What makes the Weber pellet grill stand out?

Weber is a name associated with quality grills. The company is known for its high-end products and impressive warranties. However, Weber is not known for manufacturing pellet grills. That changed in 2020 when the company released the SmokeFire wood-fired pellet grill.

The Weber grill has taken customer feedback into account to improve designs, creating the most accessible grill possible. Thanks to this, the Weber pellet grill stands out for its design and performance, making it a solid choice for individuals who may be interested in something other than a gas or charcoal grill.

Early issues with the Weber SmokeFire pellet grills

After the first SmokeFire grill came out, the reviews were harsh. It seemed some elements were a little rushed, and the app wasn’t even fully functional. The issues ranged from flare-ups and grease fires to pellets not feeding correctly and more.

The second generation of the SmokeFire addressed many of these issues, making those early scathing reviews no longer valid.

What is a pellet grill?

Instead of charcoal or gas for fuel, a pellet grill uses organic matter compacted into tiny pellets. Weber’s SmokeFire pellet grills use hardwood pellets made from various all-natural woods with no filler added. The benefit of a pellet grill is it combines precision temperature control, like a gas grill, with the robust flavor of a charcoal grill. Additionally, a pellet grill has a wide temperature range, making it possible to either cook low and slow or to sear.

How does a pellet grill work?

On the back of the SmokeFire pellet grill, there is a hopper that holds the wood pellets. Beneath the hopper, there is a short, variable speed auger that feeds the pellets to a chute above the heating element. The pellets slide down the chute into the heating element, and the heat from the burning pellets is evenly distributed throughout the grill to deliver consistent cooking.

How much fuel does a pellet grill require?

The amount of fuel you go through on a pellet grill varies depending on the cooking temperature. For example, at lower temperatures, you may use 1 or 2 pounds of fuel per hour, while higher temperatures may use as much as 4 pounds of pellets per hour. One of the great design features of the Weber pellet grill is the hopper size. The SmokeFire holds over 20 pounds of pellets so that you will have plenty of fuel for any type of cooking.

Key considerations of the Weber SmokeFire pellet grill

The Weber SmokeFire pellet grill has many impressive features that make the unit stand out.

Wide temperature range

The Weber SmokeFire pellet grill has a temperature range of 200 to 600 degrees. You can smoke, sear, bake and more on this versatile outdoor appliance.

Large capacity hopper

As noted above, the hopper on the Weber SmokeFire pellet grills holds over 20 pounds of fuel, which is an entire bag. This allows for all-day cooking without worrying about adding more pellets.

Flavorizer bars

The SmokeFire grills utilize the same flavorizer bars found on the company’s gas grills. These inverted “V” shaped bars help deliver consistent heat while reducing flare-ups and intensifying that cooked-on-a-grill flavor.

SmokeBoost

SmokeBoost is a special mode used at the beginning of your low and slow cook time to add an extra wood-fire taste to your meals. The method keeps the temperature below 200 degrees to allow the smokey flavor to penetrate the cold, raw meat better.

Easy to clean

When it is time to clean up after cooking, use the included scraper to push everything down into the grease management system. There is a removable drawer at the bottom of the grill, where all the grease and ash fall. Simply slide this drawer out and clean, and you’re good to go, without any disassembling or vacuuming needed.

Smart grilling technology

If you prefer a little high-tech grilling, the SmokeFire pellet grill is WIFI and Bluetooth-ready. Using the Weber app and the meat probes, you can cook your meat to the precise temperature you desire without needing to be near the grill.

How much does a Weber SmokeFire pellet grill cost?

Currently, there are two versions of Weber’s SmokeFire pellet grill: EX4 and EX6. The difference between the two models is size. The EX4 offers 672 square inches of dual grilling space and lists for $999 but is usually available for $799. The EX6 offers 1,008 square inches of dual grilling space and lists for $1199 but is often available for $999.

Top pellet grills

Weber SmokeFire EX6 (2nd Gen)

This is Weber’s largest pellet grill. It has 1,008 square inches of dual grilling space, making it suitable for larger events.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber SmokeFire EX4 (2nd Gen)

If you are looking for a grill that can easily handle your family’s outdoor cooking needs, this smaller pellet grill from Weber is the one to get. It has 672 square inches of dual grilling space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Traeger Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill

As far as size, this Traeger pellet grill falls between Weber’s EX4 and EX6, offering 780 square inches of cooking space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Green Mountain Davy Crockett Portable Wood Pellet Grill

For individuals looking for a portable option, this pellet grill from Green Mountain weighs 68 pounds and can fold up to fit in the average size trunk for tailgating parties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill

If budget is your primary concern, Z GRILLS pellet grill is available for less than half the price of Weber’s EX4. In addition, it is large enough to cook meals for the average family and features a temperature range of 180-450 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

