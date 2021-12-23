When securing your figure skates, make sure they fit as snuggly as possible; any extra room will be enough to have your foot rub against the skate’s interior and lead to nasty blisters.

Which figure skates are best?

Ice skating, once a hobby reserved solely for the winter months, quickly became an enjoyable all-year activity thanks to indoor ice-skating rinks. With the all-year access came those who weren’t content with skating in a circle and once they began doing tricks, figure skating was born.

The best figure skates for non-professional use are the Jackson Ultima Mystique Ice Skates with Mark II Blade. The Jackson Ultima brand is one of the best money can buy and the Mystique models are the best of the best.

What to know before you buy figure skates

Beginner vs. advanced figure skates

Beginner and advanced figure skates have some key differences that set them apart.

Beginner: Beginner figure skates prioritize comfort and cost. They usually have more padding and use synthetic materials. They also have smaller toe picks which limit the tricks you can perform but aid in giving you space to master the basics.

Advanced: Advanced figure skates are less comfortable to wear but open up the skater to performing much more advanced techniques. They are stiffer, stronger and give more support to lend extra control to the skater. They also have larger toe picks and can be made with both leather and synthetics.

Blades

The blade of a figure skate can be made from a range of metals like aluminum and steel. Steel is generally preferred by more advanced skaters, but aluminum keeps costs down while remaining sturdy enough for beginners.

Some figure skates come with sharpened blades while others do not, with beginner skates more likely to come sharpened. This is due to the fact that the sharper the blade, the faster one can skate; advanced skaters utilize varying levels of sharpness that best suits their skill level and style.

What to look for in quality figure skates

Material

The shoe portion of figure skates are typically crafted from either synthetic materials or leather.

Synthetic: Synthetic figure skates are all about comfort. They are softer, more flexible and much quicker to be broken in. They aren’t very durable as a rule, but the best synthetic figure skates do last close to as long as leather skates.

Leather: Leather figure skates are not only more durable, but more supportive. Their stiffness also provides tighter control for advanced skaters to pull off more complex stunts. However, they do cost more and require a longer break-in period and can be uncomfortable at times.

How much you can expect to spend on figure skates

Figure skating and figure skates aren’t reserved for the 1%, many solid models are available for as low as $50. Even top-quality intermediate skates usually start around only $100. If you figure skate professional however, costs can balloon up to nearly $1,000.

Figure skates FAQ

If I have wider feet than most, should I buy a figure skate one size up from my usual size?

A. Proper fit is paramount in figure skates, loose skates can lead to less control and potential ankle injuries among others. That said, figure skates that are too tight won’t be any better. To find the right fit you’ll want to measure the distance from your toe to your heel and the width of the widest part of your foot. Pick a size as close to this as possible and if you need to pick a slightly larger size wear an extra pair of, or thicker, socks.

How long does it normally take to break in a new pair of figure skates?

A. That depends on a few factors, including the rigidity and overall quality of the material. Most figure skates are broken in anywhere between one week and one month of use. The more you skate and the more aggressive the types of tricks you perform will speed the break-in process up.

What are the best figure skates to buy?

Top figure skates

Jackson Ultima Mystique Ice Skate with Mark II Blade

What you need to know: Jackson Ultima is one of the best brands of figure skates that you can buy and these Mystiques are no exception.

What you’ll love: These figure skates ride the line between beginner and intermediate, making them excellent choices for those who plan to figure skate long term. Consumers reported that sizing is exact, running neither small nor large. These figure skates have excellent ankle support.

What you should consider: High-quality figure skates like these require a long break-in period to be at their most comfortable and perform best. It may take as long as a few weeks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top figure skates for the money

American Athletic Women’s Tricot Lined Ice Skate

What you need to know: This low-cost figure skate is a perfect option for women who are curious about skating but aren’t ready to fully commit.

What you’ll love: These figures skates’ starting price is as low as half the cost of most figure skates. They also offer a large amount of ankle support which helps to keep feet centered in the shoe plus some customers noted there was no need for a break-in period.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported having problems with blades being crooked or quick to break. The uppers were also noted as being quick to separate from the sole after enough use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rollerblade Bladerunner Ice Allure Girl’s Figure Skate

What you need to know: This figure skate from Rollerblade is another excellent model for girls who are looking to take their first run at figure skating.

What you’ll love: These figure skates feature extra reinforcement, especially in the ankle, to protect vulnerable beginners. Extra padding helps to protect from stumbles and the impact of jumps. The blades are made of strong, good-quality stainless steel that fight against rust and hold their edge well.

What you should consider: These figure skates are meant to be used by beginners only, meaning you’ll need to buy better ones if you take the next step and already experienced figure skaters should look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

