Best Giro ski helmet

If you plan to wear a beanie or balaclava under your ski helmet, always add an extra centimeter when taking your measurements.

Which Giro ski helmets are best?

From designing super lightweight helmets to customizing this headgear to suit your unique needs, the Giro brand is known to create amazing helmets that skiers often rave about.

So it can sometimes be hard to choose the perfect ski helmet because there are many great options available. To choose your ideal Giro ski helmet, safety and style should be at the top of your list, and the Giro Union MIPS Snow Helmet is a top pick that delivers on both ends.

What to know before you buy a Giro ski helmet

In mold vs. hard shell

Giro ski helmets usually come in two forms. The hard-shell option features a robust and shockproof shell made with plastic and linked to a removable internal strap construction to ensure the helmet doesn’t sit directly on the head.

The in-mold helmet, on the other hand, comes with a thin shell made of polycarbonate and connected to an EPS foam that gives the helmet its shock-absorbing function. The hard-shell helmet is often more durable than the in-mold option, but the latter is usually lighter weight and has better ventilation.

Fit system

When choosing a Giro ski helmet, finding the right fit is also incredibly important. Most Giro ski helmets include an adjustment system known as the in-form fit that can help tailor the fit to your head shape. But before you buy your ski helmet, you should measure around your head using a soft tape measure.

Take the measurement from across your forehead and 1 centimeter above your ears and include the natural bump at the back of your head. After taking this measurement, which is usually in inches or centimeters, you can then use the size chart to select the right helmet size.

Ventilation

One of the functions of a ski helmet is to keep your head warm, which is why these helmets usually include vents to allow for sufficient airflow. Giro ski helmets often come with either fixed vents or adjustable vents.

With the adjustable option, you can keep the vent open, half open or completely shut. The location of the vents on your helmet can also improve your comfort level. For instance, vents may be included at the front of the helmet to prevent fogging and keep your ski goggles clear. They may also be on the top of the helmet to allow hot air to easily escape.

What to look for in a quality Giro ski helmet

EPS vs. EPP

Some Giro ski helmets are lined with expanded polystyrene foam. This material is a light, rigid foam that provides a shock-absorbing effect when you fall, and it helps keep your head comfortable and warm while skiing.

There are also options made with the impact-absorbing expanded polypropylene form. The standard inner lining for many years has been EPS, but one challenge with this lining is that when the head pushes against this foam after an accident, it doesn’t spring back to shape and has to be replaced. EPP foam solves this problem, as it’s pliable and doesn’t need to be replaced after a single accident.

Level of customization

If you want to listen to music while skiing, there are Giro ski helmets compatible with an audio system to allow you to listen to your favorite music or even answer the phone while enjoying the thrill of skiing.

This audio system is usually embedded within the earpads of the helmet. Some Giro helmets also offer a mount for a GoPro camera to allow you to record your skiing experience

Protection

To protect skiers from the impact of falling, some Giro helmets also feature MIPS technology, a low-friction liner that prevents the helmet from rotating independently around the head. Some Giro helmets also feature a soft shell designed to minimize the impact of those day-to-day, low-energy impacts while providing excellent comfort. Others are made with a more durable hard shell plastic for high-energy impacts.

How much you can expect to spend on a Giro ski helmet

The cheapest Giro ski helmets cost around $50, while the most expensive options cost $150-$210.

Giro ski helmet FAQ

How often should you change your Giro ski helmet?

A. While it’s recommended you replace your ski helmet after five years of normal use, the frequency of use and the need to keep up with the latest technology can also determine how often you change it.

Furthermore, you can have an honest assessment by checking the helmet periodically for cracks, chips or other damage. For instance, if you notice the helmet straps start to fray or the comfort pad or foam liners have damage, then it’s time for a new ski helmet.

What’s the best way to take care of your ski helmet?

A. First, it’s important to store your helmet properly when you’re not using it, because this can affect the life span of the gear. During the off-season, the ideal place to store your helmet is somewhere that isn’t too hot or too cold.

You should also wash the helmet with warm water and a mild detergent and ensure it’s completely dry before storing it. Furthermore, when your helmet is in use, never leave it in a hot car or anywhere in direct sunlight for extended periods of time.

What are the best Giro ski helmets to buy?

Top Giro ski helmet

Giro Union MIPS Snow Helmet

What you need to know: Made with a polycarbonate outer shell and an impact-absorbing foam liner, this ski helmet blends safety with optimal protection.

What you’ll love: It combines the in-form fit system that includes an adjustable dial with the MIPS technology to give adequate customization and protection. The vents are also adjustable, which allows you to adjust the airflow just by the touch of a button.

What you should consider: Some wearers mention the chin strap is not adjustable.

Top Giro ski helmet for the money

Giro Ledge Snow Helmet

What you need to know: This hard-shell ski helmet is built for comfort due to its dialed-in fit, removable ear pads and super cool vents.

What you’ll love: It includes an anti-fog feature thanks to the stack vent designed in a way that aligns with the goggles. There are also vents at the top of the helmet to allow hot air to escape and keep you warm and comfortable. The helmet features a unique self-adjusting system that allows for an easy fit.

What you should consider: Some users complain about the helmet being bulky.

Worth checking out

Giro Ratio MIPS Snow Helmet

What you need to know: The helmet is built using MIPS technology, which makes it an excellent option when it comes to protecting the wearer from the impact of a fall.

What you’ll love: There’s adjustable venting and an in-form fit system to ensure optimal comfort and ventilation. It’s compatible with all Giro goggles.

What you should consider: Some users find it too large and heavy.

