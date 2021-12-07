Best crayon sharpener

Most pencil sharpeners also double as crayon sharpeners, although a few sharpening tools designed for crayons specifically have been made and are worth checking out.

Which crayon sharpener is best?

For many teachers, parents, babysitters or others with kids around on a regular basis, a crayon sharpener can be a useful tool. Depending on what you’re looking for in a crayon sharpener, you may be faced with a wide array of potential options that will have you asking how much you’ll use your crayon sharpener and if it’s worth purchasing.

For those using crayons daily, the X-Acto Electric Crayon Sharpener offers the longest-lasting option for crayon sharpening out there, with safety features that make it especially worthwhile.

What to know before you buy a crayon sharpener

Use

The best crayon sharpeners vary from person to person, which is why it can be important to think about how you plan to use your crayon sharpener as well as how often. Those using their crayon sharpeners on a continual basis may want to consider an electric crayon sharpener, while others who use them less frequently may only need manual crayon sharpeners.

Crayon sharpeners vs. pencil sharpeners

Some products are designed for use only with crayons, while the majority of crayon sharpening tools are pencil sharpeners that can accommodate both writing tool types. Check for the specific mention of crayons in a product’s description before trying it out or purchasing, to avoid damaging the unit.

Electric vs. manual

Electric crayon sharpeners typically last longer than manual sharpeners, and they’ll include sharper internal blades for keeping crayons as sharp as possible. Most electric crayon sharpeners include safety features to prevent them from harming the user, though it may be worth considering a manual crayon sharpener if you want young children to use them safely.

What to look for in a quality crayon sharpener

Safety

Whether you buy an electric or manual crayon sharpener, make sure there are added safety features such as locking chambers, auto-stop and finger-free sharpening holes. Choosing a model that’s safe or volunteering to supervise use at all times can prevent potential accidents.

Long-lasting

A long-lasting crayon sharpener can be helpful for those using crayons on a regular basis, such as teachers, nannies, parents and others. While electric crayon sharpeners tend to last longer than the average manual sharpener model, you can find bulk packs and other solutions that maximize use.

Easy cleanup

Most crayon sharpeners feature some kind of shaving chamber that needs to be emptied every so often, although finding models with easy-to-clean sharpeners can reduce the time needed for the maintenance of the sharpener itself. Cleanup for crayon sharpeners often entails removing a shaving chamber and dumping the shavings into the trash, which is ideal.

How much you can expect to spend on a crayon sharpener

Cheap crayon sharpeners can often cost as little as $6, while higher-end crayon sharpener models usually range from $14-$50.

Crayon sharpener FAQ

Do they make crayon sharpeners for jumbo crayons?

A. You can find a number of crayon sharpeners made for larger crayons as well as a variety of sharpeners that feature multiple or interchangeable blade holes for the utmost versatility.

Do crayon boxes come with crayon sharpeners?

A. In some cases, a box of crayons may also include a crayon sharpener built into the box. For example, some of Crayola’s bulk-size crayon boxes include a safe, plastic crayon sharpener built-in, which may be a good option if you need both crayons and a sharpening tool.

What’s the best crayon sharpener to buy?

Top crayon sharpener

X-ACTO Pro Electric Crayon Sharpener With SafeStart Automatic Motor

What you need to know: One of the few sharpeners designed specifically for crayons, this electric crayon sharpener includes a powerful motor and only needs to be emptied every once in a while.

What you’ll love: This powerful crayon sharpener is a great pick for classrooms and other well-used environments, offering a motor and blade that lets users sharpen crayons for a long time without maintenance.

What you should consider: This electric crayon sharpener is fairly expensive. Some also complained that this crayon sharpener’s blades can fall out in the chamber.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crayon sharpener for the money

Mr. Pen Handheld Manual Pencil and Crayon Sharpener

What you need to know: For those who just need a budget-level manual crayon sharpener, this sharpener comes at a great price and includes six different sharpeners for long-lasting usability.

What you’ll love: Each sharpener comes with different colors and two crayon sharpening holes, as well as a simple screw-off mechanism that’s suitable for children to empty on their own. It comes at a price cheaper than most single crayon sharpeners.

What you should consider: Despite being considered a pencil sharpener, this model is best used for crayons, as some reported that it leaves pencils fairly dull.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lyra Stockmar Wooden Wax Crayon Sharpener With Cardboard Barrel

What you need to know: This simple wooden and cardboard crayon sharpener comes at a reasonable price, and its materials are safe for use by kids.

What you’ll love: Made of biodegradable wood and cardboard, this crayon sharpener is manufactured in Germany and is a great pick for children, featuring a simple, safe manual operation that works great for sharpening wax crayons.

What you should consider: Some found it difficult to remove the cardboard barrel for emptying crayon shavings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

