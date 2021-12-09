Best Dymo label maker

Which Dymo label makers are best?

Whether you’d like to get more organized or have high-tech label printing needs, a Dymo label maker is a wise investment. Besides eliminating handwritten labels, these devices streamline productivity for individuals and professionals alike.

Dymo label makers take the hard work out of making all kinds of labels with easy-to-edit templates and programs. If you’re looking for a reliable shipping label printer, Dymo LabelWriter 4XL Thermal Label Printer is the top choice because it prints labels directly from popular sites like eBay and Etsy.

What to know before you buy a Dymo label maker

What types of Dymo label makers are there?

Around 20 Dymo label makers are available, ranging from manual handheld models to full-service printers that connect to PCs for more detailed label printing.

Dymo’s handheld or portable models include manual label makers with click-and-turn dials to select letters or numbers printed on embossing tape.

include manual label makers with click-and-turn dials to select letters or numbers printed on embossing tape. Digital models , on the other hand, have built-in computers that offer a broad range of customizable settings. They print on Dymo’s D1 label tape, now available in several colors.

, on the other hand, have built-in computers that offer a broad range of customizable settings. They print on Dymo’s D1 label tape, now available in several colors. Dymo’s full-service label printers connect to computers and allow users to access customizable templates and programs. Unlike handheld models, these label makers print on thermal label paper. More often than not, they are for business needs like creating shipping or chart labels.

Why you need a Dymo label maker

Dymo label makers are valuable investments that may help some individuals get more organized. Besides labeling folders and packages, they’re often used to create custom labels for spice bottles, storage bins and notebooks. From a crafting perspective, Dymo label makers are perfect for customizing arts and crafts projects with personalized text. And in business settings, they’re indispensable tools that may reduce human error in handwritten communication like addresses or chart labels.

What to look for in a quality Dymo label maker

Refill type

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of Dymo refill labels on the market, especially because many are now available in different colors. To keep it simple, Dymo indicates the specific refill type in the user manual. If you no longer have the manual, you can use the label maker’s model number to find the correct refill. Depending on the device, it may be compatible with a few types of Dymo labels.

Controls

Dymo’s digital handheld label makers have QWERTY keyboards and number rows, and some of them even have smart keys or buttons for emojis and icons. More advanced models have directional pads that let users scroll through programs and templates.

Label printers, as their name implies, are merely printers. They don’t have onboard controls like handheld models; instead, labels are customized on PCs, Macs or other devices. Many of these Dymo label printers are compatible with well-developed software that gives users access to hundreds of templates, fonts, font sizes and other unique settings.

Power source

Most portable Dymo label makers take AA or AAA batteries, and some newer models come with AC adapters. Select Dymo label printers connect to PCs and come with AC adapters. Other label printers have rechargeable battery packs that charge the device via USB connections. Not to be forgotten are manual Dymo label makers that don’t require any power to work because they rely on simple dial mechanisms.

How much you can expect to spend on Dymo label makers

Dymo’s entry-level label makers, including manual models, start at $11. Digital label makers cost between $30-$50. Dymo label makers that require PCs for use, namely shipping label printers, cost anywhere from $50-$500.

Dymo label maker FAQ

Do I need a carry case for a portable Dymo label maker?

A. Dymo’s portable label makers are relatively durable and can withstand some jostling inside backpacks or messenger bags. However, they’re more susceptible to damage when they’re not stored inside a carry case. There are some molded carry cases for select Dymo models made by third-party manufacturers. According to some users, they’re well worth the investment.

Can kids use Dymo label makers?

A. Definitely, and it’s common for kids ages eight and older to have their own handheld label makers for scrapbooking and other crafts. Some kids may benefit from labeling their school supplies, such as folders and notebooks. Other kids may enjoy using it to practice their spelling and reading, as well.

What are the best Dymo label makers to buy?

Top Dymo label maker

Dymo LabelWriter 4XL Thermal Label Printer

What you need to know: For individuals and businesses that ship boxes regularly, this label printer is a wise investment.

What you’ll love: It prints labels up to 4 by 6 inches wide, which are suitable for most packages. The software includes over 60 professional templates with up to four line addresses. The device is optimized to print labels directly from eBay, Etsy and Amazon.

What you should consider: It’s an expensive investment that isn’t ideal for those with limited budgets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Dymo label maker for the money

Dymo Embossing Label Maker

What you need to know: This affordable handheld label maker is ideal for home use and crafting, given its simple operation.

What you’ll love: The label has an intuitive turn-and-click system compatible with embossing tape. It has an ergonomic design, so hands aren’t tired during periods of heavy use. Given its highly portable design, it’s suitable for crafting on the go.

What you should consider: The label maker is fairly limited in functionality compared to Dymo’s digital models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dymo Colorpop Color Label Maker

What you need to know: An updated design, the digital Dymo label maker creates custom messages with up to 150 symbols and emojis.

What you’ll love: The device has a well-designed control panel with a QWERTY keyboard and numbers row. The screen is large enough for users to preview label text clearly. It’s compatible with Dymo original and Colorpop tapes. Because it’s purple, it’s harder to misplace.

What you should consider: It requires a whopping six AAA batteries if you intend to use it without the AC adapter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

