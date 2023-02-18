Everything you’ll need to set up your own March Madness command center

Spring is likely one of your favorite times if you’re a basketball enthusiast. NBA fans will have to wait until April for the playoffs, but the NCAA Basketball Division I Tournament, known as March Madness, is just around the corner.

March Madness is an excellent reason for basketball fans to gather, bet on games, watch the games and argue over who will win it all. If you’re excited about the 2023 March Madness Tournament, prep your command center and show your love for the game with fantastic basketball merchandise.

In this article: Ircor March of Madness Decorations, Franklin Sports Mini Basketball Hoop, and Wilson NCAA Jet Pro Basketball.

How to set up your March Madness command center

To prepare for the upcoming March Madness tournament, you’ll need a few things to complete your command center. The first thing on your list should be decorations. Whether generic NCAA Basketball stuff or specific team-inspired merchandise, the right decorations will create the right atmosphere.

Once you’ve got the décor of your command center down, you can supplement it with apparel from your favorite teams and other neat items such as basketball arcade games and mini basketball hoops.

Best gear for your March Madness command center

Ircor March of Madness Decorations

Your guests need to know your place is all about March Madness when they come in, making these decorations a must-buy if you want to set the right ambiance. The decorations are bright and colorful, and the set comes with a backdrop, a banner, 20 balloons and six hanging swirl decorations.

Sold by Amazon

Franklin Sports Mini Basketball Hoop

A mini basketball hoop can help young children get a feel for the game, but they’re also great for adults who want to have fun with friends and family. This hoop has a shatter-resistant backboard and a durable steel rim that can withstand dunks. It comes with a 5-inch mini basketball and fits most doors.

Sold by Amazon

Wilson NCAA Jet Pro Basketball

Whether you want to hit the local park and run a pickup game with friends or display it in your March Madness man cave, this official Wilson NCAA ball is a must-buy for any basketball enthusiast. It has a high-performance composite cover for superior control and a premium leather construction for durability.

Sold by Amazon

Jordan Youth North Carolina Tar Heels Michael Jordan

Pay homage to Michael Jordan’s greatness by celebrating his college days in North Carolina with this replica Tar Heels jersey. It has a V-neck design and motion shoulder seaming for superior mobility and shaped cuffs for improved comfort.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

PosterEnvy March Madness Bracket Chart

Follow the 2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament with this bracket chart. It measures 12 by 18 inches and is drawn over satin cover paper for durability that ensures no wrinkling. It ships fast and has the four divisions labeled, so all you have to do is fill it in as the tournament progresses.

Sold by Amazon

Rawlings Clemson Tigers Alley Oop Youth-Sized Rubber Basketball

Clemson Tigers fans will love this rubber basketball featuring a printed team logo and name. It has contrasting yellow and white colored panels reflecting Clemson’s school colors, and the pebble surface makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor play. It measures 22.5 inches in circumference and is an officially licensed ball.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Men’s Kentucky Wildcats Blue Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie

The Kentucky Wildcats are a long shot to win the prestigious tournament this year, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t show your love for them this March if you’re a fan. This long sleeve hooded sweatshirt is made with soft fleece fabrics and has a screen-printed Wildcats logo at the center chest.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Northwest Houston Cougars Throw Blanket

The Houston Cougars are one of the favorites to win it all this year, and if you’re a fan, then this throw blanket can make your March Madness command center complete. It’s made with 100% polyester for a plush feel, and the decorative binding around the edges gives it a premium look.

Sold by Amazon

