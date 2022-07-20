Best LifeStraw water purifiers

Whether you’re on a camping trip or in an emergency at home, access to water is critical. A LifeStraw personal water filter can make practically any water safe to drink by filtering out bacteria, parasites and microplastics.

LifeStraw makes a range of water filtering products. The best one for you depends on what you want from a water purifier and when you might plan to use it.

Why would I need a LifeStraw?

The draw of a LifeStraw is that you can use it to safely drink practically any water, including water from lakes, rivers and even puddles. This is ideal if you want to pack light on a long hike or camping trip — rather than bringing enough water to last all day or for several days, you can bring a LifeStraw water bottle and fill it up whenever you spot a body of water. You might also need a LifeStraw in emergencies where tap water is unavailable or unsafe to drink. For more details, see the full guide to water purifiers at BestReviews.

How LifeStraws work

LifeStraws contain a microfiltration membrane that traps all kinds of bacteria, chemicals and parasites, as well as physical contaminants, like sand and silt. As the water travels from one end of the LifeStraw to the other, the membrane catches them so that they don’t make it out of the drinking end. Its simple design does not require batteries or any power source.

Best LifeStraw water filters

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

The classic LifeStraw filter consists of just a straw-like filter that you can drink water through. You can drink from a glass of water or even directly from the source — pop one end in a pond or stream and drink away. This is the most affordable type of LifeStraw but when hiking, it doesn’t give you the convenience of letting you carry water around with you.

Sold by Amazon

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

This LifeStraw water bottle makes it more convenient to drink filtered water on the go. It’s great for hiking as you can fill it up whenever you spot a suitable body of water so that you have water ready to drink when you need it. It features a two-stage filter with the addition of a carbon filter to get rid of chemicals from water. The included carabiner allows you to easily clip it to a pack or belt loop.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle

A stainless steel alternative to the original LifeStraw Go, this water bottle is a great choice for anyone who would prefer to use less plastic. It also has the benefit of being insulated to keep your water cool. Like the plastic model, it has a two-stage filter with a carbon filtration system and a handy carabiner.

Sold by Amazon

LifeStraw Flex Multi-Function Water Filter System

This is a versatile alternative to the classic LifeStraw with a two-stage filter featuring both a membrane filter and a carbon filter to trap chemicals. You can use this LifeStraw product like a straw to drink water from drinking vessels or straight from a water source, use it with the included soft-touch water bottle or use it in line with your own gravity filter or hydration pack bladder.

Sold by Amazon

LifeStraw Flex Advanced Water Filter with Gravity Bag

An alternative iteration of the LifeStraw Flex, it comes with a one-gallon gravity bag rather than a water bottle. It’s a great choice for camping trips, as you can fill the bag, hang it up and have water on “tap” when you need it. When you don’t need the gravity bag, you can use the filter on its own or inline with a hydration pack.

Sold by Amazon

LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher

The best option for home use, the LifeStraw pitcher has a dual membrane and carbon filter that filters water as you put it into the pitcher, leaving it clean and ready to pour into a glass. It filters out chemicals, bacteria, parasites and solids, such as silt, making it a great choice if your home water supply isn’t as pure as you’d like it to be or you’re worried about contamination.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

LifeStraw Mission Water Purification System

With a large 12 liter/3.2 gallon gravity bag, this water purification system is great when camping in large groups or for home use if your water supply is cut off. It’s completely gravity-fed so there’s no need for a pump. It can filter 9-12 liters per hour.

Sold by Amazon

