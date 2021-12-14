Dog hoodies are not only practical for dogs in cold weather or those of hairless varieties, but they’re also a fashion statement.

Which dog hoodie is best?

Choosing the best dog hoodie is largely left up to the preferences of the dog owner, depending on the style you like and the material you think will be best for your pup. In either case, sizing your dog for a hoodie correctly can be a tricky task, so it’s worth reading product reviews on each model to see if they run large or small.

Out of many cool dog sweatshirt options, this Frisco Sporty Dog Hoodie offers a simple red design with stylish black stitching and a comfortable fleece inner lining for the best in cuteness and warmth.

What to know before you buy a dog hoodie

Your dog’s needs

Each dog is a little different, so determining whether or not you need something specific in a hoodie for your dog may be the safest bet. Many of the best dog hoodies come in a variety of sizes, though if your dog is hairless or not, or whether you plan to use this dog hoodie for cold weather walks may be worth considering before you choose which sweatshirt to buy for your dog.

Size

Dog hoodies are usually sized using a variety of measurements, typically including the dog’s weight, length, chest and neck.

Material

Finding a dog hoodie made from good material is key to choosing a long-lasting product. Most dog hoodies, like human hoodies, are made from either polyester, cotton or a blend of both. You can also find dog hoodies with fleece on the inside for added warmth and comfort.

What to look for in a quality dog hoodie

Correct size

One of the more difficult parts of buying a dog hoodie is correctly sizing it before you buy. While most products include a sizing chart that offers the buyer simple measurements to take of their dog, it’s also worth noting that not every sizing chart is perfect. For that reason, it may be a good idea to double-check product reviews to see if other buyers’ products ended up running large or small or if they were a perfect fit.

Machine washable

Most dog hoodies made from polyester, cotton or other common blends are machine washable, which is vital since dogs tend to get dirty from time to time. Those that aren’t machine washable may include materials like wool or other shrinking fabrics and may be best to avoid if you want something you can throw in with your own laundry.

Design

The overall design of a dog hoodie is one of the main factors dog owners consider when buying since you’ll be the one to appreciate how the hoodie, not your dog. Luckily, you can find dog hoodies and sweatshirts with a ton of different colors and overall designs, and you can probably even find matching hoodies to your own if you really want to.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog hoodie

Cheap dog hoodies can cost as little as $10, while the average dog hoodie will usually range in price from $15-$30.

Dog hoodie FAQ

Do dog hoodies come with a place to attach your pet’s leash?

A. Most dog hoodies will include a hole at the back of the neck, through which owners can route a leash. Other upgrade picks may also include a hook attached to the hoodie, which allows the hoodie to be used as somewhat of a harness, with a leash attaching directly to the sweatshirt itself.

Are there hoodies for hairless dogs?

A. While most dog hoodies may not be designed specifically for hairless dogs, hairless dogs will often benefit from most hoodie varieties since they don’t have fur like other canines. Hoodies with fleece lining are also often good for hairless dogs since they even add an extra layer of warming material.

What’s the best dog hoodie to buy?

Top dog hoodie

Frisco Sporty Heather Red Cat and Dog Hoodie

What you need to know: This simple dog hoodie features a blend of polyester, cotton and spandex, with a comfortable fleece lining that most dogs love.

What you’ll love: This dog hoodie is a warm option for cold dogs, featuring a comfortable fleece lining, as well as sleeves, a hood and a classic hoodie pocket on the back. It also comes in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL, so most dog owners can find a size that works for their dog.

What you should consider: Some of these dog hoodies ran a little larger than buyers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top dog hoodie for the money

Gooby Fleece Vest Dog Hoodie With O-Ring Leash

What you need to know: For those wanting a good budget dog hoodie option, this fleece-lined vest is comfy and warm for most dogs, and it features a convenient O-ring leash to make walks easy.

What you’ll love: Made from a classic polyester hoodie material, this is one of the more affordable dog hoodies out there, and the leash ring is a selling point for many buyers. You can buy this hoodie in multiple sizes and in various colors like plum, black, blue, red and green.

What you should consider: This dog hoodie doesn’t feature the cute hoodie pocket on the back, even though it’s largely cosmetic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Frisco Cheetah Print Cat and Dog Hoodie

What you need to know: If your dog is super fast, or you just like cheetah print, this dog hoodie is an excellent option with a classic style and fleece-lined insides for a comfortable, warm fit.

What you’ll love: This hoodie is covered in cheetah print on the backside, with a black front that will go over your dog’s chest and stomach. Made from polyester fleece lining, this dog hoodie includes a black hood, a leash hole and a classic pullover hoodie pocket.

What you should consider: This dog hoodie tends to run smaller than the sizing chart.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

