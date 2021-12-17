Having your own pickleball net will help improve your playing skills while ensuring you always have some entertainment possibilities nearby.

Which pickleball nets are best?

Whether you’re a serious pickleball player or a beginner looking to get more involved in the sport, finding your net can increase your fun. Having your own pickleball net gives you more freedom to practice at home, while at the beach or anywhere else you find enough flat space. Portable nets are popular for pickleball but you can also find permanent ones to install on your lawn if desired. For the best pickleball net that will ensure hours of active fun, look into the Monarch Official Pickleball Net.

What to know before you buy a pickleball net

Net dimensions

If you’re looking to add some lawn games to your collection, pickleball is a great addition. Unlike some other games, however, pickleball does take up a bit of space. You want to be sure you have the right dimensions to fit your pickleball net. While some nets don’t necessarily meet official standards, it’s typical for the posts to be 22 feet apart. You can find pickleball nets that are narrower than this to suit smaller spaces. If you only wish to practice your pickleball skills and don’t care about regulation-abiding games, a 10-foot net is fine.

Portability or permanence

Many players prefer their pickleball net to be portable, meaning they are not changeless fixtures to their lawn. This means you can take your pickleball net with you wherever you go. They are easy to assemble when you wish to play and disassemble when the game is over. If you choose to go with a portable pickleball net, be sure to consider transportation. A lightweight net with a bag is best for taking places. If you want a permanent net, choose something more durable and heavy-duty since it will need to survive the elements.

Materials

According to the official pickleball rules, your net can be made out of any material as long as the mesh keeps the ball from passing through. Most pickleball nets today are made out of either polyethylene or nylon. The frame tends to be made of PVC or metal. Polyethylene and metal are great for durability and can stand up to weather very well, but can be heavy. Nylon and PVC are lightweight and durable enough for a good game, but you don’t want to leave nylon in the sun for days in a row.

What to look for in a quality pickleball net

Ease of assembly and disassembly

The best pickleball net is straightforward to set up and tear down. While it will take some time to get everything assembled, you won’t waste all your energy setting up the net when you want to spend it playing. Assembly should be simple, using a set of buckles or Velcro straps to get the net up and straight.

Solid frame

Many portable pickleball nets come with frames made out of circular plastic or metal tubes. These lock together for added stability. For a pickleball net that’s even more durable, the frame will have an oval or rectangular shape. These shapes increase the structural endurance, making them less likely to warp or rotate throughout a game.

Suitable for indoors and outdoors

Depending on where you plan to play, it’s helpful to choose a pickleball net that can survive both indoor and outdoor environments. This will help you choose something with a reliable base and durable materials. If you plan on letting your pickleball net sit outside for extended periods, choose materials that won’t be damaged from excessive sun or wind exposure.

Stability

A flimsy net quickly ruins a pickleball game, so you want yours to be sturdy. As you play pickleball, you can easily send a volley toward the net at 30 miles per hour which will tip over a delicate net. Choose a pickleball net with a wide base and steady frame that has interlocking parts.

Color regulations

If you plan on using your pickleball net for competitive play, choose something that abides by official color regulations. This means you need a 2-inch white binding at the top of your net. You can go with any color mesh or frame.

How much you can expect to spend on a pickleball net

Pickleball nets vary widely in price depending on quality. Anything from $100-$400 is normal.

Pickleball net FAQ

Is a pickleball net the same height as a tennis net?

A. No. A pickleball net is shorter than a tennis net. Tennis nets are supposed to be 36 inches at their center while pickleball nets tend to be 36 inches at the sides and only 34 inches in the middle.

How long should a pickleball net be?

A. For a pickleball net to be regulation size, it should be 22 feet long. You can practice or play noncompetitive games on a shorter net if desired.

What are the best pickleball nets to buy?

Top pickleball net

Monarch Official Pickleball Net

What you need to know: Whether you’re hoping for a friendly game or looking to crush the competition, this pickleball net meets all the necessary regulations.

What you’ll love: A steel frame makes this net durable and reliable throughout aggressive play. A carrying bag with wheels allows you to transport your bag without extra effort. Thanks to the hook-and-loop closure, you can adjust to your desired net tension.

What you should consider: This net may not be as stable outdoors as it is indoors.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top pickleball net for the money

A11N Portable Pickleball Net System

What you need to know: Designed to endure all weather conditions, this regulation-size net will keep your tournaments intense and spicy.

What you’ll love: This net can be neatly packed into a robust bag and the total package only weighs 20 pounds. With carefully labeled pieces, assembly and disassembly are easy — no tools required. The bright color scheme will stand out and increase the fun.

What you should consider: The top of this net is black and not white, so it doesn’t follow all of the official pickleball regulations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

3.0 Portable Pickleball Net System

What you need to know: If you’ve been hunting for a lightweight, portable pickleball net with an easy setup, you should consider this one.

What you’ll love: Tension straps help you set your net up as desired. The wide legs with a curved design give increased stability even on windy days. When fully packed into the sturdy carrying bag, this net only weighs 22 pounds.

What you should consider: There are some customer complaints about the net losing tension throughout a game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.