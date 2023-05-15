Which popsicle mold is best?

Do you want to make healthier, refined sugar-free popsicles for the children in your household or perhaps boozy popsicles for adults only? Not only is making your own frozen treats fun, but it also gives you the freedom to use whatever ingredients you like. But first, you’ll need your own popsicle molds to do it right.

Luckily, there are plenty of popsicle molds to choose from but not all are equally worth buying. Armed with information and recommendations, it will be much easier to pick the best mold for you.

Best popsicle molds

Zoku Classic Pop Molds

This mold makes six 3-ounce popsicles. You can remove and refill each mold individually, which makes it easier to keep them topped up, so you always have popsicles ready to eat. You get a stick and a drip guard with each mold, which helps prevent sticky messes. All parts are BPA-free, which is ideal if you’re worried about the implications of using plastic molds.

Tovolo Dino Ice Pop Molds

A great choice for kids, this mold makes popsicles shaped like dinosaurs. The mold is made from flexible silicone, so removing each pop is a breeze. It makes four different types of dinosaurs, though they’re more loosely based on real dinosaurs than realistic looking. The sticks are shaped like skeletons and have handles shaped like tails, which is a cute touch. Each pop is a little over 2.5 ounces.

Onyx Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold

If you’re not keen on using plastic molds or silicone molds for environmental reasons, these stainless steel molds are ideal. They’re also more durable than silicon and plastic. The six stainless steel molds can each be removed and refilled separately to ensure a steady supply of ice pops. The whole mold is made from stainless steel, while the reusable sticks are made from bamboo and the rings that hold the sticks in place are made from silicone.

Zoku Dino Pop Molds

Calling all dino fans. This mold makes six popsicles in total: five adorable cartoon-ish dinosaurs and one prehistoric “cave girl.” Each mold holds roughly 1 to 1 1/2 ounces, which is the perfect size for toddlers and little kids. The silicon molds make these ice pops easy to remove. It comes with removable sticks with tail-shaped handles for the dinosaurs and leg-shaped handles. The drip guards help keep the popsicles from getting too messy.

Implication Animal Popsicle Molds

With a 1 3/4-ounce capacity and animal-shaped molds, this is a perfect choice for toddlers and young children. Not only will they like the cute animal shapes, they’ll also be able to finish their popsicles before they melt. While the outer part of the mold is made from plastic, the inner parts are made of silicone, which allows for easy removal of these animal shapes. The included sticks have drip guards to keep the mess at bay.

Manba Collapsible Popsicles Molds

Thanks to the collapsible design, these molds are easier to store when you aren’t using them, taking up less room than the solid kind. You can also use the collapsible base to help you remove the popsicles from their molds. In their collapsed form, they also double as ice cube trays. You get two silicone molds in a pack, each with a six-popsicle capacity. They come with reusable sticks with drip catchers.

Ozera Mini Ice Pop Molds

With their mini 1-ounce capacity, these molds are perfect for making popsicles for babies and toddlers. Each mold makes seven ice pops and you get two molds in a pack, so that’s a capacity of 14 popsicles in total. The set comes with sticks and drip catchers, plus a cleaning brush, but the latter really isn’t essential. It’s easy to remove the popsicles from the flexible silicone mold.

Zoku Polar Pop Molds

Kids will love the cute polar creature popsicles this mold makes. It makes six ice pops featuring a polar bear, walrus, seal, orca, penguin and an arctic explorer. The mold is BPA-free with plastic sticks and drip guards and silicone inner molds for easy release. The sticks have legs or tails to match the critter, and the resulting pops are fairly small and, therefore, a good choice for little kids to enjoy.

