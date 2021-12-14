Glass bottles usually come with a sealing lid, but depending on how you plan to use your glass bottles, you may or may not need a lid at all.

Which glass bottle is best?

Glass bottles are a versatile tool often used for carrying liquids, though they can be used for storing solids, decoration or a range of other uses. Ultimately, the best glass bottle for you will depend largely on your particular needs, so it’s worth thinking about what those are before buying one.

This Epica Six-Pack of Glass Bottles includes bottles with a slim, modern design, in addition to chrome-finished sealable lids that make transporting a variety of liquids and other items easy.

What to know before you buy a glass bottle

Uses

Even the best water bottles can be used for a variety of things, but if you have a specific use in mind that you’re hoping to get out of a glass bottle, that may influence which model works best for you. While the most obvious use for a glass bottle may be in storing and transporting liquids, they’re also very versatile and easy to get creative with.

Seal

Most prefer glass bottles with sealing lids, as they can help keep things fresh for longer and avoid spills in the car, at work or at home. However, the way a bottle seals will vary from model to model. In most cases, a glass bottle’s lid will either use a foam or rubber seal to make it airtight, or you can find glass bottles with the flip-top style lid commonly used for fermentation.

Reusable

One benefit to buying glass bottles — compared especially to purchasing single-use, non-reusable plastic bottles — is the added sustainability of reusing your item for the foreseeable future. This can be both useful and environmentally friendly, especially if you plan to make and store liquids, instead of going with easy store-bought solutions.

What to look for in a quality glass bottle

Volume

Ultimately, the volume of a given glass bottle will be a buyer’s main selling point. You can find glass bottles ranging in capacity from around 12 ounces to 20 ounces, though there are also outliers for those looking for something bigger or smaller.

Shape and size

It’s best to determine your ideal size and shape of bottle before you buy. Otherwise, you may wind up with one that you planned to put in a cup holder that now has to lay on the floor instead.

How much you can expect to spend on glass bottles

Depending on the quantity, volume and type of glass bottles you elect to purchase, you can find most cheap glass bottle sets costing as low as $15-$24, while larger sets, bottles or those with more features will often range from $25-$40.

Glass bottle FAQ

Are glass bottles recyclable?

A. Each glass bottle is a little different, so it’s important to look at the product description or the product itself for any indication as to whether it can be recycled or not. Additionally, recycling is highly-regional and dependent on local recycling facilities, so it’s also worth checking in with your refuse or recycling company if you aren’t sure about a specific glass bottle or glass in general.

Do glass bottles have BPA?

A. BPA, or bisphenol A, is a chemical that’s used to make a variety of hard plastics, and its exposure is thought to increase your risk for certain types of cancer. As a result, most modern plastics are made without BPA, and those wanting glass bottles can rest assured knowing that the chemical isn’t in glass.

What’s the best glass bottle to buy?

Top glass bottle

Epica Six-Pack of 18-Ounce Beverage Glass Bottles

What you need to know: This six-pack of slim, 18-ounce glass bottles features airtight stainless steel caps that make it easy to take various liquids with you wherever you go.

What you’ll love: Standing at about 9 inches tall, these bottles feature a convenient, slim design that’s just about 2.5 inches in diameter, so they easily fit into most cup holders. They also include a built-in rubber O-ring in the caps, so you won’t have to worry about spills or air leaks.

What you should consider: The caps on these can come apart if the user isn’t careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass bottle for the money

Paksh Novelty Six-Pack of 16-Ounce Swing Top Glass Beer Bottles

What you need to know: These pint-sized, swing-top glass beer bottles are great for storing just about any liquid, especially carbonated drinks that are difficult to keep sealed.

What you’ll love: It’s hard to argue with this price for a six-pack of glass bottles, and these feature an extremely well-sealed swing top that’s great for various beers, kombuchas and sodas, among other beverages. They also make pouring or drinking straight from the lip equally easy.

What you should consider: Some said the metal part of the tops oxidized when cleaned in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Paksh Novelty Six-Pack of Plastic Lid Airtight Glass Bottles

What you need to know: Another useful six-pack featuring a different shape, these 16-ounce glass bottles come at a fair price and feature large, sealing plastic lids.

What you’ll love: With a 2.75-inch diameter, these bottles stand about 6.75 inches tall and feature a convenient shape that makes them easy to use to transport beverages. These can also be purchased with either white or black sealing plastic lids.

What you should consider: The foam white seal on these bottles’ lids needs to be removed before using them in the dishwasher and replaced for optimal sealing once the lid has dried.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.