room for additional storage and counter space.

Figure out storage and organization

Cabinets for the kitchen are a great storage and organization solution. They usually come with two to five shelves, each placed at a different level, and can vary in size and capacity. Some have adjustable shelves, which you can use to store items of any size.

If you have limited floor space, here are a few ways to optimize it:

Take advantage of vertical space with wall cabinets.

with wall cabinets. Use cabinets that have drawers to store smaller items.

to store smaller items. Get equipment or accessories such as a silverware organizer or a wall-mounted spice rack to free up room for larger or more important items.

Select the design and material

The overall design and material are both key considerations when settling on a kitchen theme. Here are some common styles:

Wooden cabinets for a classic aesthetic

Flat-front cabinets for a midcentury modern look

Handle-free cabinets for a minimalistic or modern style

Polyethylene cabinets with glass faces for a contemporary look

Stainless steel cabinets for outdoor or commercial kitchens

Choose the colors

Once you have settled on an overall theme and material, consider the colors and final finish you want. To figure this out, consider the color and design of the following:

Appliances

Countertops

Walls

Floors

Backsplash

Lights

Each of these elements plays a major role in the overall theme and look you can achieve. Whether you’re remodeling or designing a kitchen from scratch, your cabinets should either match or complement these features.

Choose two or three main colors and stick with them. That way, you can emphasize certain aspects of the room without going overboard. Here are some options:

Black or white cabinets with granite countertops

Dark wood cabinetry with light-colored walls and floors

Bright or light cabinets and backsplash with black appliances or darker walls

Keep in mind that most wood cabinets have a stained finish. If you’re using wood grain for the cabinets, though, you can paint them to either hide or emphasize their original aesthetic. You can also use laminate to freshen the cabinets and make them more durable.

Add any hardware

Also called fittings, the hardware for kitchen cabinets includes:

Knobs

Bars

Handles

Pulls

These all are used to open and close the cabinets, but the type you choose contributes to the overall theme of any kitchen. Some modern cabinets don’t have fittings at all. Instead, they use a touch-to-open system.

Best kitchen cabinets and accessories

Mill’s Pride Verona White Plywood Shaker Stock Ready To Assemble Wall Kitchen Cabinet

These wall-mounted kitchen cabinets are made with a sturdy plywood and come with two main compartments and an open middle shelf that can store items where they’re easy to reach. They come in white or gray and are available in 9- to 60-inch widths and 12- to 42-inch heights.

Sold by Home Depot

Hampton Bay Avondale Shaker Alpine White Quick Assemble Plywood 36-Inch Base Kitchen Cabinet

This easy-to-assemble base cabinet is constructed from durable plywood. It comes with a single shelf and a full-extension drawer. It’s 9 to 36 inches wide. Since it doesn’t have fittings, it’s designed to flush with other appliances.

Sold by Home Depot

Hampton Bay Hampton Satin White Raised Panel Stock Assembled Wall Kitchen Cabinet

This durable wall cabinet features two sturdy adjustable shelves. It comes in 9- to 36-inch widths and 30- to 42-inch heights. It’s available in satin white, cognac, medium oak and natural hickory. There’s also an option for base cabinets.

Sold by Home Depot

NewAge Stainless Steel Four-Piece Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet Set

Measuring 97 inches wide by 36.5 inches high and 24 inches deep, these metal cabinets come fully assembled. They have a soft-closing mechanism that lets the drawers and cabinet doors retract quietly and seamlessly. They also come with a sink.

Sold by Home Depot

Hampton Bay Designer Series Elgin Assembled Wall Kitchen Cabinet With Glass Door

These modern cabinets are made-to-order and offer a lot of storage. They have frameless construction and an elegant design. They also have two shelves each and soft-close glass doors.

Sold by Home Depot

Ravinte 30-Pack Kitchen Cabinet Knobs

If you want sleek knobs for your cabinets, this pack comes in four colors, including black and brass. They’re easy to install and don’t come off easily.

Sold by Amazon

Goldenwarm 10-Pack Black Cabinet Pulls

These durable matte black pulls are made of stainless steel and zinc alloy and work well with most modern kitchen cabinets and drawers. They’re available in small and large packs, making them ideal for kitchens of any size.

Sold by Amazon

