Best punching bag stand

Which punching bag stands are best?

If you’re looking to practice boxing or martial arts at home, a solid punching bag stand may be just what you need. Most on the market today are designed to carry bags up to 100 pounds while being able to set up in an average-sized room. They vary in construction materials, design and capability so there is a lot to factor into this purchasing decision. If you’re looking for a reliable, stable and heavy-duty punching bag stand, the top choice is the Everlast Heavy Bag Stand.

What to know before you buy a punching bag stand

Weight capacity

Before you buy a heavy punching bag to go along with your stand, keep in mind that the bag should be about half your weight. So, ideally, a person who weighs 200 pounds would purchase a 100-pound bag. Hanging bags should be at least 80 pounds and most punching bag stands on the market today are designed to hold up to 100 pounds.

Dimensions

You want to ensure that your punching bag stand will fit wherever you think you will be using it the most. Most punching bag stands on the market today come in a standard size of 57 inches by 47 inches by 86 inches, although they may vary by a few inches or centimeters.

Brands

Certain brands have a lot more history and experience with designing and manufacturing their products. Others are used by professionals and the gyms that they attend. This is certainly something worth thinking about when choosing a punching bag stand.

Assembly

Something to look out for when deciding on your purchase is its assembly. Most should be pretty simple with only a few parts to be tightly screwed together, while others may prove more difficult depending on their features.

What to look for in a quality punching bag stand

Stability

Weight plates are a must for any punching bag stand to add stability and reduce any risk of it falling over or sliding around. Depending on the kick or punch you pack, it may be best to look out for a punching bag stand that comes equipped with four weight plate pegs, although most come standard with three. Rubber footing is something to keep an eye out for as well to reduce any slippage.

Add-ons

There are many punching bag stands on the market today that offer additional rigs for other training exercises with different style bags. Most commonly, this includes the speed bag addition, which can help train timing and rhythm. There is also the much more advanced double-end striking bag that is great for hand speed and head movement drills.

Construction materials

Your punching bag stand should be constructed of extremely durable and heavy-duty materials. Steel tubing is most common, although higher-end punching bag stands have the additional feature of powder-coated steel to reduce any scratching from weights, as well as traditional wear and tear.

How much you can expect to spend on a punching bag stand

For an average punching bag stand designed to carry up to 100 pounds, you can expect to pay anywhere from $100-$300.

Punching bag stand FAQ

Will a punching bag stand cause damage to flooring?

A. It’s possible that they will, however, most come equipped with rubber footing to reduce the likelihood of this happening.

Is there a chance that a punching bag stand will fall over?

A. It’s highly unlikely that a punching bag stand will fall over. Most feature weight plate pegs to increase stability.

What are the best punching bag stands to buy?

Top punching bag stand

Everlast Heavy Bag Stand

What you need to know: Made from a reputable brand with plenty of history, this punching bag is great for anyone practicing boxing, mixed martial arts or any other fighting techniques.

What you’ll love: This heavy-duty frame is constructed of powder-coated steel and holds any bag up to 100 pounds. It has three separate weight plate pegs in optimal positions for maximum strength, durability and stability. It’s super easy to assemble out of the box.

What you should consider: Weights for stabilization are sold separately, as well as the punching bag itself. Its simplistic design doesn’t include any rigs for attachments, such as a speed bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top punching bag stand for the money

Century Heavy Bag Stand

What you need to know: This punching bag stand is highly versatile and heavy duty, making it great for boxers and martial artists.

What you’ll love: Constructed of 3-inch tubular steel, this heavy bag stand is durable and can stand up to the hardest punches and kicks. It includes three weight pegs for balanced stability and also features two steel loops on the base for a smaller speed bag.

What you should consider: Weights for the pegs are not included for added stability and it may require a bit more time to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

UFC Heavy Bag Stand

What you need to know: Created for the professionals, this heavy-duty bag stand is great for those who pack a serious punch or kick and need extra stability.

What you’ll love: Powder-coated steel tubing can accommodate up to a 100-pound heavy bag while being compact enough to fit in an average room. It features four weight plate pegs to improve stability and rubber feet improve grip on any surface. Requires minimal assembly.

What you should consider: May require additional weight plates, due to the four pegs and they are not included in the package. Also doesn’t include any rigs for additional features, such as a speed bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

