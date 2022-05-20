Which men’s Under Armour golf shirt is best?

Golf is a challenging sport, and feeling comfortable when you swing a club is important. The right shirt allows your body to move freely, and looking good is a bonus that comes from wearing a stylish golf shirt.

One of the leading golf shirt brands is Baltimore-based Under Armour. The brand features a full lineup of golf shirts designed for performance, style and functionality. The shirts have a reputation for bold colors and patterns, plus innovative technology that wicks sweat and prevents odor buildup. The best Under Armour golf shirt is the Men’s Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo for its two-way fashion on and off the course.

What to know before you buy a men’s Under Armour golf shirt

Which fit do I need?

Golf shirts have two basic fit patterns. Regular fit shirts are designed for comfort with longer and wider bodies and sleeves. The waist is also wider with little or no taper at the bottom. The armholes are deeper for greater movement. Slim fit shirts have narrow sleeves and bodies, and the waist is tapered. The armholes are tighter, and they are stylish and intended to flatter the physique. Slim fit is worn best by men with narrow shoulders and chests.

Which material is best?

The four primary materials used to make golf shirts each deliver benefits that aid the golfer.

• Cotton pique is what most designer golf polos are made from. They are soft, comfortable, wick sweat and look good both on and off the course.

• Polyester provides a fashionable sheen that looks sporty. Most Under Armour golf shirts are entirely polyester or a polyester blend.

• Elastane and spandex are blended with cotton pique or polyester to improve flexibility. They allow the material to stretch with the natural movement of the body.

Which golf shirt is best for off the course?

Golf shirts are popular in casual business settings, such as work and restaurants. Cotton pique golf polos are designed to be worn both on and off the course. They are rugged and soft, and they don’t look as sleek and athletic as polyester shirts.

What to look for in a quality men’s Under Armour golf shirt

Wicking

Under Armour golf shirts have moisture wicking technology. It draws perspiration away from the skin toward the shirt exterior. Sweat evaporates faster on the surface than when it’s trapped between the skin and shirt. This same design also allows air to flow through, which dries the shirt and keeps you cool.

Anti-odor technology

Under Armour has innovative technology that prevents bacteria from forming from sweat. This prevents your shirt from smelling after a long day on the course. This is a great feature after a round of golf if you plan to grab dinner or visit friends before you can shower.

Flexibility

Most Under Armour golf shirts have four-way designs that allow the material to stretch horizontally and vertically. The shirt moves freely with the body’s motion while walking or swinging.

UV protection

The materials used for golf shirts naturally absorb some level of ultraviolet light. This is added protection for sunny climates, but you should still use sunscreen on exposed skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s Under Armour golf shirt

Under Armour golf shirts are priced between $30-$75. The size and style of the shirt will impact the price. Shirts with elastane for flexibility and a slim fit design run $45-$75, while regular fit shirts are priced from $30-$50.

Men’s Under Armour golf shirt FAQ

How do I find the right size?

A. The right shirt size is based on your respective chest and waist size. Under Armour has an online sizing chart that can help you find the right size.

Do Under Armour golf shirts have special washing instructions?

A. Read the washing instructions on each shirt. Most golf shirts recommend washing the shirt inside-out in cold water without softeners. They should be tumble dried on low and never ironed or dry cleaned.

What are collarless golf shirts?

A. Collarless golf shirts are growing in popularity. They have the same properties as traditional golf polos, but for some golfers, they are more comfortable and cooler since there aren’t collar flaps to trap heat. Under Armour has several collarless styles.

What is the best men’s Under Armour golf shirt to buy?

Top men’s Under Armour golf shirt

Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo

What you need to know: The fashionable design of this shirt makes it a great choice for the golf course, but it also can be worn in business settings.

What you’ll love: The shirt is made from polyester and elastane. Elastane improves flexibility and allows full range of motion, and this shirt has excellent wicking and drying properties. A pull-on closure makes it easy to put on and take off.

What you should consider: Not all sizes are available for the many colors and patterns in this lineup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top men’s Under Armour golf shirt for the money

Under Armour Men’s Tech Golf Polo

What you need to know: This affordable golf shirt is stylish, soft and breathable. Your golf swing will feel comfortable because you are.

What you’ll love: The shirt is polyester and wicks away sweat and dries quickly on hot days. The textured material has folded seams to reduce chafing. It has a pull-on closure for easy removal, and it features Under Armour’s temperature-based technology.

What you should consider: All sizes are not available in the wide array of colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Under Armour Men’s Vanish Seamless Blocked Polo

What you need to know: An innovative sew-free construction eliminates chafing and makes this shirt free-flowing and comfortable.

What you’ll love: This knit shirt is soft and designed with mesh ventilation in the areas that need it most. The four-way stretch material moves easily in all directions. It wicks sweat, dries fast and features anti-odor technology.

What you should consider: There were reports that the sizes run slim leading to a tight fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

