Best toddler basketball hoop

Playing with a basketball helps toddlers develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination, and it can help to improve flexibility and endurance as they get older.

Which toddler basketball hoops are best?

If you have a toddler at home, you’ve quickly learned that they have a seemingly endless amount of energy. And what better way to burn off that energy than playing basketball?

Not only does basketball allow children to throw balls — possibly one of their favorite things to do — it also promotes development. Practice with throwing and catching the ball helps to improve their coordination and motor skills and introduces them to concepts of teamwork. If you’re looking to get your little one a hoop, consider a model like the Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set, which is durable and accommodates growing children.

What to know before you buy a toddler basketball hoop

Height

Height is one of the most important factors when choosing a basketball hoop for your young one. Because kids are constantly growing, look for a hoop that is adjustable with several different height options so that your child won’t outgrow it too quickly.

Space

Using your basketball hoop outdoors allows for the most playable space. But for those rainy days or cold seasons, bringing it indoors may be necessary. Be sure that you have a place for it inside that will still give your little one enough room to play.

Replacement parts

By their nature, some parts of a basketball hoop are used more than others; the hoop probably sees far more action than the baseboard does, for example. Because of this, hoops, nets and backboards tend to break. However, don’t worry — most brands offer replacement parts, so you can avoid buying a whole new hoop.

What to look for in a quality toddler basketball hoop

Materials

Most basketball hoops for toddlers, like many other children’s toys, are made from a hollow molded plastic. While it is a cheaper material, it is fairly durable and safe.

Versatility

Toddlers are known for becoming bored quickly, so finding a versatile toy will help to really grab their attention. Basketball hoops for toddlers can feature other games, such as soccer goals and ring toss games.

Safety

Toddlers have that title for a reason; being fairly new to walking, they tend to stumble and fall often. This makes safety a very important thing to consider when choosing a basketball hoop. Most are made of plastic with rounded edges and lightweight basketballs that won’t hurt if thrown too hard.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler basketball hoop

The cheapest toddler basketball hoops, which are isolated hoops with suction cups, range in price from $12-$18. For plastic hoops that have adjustable heights and include a basketball and other accessories, expect to pay $20-$50. Sets that come with other games, such ring toss or soccer, typically cost $60 and up.

Toddler basketball hoop FAQ

Will my toddler’s basketball hoop hold up outdoors?

A. Your toddler’s basketball hoop will hold up just as well outside as it will inside. Keep in mind, though, that leaving it out in the sun and exposed to the elements for long periods of time may cause fading and cracking more quickly.

How much sand is needed to fill the base of the basketball hoop?

A. Basketball hoops that include the option to fill the base with sand will detail in their descriptions how much sand is needed. Typically, it takes about 2 1/2 gallons of sand. Sand needs to be purchased separately.

Can I use a regular-sized basketball with my toddler’s basketball hoop?

A. Most basketball hoops for toddlers have smaller rims and, therefore, cannot fit a standard basketball. Instead, they will include smaller balls made of softer materials that help prevent injury if thrown too hard.

What are the best toddler basketball hoops to buy?

Top toddler basketball hoop

Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set

What you need to know: Great for indoor or outdoor use, this basketball hoop is great for athletes as young as 2 years old.

What you’ll love: From trusted brand Little Tikes, this hoop can have its height adjusted from 2 1/2 to 4 feet tall. It features an oversized hoop and three junior-sized basketballs. The base has a plug that allows you to weigh it down with sand, if desired, so it won’t be easily knocked over.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the rim came to them warped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toddler basketball hoop for the money

Britenway Bathtub Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This little basketball hoop with suction cups makes a great bath time toy or can be stuck anywhere else in the house.

What you’ll love: Included are the mini basketball hoop and three little basketballs. The simplistic design leaves lots of room for imaginative play in coming up with different games, all while developing their motor skills. It’s an easy way to make the tub fun for any child who is reluctant to take a bath.

What you should consider: The basketballs have pinholes that, if used in the bath, may allow some water to seep in, which can lead to mildew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

3-in-1 Toddler Sports Activity Center

What you need to know: Designed for hours of entertainment, this versatile activity center includes a basketball hoop, a soccer goal and a hook-shaped ring for ring toss.

What you’ll love: The basketball hoop is adjustable between an impressive 27 heights that allow it to grow right along with your little one. Included accessories are a small basketball, soccer ball, hand inflator and four plastic rings.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the soccer and basketball nets fell apart quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Keira Hulihan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.