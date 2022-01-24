Best discus

The discus throw was an event in the ancient Olympic Games in Greece, alongside javelin-throwing and the long jump.

Which discus is best?

One of the world’s oldest sports still being played, the discus throw involves tossing a heavy disc as far as you can. It may sound simple, but technique, form and strength all come into play when launching a discus through the air. Whether you’re an experienced thrower or brand new to the sport, the BSN Sports Challenger Discus 1.6 Kilograms is the recommended pick because it’s durable and balanced enough for most throwers.

What to know before you buy a discus

Even if you don’t plan to compete in a regulated competition, a discus is more than just a disc-shaped medicine ball. These heavy discs are painstakingly crafted to maximize distance when thrown.

Rim weight

This is the first thing to look at when selecting a discus. The rim weight is the percentage of the disc’s weight found in its rim. If you buy a discus with a rim weight of 50%, half of that disc’s weight can be found in the rim. A discus with a high rim weight will spin more and travel farther when thrown properly, but it may be too difficult for a novice thrower to handle. Beginners may fare better with low rim weights, so they can focus on technique and form before distance.

Meter ratings

Instead of rim weight, some newer discus brands use meter ratings to distinguish their products. These companies typically organize their discs using these categories:

Center weighted: Rather than putting the bulk of the weight in the rim, center-weighted discs distribute the weight evenly throughout. A center-weighted discus is a solid choice for a beginner and usually boasts a rim weight of around 50% to 60%.

What to look for in a quality discus

Materials

A discus can be constructed from plastic, fiberglass, carbon or wood, with the rim usually made of a smooth metal. The discus’ center may also feature a metal washer-like component. Practice discs are often made of rubber or another material that won’t leave marks on surfaces when used indoors.

If a discus is advertised as temperature-resistant, that usually means it’s constructed from a high-quality material like acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic that resists impact damage and holds its shape, even in the hottest weather.

Weight

Most discuses weigh around 1 to 2 kilograms, or 2.2 to 4.4 pounds. In competitive track and field events, the weights are strictly regulated and divided by male and female athletes. For example, in high school-level competitions, the men are required to use a 1.6-kilogram (3.5 pound) discus, while women must use a 1-kilogram discus. Outside of regulated competition, however, you can use whatever weight feels best.

How much you can expect to spend on a discus

A practice discus usually costs around $15-$50, while competition-level discs may be $60-$100. A professional-level carbon discus with a high rim weight could be even more expensive, with some models exceeding $600.

Discus FAQ

Is discus throwing difficult?

A. While beginners may have no problem simply flinging a discus onto the field, mastering the technique behind the throw is notoriously slow and difficult. That is the main reason most professional discus throwers are older than other athletes.

Can you get injured throwing a discus?

A. Throwing a discus could lead to shoulder injuries, so it’s important to learn proper form with a practice disc before attempting something heavier.

What’s the best discus to buy?

Top discus

BSN Sports Challenger Discus 1.6 Kilograms

What you need to know: This versatile discus is a solid practice disc for novice and intermediate throwers.

What you’ll love: This popular discus features a rim weight of 73%, a weight of 1.6 kilograms and has met specifications set by the National Federation of High School Association.

What you should consider: A few people received a discus that had some visible wear and tear, as though it had already been used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top discus for the money

Champion Sports Rubber Practice Discus

What you need to know: This practice discus is affordable and features a smooth rubber surface that’s easy to grip.

What you’ll love: Champion is a trusted name that has been manufacturing high-quality sports equipment for over 50 years. This discus is available in both 1 and 1.6 kilograms, and it won’t leave marks if used indoors.

What you should consider: This is strictly a practice discus and it shouldn’t be used in any regulated competitions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Martin Sports ABS Plastic Discus

What you need to know: A high rim weight and lightweight construction makes this a perfect choice for young athletes hoping to upgrade from their beginner discs.

What you’ll love: This 1-kilogram red discus is constructed from ABS plastic and comes with a rim weight of 80%. Users report that it travels far and fits comfortably in their hands.

What you should consider: Some users questioned the durability of the red plastic part.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

