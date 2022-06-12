Which 1-gallon water bottle is best?

Hydration is an essential part of a healthy life, and you probably aren’t drinking quite enough water each and every day. One-gallon water bottles can help you get that hydration in, whether you are traveling, camping outdoors or stuck in a college dorm. One-gallon water bottles enable you to take all the water you need to drink on a daily basis on the go. The Coldest Water Store Insulated Jug is a stellar 1-gallon water bottle model.

What to know before you buy a 1-gallon water bottle

Learn about the different kinds of materials

One-gallon water bottles are usually composed of either metal or plastic. The metal materials are typically either aluminum or stainless steel. There are also glass water bottles out there, but they are less common since they break easily.

Find an insulated water bottle

It helps to have a 1-gallon water bottle that maintains the right temperature throughout the day. That’s why you should buy an insulated water bottle.

Decorate your 1-gallon water bottle

You can personalize your 1-gallon water bottle by decorating it with brand logos, motivational phrases, art clippings and stickers.

What to look for in a quality 1-gallon water bottle

Lid

The most common types of lids for 1-gallon water bottles are carabiner straw lids, flip lids and screw-top lids.

Filtration

Some 1-gallon water bottles have filtration units built into them to help filter out harmful compounds and impurities.

Handle

Almost all 1-gallon water bottles have handles to help you carry it throughout the day, and some of these bottles even have shoulder straps.

How much you can expect to spend on a 1-gallon water bottle

One-gallon water bottles range in price from about $10-$100. The most basic 1-gallon water bottles vary in price from $10-$15, while midrange 1-gallon water bottles cost about $50-$75 and high-end 1-gallon water bottles go for more than $100.

One-gallon water bottle FAQ

How much water should you drink on a daily basis?

A. The amount of water you need to drink on a daily basis depends on your climate, your activity level, your body type and your weight. Men need about 15.5 cups of water per day on average, according to the Mayo Clinic, while women need to drink about 11.5 cups of water daily on average.

You should search online for a water calculator to figure out how much you need to drink per day on average and speak to your doctor about your particular needs and situation.

What is the best way to clean your 1-gallon water bottle?

A. One-gallon water bottles are composed of multiple different types of materials, so not all of these water bottles need to be cleaned the same way. Some 1-gallon water bottles can safely be placed in the dishwasher, while other 1-gallon water bottles can easily be warped or damaged in the dishwasher.

Make sure to read and follow the instructions from the manufacturer, but the safest thing to do is to wash the 1-gallon water bottle by hand. You can easily clean a 1-gallon water bottle by rinsing it out with water to get rid of any contaminants and large particles. You can then use a bottle brush and soapy, hot water to clean the inside of the water bottle before rinsing it thoroughly.

If you notice that your 1-gallon water bottle is extra dirty, you should fill it about halfway with a cup of white vinegar and some soapy water. Then swish the solution around the bottle for a couple minutes before rinsing it out. Put the water bottle upside down to dry it out.

What does BPA stand for?

A. BPA refers to bisphenol A, an organic synthetic compound that’s typically used to coat the inside of products made of metal and to boost the strength of plastics. BPA has been used since the ‘60s, and it’s fairly effective at boosting the resilience and strength of materials like plastic, but it can also sometimes leach into drinks and food, which leads to health issues.

There are now many 1-gallon water bottles on the market that are advertised and labeled as BPA-free. It’s important to avoid BPA plastic water bottles when you can to be as safe as possible.

What’s the best 1-gallon water bottle to buy?

Top 1-gallon water bottle

The Coldest Water Store Insulated Jug

What you need to know: This 1-gallon water bottle from The Coldest Water Store is a top choice for those who want a cold and refreshing beverage all day.

What you’ll love: The water bottle is ideal for both fitness enthusiasts and campers. The water bottle features a rubber grip for slip-free drinking and a durable bolted, stainless-steel handle.

What you should consider: This 1-gallon water bottle weighs a whopping 15 pounds when it’s filled to the top.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 1-gallon water bottle for the money

Vitscan Motivational Water Bottle

What you need to know: This affordable 1-gallon water bottle from Vitscan features a leak-proof and durable design.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive 1-gallon water bottle comes with a rectangular straw shape, a lifetime guarantee and two leak-proof lids. The plastic material also won’t crack when it’s knocked over or dropped.

What you should consider: The lid opening on this water bottle is fairly narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Buzio Vacuum Insulated Thermo Jug

What you need to know: This 1-gallon water bottle from Buzio is simple to operate and comes with a sweat-proof design.

What you’ll love: This water bottle offers a wide mouth design, two stainless-steel tumblers and an oversized contoured handle for simple carrying. The plastic parts of the water bottle are BPA-free and nontoxic.

What you should consider: The design of this 1-gallon water bottle could benefit from a second handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

