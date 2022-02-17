Which golf socks are best?

When it comes to golfing, some of the most important but least appreciated articles of clothing are your socks. You spend a large amount of time walking and standing to play golf so having a comfortable pair is paramount. However, there’s more to golf socks than just comfort. Or you could always use novelty socks with golf-related designs.

The best golf socks are the Balega Hidden Comfort Athletic No Show Running Socks. These socks offer premium comfort and performance but they come at a premium cost.

What to know before you buy golf socks

Sock types

The majority of socks best worn when golfing are athletic socks, although you can also wear nonathletic socks.

Athletic: If you’re planning on playing all 18 holes then you should wear an athletic sock. Athletic socks are designed to maintain your comfort with design techniques such as extra support and cushioning plus technologies like moisture-wicking.

Length

Golf socks typically end at the ankle or midcalf.

Ankle: Ankle socks are good choices for warm weather or for golfers who prefer to walk more than others. Some feature lips on the back of the sock that help prevent the sock from slipping into your shoe’s heel.

What to look for in quality golf socks

Material

Golf socks are typically made from various synthetics or natural elements.

Synthetics: The most common synthetic materials used in gold socks are polyester and nylon. Many socks, synthetic or natural, also include a small amount of spandex to help maintain their shape. Synthetic socks are recommended for golfing thanks to their high durability and ability to wick away moisture.

Elements of Comfort

Some socks have a few aspects that make them above and beyond better for golfing. The most common aspect is increased cushioning, whether that be in the heel only or all along the bottom of the foot. Reinforced arch support and seamless toes to avoid blistering are also popular.

How much you can expect to spend on golf socks

Golf socks have a wide range of prices depending on what you’re trying to buy. Top dollar athletic socks and better novelty socks can run anywhere between $10-$20 a pair while midrange athletic socks will cost the same for around six pairs.

Golf socks FAQ

What elements of socks should I look for if my feet tend to get sweaty?

A. There are a few aspects of golf socks you can try to target if your feet get extra sweaty. Try to pick socks that are made of synthetics like polyester or nylon. These materials have better natural moisture handling properties, plus some include additional moisture-wicking technologies. Stay away from cotton socks as this material holds onto moisture rather than allow it to escape.

What socks are best for golfing in the cold?

A. If you’re planning on golfing in cold weather then it’s hard to beat the warming properties of a good wool sock. Wool is able to maintain warm temperatures in most cold weather situations and can even keep your feet warm should the sock become wet for any reason.

What are the best golf socks to buy?

Top golf socks

Balega Hidden Comfort Athletic No Show Running Socks

What you need to know: These top-of-the-line athletic socks offer the highest comfort and performance during all 18 holes.

What you’ll love: Unlike most socks, these socks don’t have seams at the toe to prevent rubbing and blistering. The back of the sock at the ankle is tabbed to prevent the sock from slipping into your shoes. Moisture-wicking helps deal with sweat and dewy grass.

What you should consider: These socks only come in single pairs which can cost as much as five times more than a single pair of rival sock brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top golf socks for the money

Champion Men’s No Show Socks

What you need to know: If you’re trying to save a little money but still want top dollar performance then these socks are for you.

What you’ll love: These socks come in packs of six or 12 in either black or white design. They’re available in two size ranges: 6-12 and 12-14. Padded soles keep your feet comfy and the fit remains snug no matter how much walking you do.

What you should consider: Several consumers reported these socks being smaller than the size led them to expect. Lint and fuzz problems remain even after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Alynn Men’s Golf Balls and Tees Novelty Dress Crew Socks

What you need to know: If you’d prefer to take a more literal approach to “golf socks” then take a gander at these novelty dress socks.

What you’ll love: These novelty dress socks use a majority cotton construction for softness and comfort. Nylon and spandex are included to provide a bit of stretch and form-fitting. These socks stretch to the midcalf area, roughly 18 inches up the leg.

What you should consider: These novelty golf socks only come in a men’s size 7-13 fit. These socks aren’t recommended for use on a course, but a driving range would be perfect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

