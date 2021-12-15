Best GE gas range

An energy-conserving gas range with an electric starter can cut your cooking costs by nearly one-half compared to an electric range.

Which GE gas ranges are best?

Nearly half of all ranges in American households are powered by natural gas or other gas byproducts. Their increasing popularity is due to their capability to heat up quickly and the personal control that the user has to regulate the amount of gas and heat being applied during the cooking process.

Though there are many brands available, General Electric remains a trusted manufacturer with over a century of producing electronics and appliances. GE gas ranges are a consumer favorite and have many styles and options to choose from. The top choice of GE gas range is the GE 5.0 Cubic Foot Gas Range with Self-Cleaning Convection Oven and Air Fry.

What to know before you buy a GE gas range

Proper ventilation and installation

Gas ranges offer some attractive advantages versus electric ranges. GE gas ranges offer powerful burners that can quickly boil water and heat food. They will require a gas line to be installed if you don’t have one. You will need to make sure a licensed plumber or technician does this installation. Gas ranges also should have proper ventilation through an overhead hood that pulls smoke and grease upward. A downdraft fan is another option to pull smoke and grease away but downward. For more information on GE ranges in general, visit the Best Review summary on best GE ranges.

Styles

There are two main styles of gas ranges. One is freestanding, which means it can be positioned anywhere in the kitchen or cooking area. Freestanding models have finished sides since they can be seen by anyone in the kitchen. They are limited by where the gas line is located.

The second type of gas range is a slide-in model. Slide-in gas ranges have unfinished sides because they will be placed between other appliances or cabinets and usually at the same height as adjacent countertops.

External materials

Your GE gas range will have an outer shell typically made from stainless steel or metal that has a heat-resistant enamel coating. Several colors are available for the non-stainless steel models. Both materials are adequate for keeping the display and knobs cool even when heating up food or water.

What to look for in a quality GE gas range

Easy-off knobs

Turning on the gas burners should be an easy process, but shutting them off should be just as easy. Look for knobs that are clearly marked, turn easily but firmly, and most importantly lock in the off position.

Oven cleaning

Self-cleaning ovens in gas ranges are not as common as electric ranges, but a few GE gas ranges feature a steam-powered self-cleaning oven option. For other ovens, chemical oven cleaners do a good job. Using foil or other cooking protective sheets can also minimize the need for frequent cleaning.

Sealed burners

Look for GE gas ranges with sealed burner systems. A sealed burner features a small metal plate that fits over the burner and protects it from drips and spills. The plates can sometimes shift with regular use so check them periodically for proper placement on the burner.

Racks

Most GE gas ranges feature two or more metal racks that can be moved around or removed from the oven itself. Some models also include half-racks for greater versatility.

How much you can expect to spend on a GE gas range

GE gas ranges start as low as a few hundred dollars for a basic gas cooktop and can push $2,000 for high-end models with a large capacity and multiple burners. The key variables are the cubic foot capacity of the oven and the number of British thermal units (BTUs) generated for overall power.

GE gas range FAQ

What are the advantages of stainless steel GE gas ranges?

A. Stainless steel has several advantages. It stands up to heat and grime, and it is extremely durable. The outside of your appliance should last a long time. It also looks very striking in any kitchen. Stainless steel ranges cost more and show fingerprints and smudges, so regular cleaning is required.

What is the warranty with GE gas ranges?

A. Nearly all GE gas ranges come with a one-year limited warranty. This means any part that is defective within the first year of owning the range will be replaced at no charge, including no cost for the labor and service call. The warranty only applies to defects from the manufacturer, not damages caused by the consumer.

What’s the best GE gas range to buy?

Top GE gas range

GE 5.0 Cubic Foot Gas Range with Self-Cleaning Convection Oven and Air Fry

What you need to know: You’ll not only get a GE range, but also a self-cleaning oven and a built-in air fryer.

What you’ll love: The convection oven cooks food evenly with a rear circulation fan. The air fryer doesn’t require preheating, which shortens the frying time. An edge-to-edge cooktop and power boil burner complete the cooking features. Dishwasher safe grates and two racks are included.

What you should consider: The bottom drawer is slightly unstable.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top GE gas range for the money

GE 5.0 Cubic Foot Gas Range

What you need to know: This versatile gas range includes an integrated griddle and spill-catching sealed burners.

What you’ll love: The cooktop is edge-to-edge, which accommodates extra-large pots and pans. A fast-burning boiler and non-stick griddle are extra features. The grates are dishwasher safe. Two racks are included and can fit six positions.

What you should consider: The oven light on the main display is in a hard-to-find location.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

GE 5.3 Cubic Foot Slide-In Gas Range with Steam-Cleaning Oven

What you need to know: This large capacity range offers space for roasting pans and Dutch ovens with steam cleaning.

What you’ll love: This GE gas range includes an edge-to-edge cooktop, two power burners, an integrated non-stick griddle and an in-oven broiler. The steam cleaning oven requires no water or extra steps. A sliding storage drawer provides room for additional cookware.

What you should consider: Some consumers suggest that keeping the cooktop clean can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

