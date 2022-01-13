Best crinkle cutter

Under culinary terminology, all knives are classified as “cutlery” and there are specific knives for cutting all kinds of foods.

Which crinkle cutters are best?

Crinkle cutters are knives popularly known for being able to cut crinkle-cut fries, but they can also be used to cut vegetables, fruits and more. They allow you to cut food quickly and are easy to handle and store. If you are looking for an easily gripped cutter that offers control, is sharp and can properly cut various foods, the Zyliss Crinkle Cut Knife is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a crinkle cutter

Object being cut

Solid foods are the easiest to cut with this type of knife. French fries are the most common creation, but foods such as pineapple, cookie dough, cucumbers, pickles, meats and cheeses can be cut and crafted with crinkle cutters. The size of your cutter determines what you can cut.

Size

If it is bigger in length and depth, it can cut larger foods. If you plan to only chop up smaller foods, opt for a smaller crinkle cutter.

Metal

Stainless steel naturally resists corrosion and scratches and lasts a long time. While silver is sharp and gets the job done, stainless steel does not wear as quickly if it is used every day.

What to look for in a quality crinkle cutter

Grip

Grips are what help you keep control of the cutter. If the handle is made with a grip, you are less likely to slip and hurt yourself or fail to cut the food correctly. Some are made with a grip that follows the shape of your hand for the greatest control.

Safe storage

The best cutters come with a sheath, small bag or a box to store them when they are not in use. This makes it easier to transport and less likely for children and adults to cut their hands.

Sharp

The best cutters arrive pre-sharpened. The sharper it is, the easier it is for you to cut through tough foods. It is also better for creating a perfectly waved texture.

How much you can expect to spend on a crinkle cutter

Crinkle cutters are priced from $5-$15 depending on the brand, material of the handle and the sharpness of the knife.

Tips

Cutting potatoes into thin slices makes them more crispy when they are cooked.

Putting this knife in the dishwasher can dull the sharpness of its blade.

Foods that are not solid, such as bread, are hard to cut with a crinkle knife.

Using a chopping board to cut your foods with a cutter protects the knife and your countertops.

You do not need to sharpen it frequently.

Hold the knife with your dominant hand for more control and place your other hand on the foods that you cut. The hand stabilizing the food should be furthest from the knife.

If the cutter is too small to chop up your food, cut the food in half with a normal knife and then cut it with the crinkle cutter.

Cutting around each slice with your cutter creates a jagged shape. For example, cutting a slice of food on each side and the bottom creates the look of a tree.

Crinkle cutter FAQ

Why is a sheath important?

A. The sheath is the cover that goes over the knife blade. It protects you and others from cutting yourself as you go to grab or hand the knife to someone.

What do I need to sharpen it?

A. To sharpen, you need a honing rod. It is a big metal rod that continues to weather away material on the blade until it is optimally sharp.

What does it mean for the knife to be serrated?

A. These knives feature grooves and teeth in the front of the blade, giving you the ability to cut through tougher foods like meat.

How do I clean my crinkle cutter knife?

A. Wash your knife in warm water and gentle soap, avoiding the blade and letting the mix of soap and water rinse off old food.

What can I use it for besides cutting?

A. If it features a top handle, it can also be used to mash solid foods, such as guacamole, meats, bananas, butter and potatoes.

What’s the best crinkle cutter to buy?

Top crinkle cutter

Zyliss Crinkle Cut Knife

What you need to know: This knife is serrated and is made with durable stainless steel to deliver the perfect wave-cut every time.

What you’ll love: It is designed with a grip handle that brings greater control when you cut and the size makes it easy to store. The material makes it resistant to corrosion.

What you should consider: The grooves are not as deep as some would prefer, making the cuts less noticeable and the sheath is not thick enough to protect your hand from the knife.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top crinkle cutter for the money

Antrader Stainless Steel Crinkle Cutter

What you need to know: It can be purchased as a set and the handle is designed to perfectly fit the shape of a gripping hand for greater control.

What you’ll love: It comes in many colors and is made with sharp stainless steel. It is compact to store.

What you should consider: The handle is not sturdy and can come apart while cutting. It is too small to cut larger vegetables.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

HIC Serrated Crinkle Cutting Tool

What you need to know: This knife can cut quickly and its sharp stainless steel qualities make cutting small and large objects an effortless task.

What you’ll love: It is lightweight, sturdy, compact and easy to clean.

What you should consider: Those who have used this knife notice that it needs to be sharpened upon arrival and does not come with a sheath to store it. It gives you space for one hand, but you need the force of two to cut solid foods.

Where to buy: Amazon

