Which Asics volleyball shoes are best?

Volleyball is a fast-paced sport where agility and quickness are essential. However, if you’re not wearing the right shoes, it can be challenging to move the way you want, affecting your performance. Volleyball shoes are designed to give players the stability and traction they need on the court.

Asics is known for its comfortable athletic shoes and makes several high-quality volleyball shoes as well. For example, the Asics Men’s Gel-Renma Volleyball Shoes are excellent because of their durable build, superior shock absorption and flexibility.

What to know before you buy Asics volleyball shoes

Size

Volleyball requires players to move quickly, often in various directions, so it’s crucial to wear the correct size. Too-tight shoes can constrict your feet and make it difficult for you to move without experiencing discomfort or pain, while shoes that fit big can affect your speed and flexibility. Some space in the toe box is ideal, but make sure it’s not too wide, as it can also feel awkward if you don’t have a wide forefoot.

Ankle cut

Since volleyball is fast-paced, players must be quick on their toes, making lightweight shoes necessary. High-cut volleyball shoes are rare, but many mid-cut shoes provide more stability and ankle support than low-cut shoes. However, they’re usually bulkier, and therefore unsuitable for quick players who don’t want their mobility limited.

Foot shape

Wearing the correct shoe size is crucial, but what you find comfortable may depend on your foot shape. Some players have an over-pronated or supinated foot shape, meaning some shoes can feel uncomfortable. Generally, your volleyball shoes should fit like running shoes, offering plenty of arch support and enough flexibility to conform to your foot shape over time.

What to look for in quality Asics volleyball shoes

Durability

The best volleyball shoes have uppers made with durable synthetic materials and mesh fabric overlays for breathability. Many of the most durable shoes also have a toe cap or guard at the tip of the shoe for added protection that helps them last longer.

Traction

Volleyball hardcourts can be slippery, so you need shoes that provide plenty of grip. A rugged gum-rubber outsole is tough enough to stand up to the rigors of the game, and a textured pattern at the bottom offers just enough traction and give for a player to execute lateral movements properly.

Gel technology

Asics’ Gel technology makes shoes more comfortable and increases shock absorption. It also makes them more responsive, so players can feel more bounce-back during strides, which gives them a spring in their step. And it allows for more efficient energy transfer, giving players more flexibility during quick, agile movements.

Trusstic system

A Trusstic system underneath the midsole increases responsiveness and lets the heel adjust to the shape of your foot for a more locked-down fit and extra support. It provides greater flexibility and prevents the shoes from twisting, making them effective during lateral movements and even helping prevent injury.

How much you can expect to spend on Asics volleyball shoes

You can find a reliable pair of volleyball shoes for $50-$70, but if you want something more durable, expect to spend up to $120.

Asics volleyball shoes FAQ

Are volleyball shoes suitable for other sports or exercising?

A. Although not ideal, volleyball shoes can be worn for other physical activities such as jogging, weightlifting and aerobic exercises. They’re also comfortable enough to wear for everyday activities such as light yard work or running errands.

How do I clean my volleyball shoes?

A. Since volleyball is usually played indoors, the shoes don’t get as dirty as in other sports and therefore don’t require as much maintenance. If you want to remove scuff marks, you can use an old toothbrush and some mild soap and water.

What are the best Asics volleyball shoes to buy?

Top Asics volleyball shoes

Asics Men’s Gel-Renma Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are comfortable and are made with high-end technology for superior shock absorption.

What you’ll love: They have a synthetic leather upper for durability, and perforations allow for fluid ventilation. The Trusstic System underneath the midfoot gives players better control during quick lateral movements, and the flex grooved outsole provides excellent support and traction. Also, they come in three colors.

What you should consider: They have a narrow toe base, and some customers reported that the laces were too short, depending on the size they purchased.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Asics volleyball shoes for the money

Asics Women’s Upcourt 4 Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a lightweight build and are designed for players new to the game.

What you’ll love: They have a durable synthetic upper with a mesh fabric overlay for maximum breathability, helping your feet stay cool and dry all game. They help enhance flexibility and mobility during abrupt movements, and the rubber gum sole provides excellent traction on indoor court surfaces.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the insole is uncomfortable and the toe box is wide, making them awkward for those with narrow feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Asics Women’s Gel-Tactic Court Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a stylish design and offer elite performance on the court.

What you’ll love: They boast a vibrant color design and provide a balanced combination of comfort and stability. Gel technology adds extra comfort and shock absorption, while Trusstic technology in the midfoot creates more efficient energy transfer and smoother transitions during quick movements.

What you should consider: They’re more expensive than other models offering similar comfort and performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

