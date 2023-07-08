Which outdoor yoga mats are best?

Yoga is a go-to form of self-care and exercise for millions of people around the world. It’s an easily-accessible hobby for many, with thousands of online instructors and in-person classes available around the country. While some like to practice yoga in the comfort of their homes, others want to explore the outdoors and use it as a way to reconnect with nature. As yoga is a way of practicing self-care, you can take your mat outside with you and carry out mindful breathing exercises almost anywhere.

Shop this article: Gaiam Yoga Mat, Heathyoga Eco Friendly 6mm Yoga Mat and Manduka Pro Yoga And Pilates Mat

What to look for in an outdoor yoga mat

If you’re searching for a yoga mat for outdoor use, there are a few things to keep in mind. You want a yoga mat material that is easy to clean and can sit on uneven surfaces, especially if you plan on taking your mat with you on the go. You can benefit from a carry case or strap that makes it easier to transport. If you’re doubling your yoga mat as a workout base, you can find sets that include other workout equipment.

Best outdoor yoga mats

Gaiam Yoga Mat

This thick yoga mat is non-slip and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It comes with one free downloadable yoga workout and uses non-toxic PVC. The mat is reasonably priced and can be taken anywhere.

Sold by Amazon

Heathyoga Eco Friendly 6mm Yoga Mat

The Heathyoga mat is both wider and longer than a regular yoga mat. It has two textured sides with a diamond-shaped top to prevent slipping. The base of the yoga mat has a tire thread bottom to keep it firmly on the ground.

Sold by Amazon

Manduka Pro Yoga And Pilates Mat

The thick cushioning of this mat ensures you won’t feel any twigs or rocks while you perform your poses. It’s also slip-resistant and latex-free. There are four lengths to choose from.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.