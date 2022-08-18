What are the best bubble tea products on Amazon?

Bubble tea is a frothy, cold drink made with tea and tapioca pearls. It comes in a variety of flavors such as traditional black tea, Thai tea and taro. Restaurants and smoothie stands typically offer bubble tea, however, ordering it out consistently can get expensive.

A cheaper and healthier alternative is to find all the ingredients needed on Amazon to quickly and easily make it at home. Some kits can help you get bubble tea in your hand within minutes.

What do you need to make bubble tea?

You only need a few things to make a perfect bubble tea:

Water

Tea

Milk

Sweetener of your choice

Tapioca pearls

Best tea on Amazon

Tea drinkers enjoy a variety and there are several styles of boba tea. Whether you prefer loose leaf tea or individually packaged teas, Amazon has something to appeal to all flavor seekers.

Top tea

Tiesta Tea Top 8 Favorites Tea Sampler

What you need to know: This set has eight great flavors of tea, including berry and chai, which are popular flavors of bubble tea.

What you’ll love: There are individual sampler sets for black tea and green tea, two of the most commonly made bubble teas. The tea is loose leaf with a quality taste, hot or iced. There are gourmet flavors for all times of the day, including a lavender chamomile to calm you in the evening.

What you should consider: This set has a large portion and may not be best if you are looking to travel with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tea for the money

Stash Herbal and Decaf Tea Sampler – 40 Tea Bag, 20 Flavor Assortment

What you need to know: If you are just starting your bubble tea journey, this set has a large variety of flavors.

What you’ll love: There are several berry flavors, including mango passionfruit and wild raspberry hibiscus. There are two bags for each of the 20 flavors to provide you options with the strength of the flavor.

What you should consider: Some of the tea flavors are sweet and may not need any added sugar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best tapioca pearls on Amazon

The bubble part of boba tea is called a tapioca pearl. These pearls come in assorted flavors but the most common is the black tapioca pearl. On Amazon, there are various sizes of packaged pearls that can be ordered for individual or bulk use.

Top tapioca pearls

WuFuYuan Boba Tapioca Pearls for Bubble Tea

What you need to know: These are black tapioca pearls for bubble tea and the metal straws to drink it with.

What you’ll love: This is a popular brand of tapioca pearls that only take five minutes to prepare. The package comes with a carry bag including reusable metal straws with rubber grips and a metal straw cleaner.

What you should consider: A few customers have reported pearls will mold if not consumed by the expiration date.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tapioca pearls for the money

E-Fa Bubble Tea Black Tapioca Pearls

What you need to know: These are easy to prepare tapioca pearls to throw in any bubble tea.

What you’ll love: This is 2.2 pounds of traditional black tapioca pearls that can be ready in five minutes. The pearls come in a 35.2-ounce, vacuum-sealed package with some recipes included.

What you should consider: The package cannot be resealed and the pearls must be eaten or stored where there is little moisture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bubble tea kits on Amazon

Bubble tea kits come in packages for individuals and party sized combinations. Kits should be bought at the right time to avoid tapioca pearls or other ingredients from spoiling.

Top bubble tea kit

Ultimate Locca Boba Tea Kit

What you need to know: This is a great home bubble tea kit for a party – or just for those who really love boba.

What you’ll love: This DIY kit has seven flavors of tea made to share with others. It is packaged in eco-friendly containers and includes vegan tapioca pearls. Some of the flavors included are traditional black tea, matcha and Thai tea.

What you should consider: It is expensive, and the boba bubbles must be consumed before they expire.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bubble tea kit for the money

J Way Instant Boba Taro Milk Tea

What you need to know: This provides you with taro flavor milk tea set with brown sugar tapioca pearls in under a minute.

What you’ll love: The package includes everything needed for three rounds of milk tea. All you need to do is prepare the hot water, microwave the pearls and mix it all together with ice to have one of the most popular bubble tea flavors.

What you should consider: Milk tea powder is not good for lactose intolerance and cannot be adjusted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

