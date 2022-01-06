Best disc golf shoes

With the rising popularity of disc golf, courses are seeing increased usage and membership. It’s estimated that more than a million people regularly play disc golf.

Which disc golf shoes are best?

As the saying goes, “It’s gotta be the shoes.” When it comes to disc golf, there are very few shoes on the market specifically dedicated to the sport. However, that’s no reason to put off your next round of 18. With a comfortable, grippy hiking shoe such as the Adidas Terrex Swift R2 GTX, the only thing you’ll have to focus on is your throws.

What to know before you buy disc golf shoes

Where (and when) are you disc golfing?

Grip is going to be important for all disc golfers, but just how important depends on where you live and when you like to hit the course. If you like to play in the desert summer, you may not be too worried about your grip and may be more concerned about comfort. If you enjoy disc golf in the fall of the northeast, you may want to make sure you have a stable base from which to throw.

Mid-top vs. low-top

There is a good deal of crossover between shoes meant for hiking and shoes used for disc golf. While some hikers may appreciate a mid-top shoe, this doesn’t often translate well to disc golf. With only a few exceptions, mid-top hiking shoes are bulkier and don’t move as well as a low-top hiker or trail runner.

Toe box

In the same way you pay attention to how your toes fit in hiking or running shoes, you want to do the same here. Even if you’re just playing nine holes, you’ll be doing a fair amount of walking. You’ll definitely be logging your steps if playing a full round of 18. While this may not matter so much in a practice session, you’ll definitely notice toe-box room during longer games or tournaments.

What to look for in quality disc golf shoes

Comfort

Not only do you want room for your toes to splay comfortably, but you want to be supported. Look for a comfortable shoe with good arch support. If you have orthotics you prefer, make sure you have a removable insole in your disc golf shoes.

Durability

You won’t find a lot of golf carts on a disc golf course, so prepare to put in some miles if you’re dedicated. While durability is unlikely to be an issue for the occasional player, those dedicated to the sport want to be sure the lugs on the soles have good long-term grip.

Flexibility

For the same reason many hikers are switching to trail running shoes, you want to look for the same mobility in your disc golf shoes. While it may look easy, you’ll find you need to make some athletic movements in disc golf, meaning you want a light shoe that moves with you as you throw.

How much you can expect to spend on disc golf shoes

Most of your options are hiking or trail running shoes, so except a similar price tag: anything from $75-$200.

Disc golf shoe FAQ

Can you use golf shoes for disc golf?

A. If you have spiked golf shoes, definitely not. You’ll likely tee off on concrete. If you have a pair of spikeless golf shoes, you might be able to get away with it. Still, spikeless golf shoes aren’t a better option than trail runners or hiking shoes.

Does shoe weight matter in a disc golf shoe?

A. Only if it bothers you. Think about it like buying a hiking shoe: You want the lightest possible shoe that still feels supportive and comfortable. Weight and comfort are relative concepts here, so go with a weight you feel good about in a shoe you’ll need to walk in.

What are the best disc golf shoes to buy?

Top disc golf shoe

Adidas Terrex Swift R2 GTX

What you need to know: This hiker is popular among disc golfers, especially in wet, uneven terrain.

What you’ll love: With Gore-Tex included, these shoes keep you dry and protected no matter the elements. Lace these on the fly with the included bungee lacing system.

What you should consider: These are not available in women’s specific sizing, but you can size down to ensure a proper fit. Usually, the difference will be 1.5 to 2 sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top disc golf shoe for the money

Adidas Terrex AX3 Hiking Shoe

What you need to know: At the moment, Adidas is the major player in the disc golf world and these hikers are great for disc golfers.

What you’ll love: These are light, moving with you. If you don’t love the bungee-style lacing system of the Terrex Swift R2 GTX, these are a traditional lace-up option. For the money, the soles grip really well.

What you should consider: Some users found they had trouble locking in the fit in the heel. Users with wider feet may find these a bit narrow and need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon in men’s styles and Dick’s Sporting Goods in women’s styles

Worth checking out

Salomon Speedcross 5 Trail Running Shoes

What you need to know: The fifth version of the Speedcross has been updated with even more aggressive lugs.

What you’ll love: Not only do the new color options look great, but these shoes are designed to withstand anything. Really made for the trail, they’ll be at home on the disc golf course. No matter the weather, these shoes are prepared to handle it.

What you should consider: You may want to size down a half to full size depending on the width of your feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon in men’s and women’s styles

