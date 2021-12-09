Colanders are a versatile kitchen tool, but they tend to take up a lot of space. Look for a collapsible colander instead.

Which collapsible colanders are best?

Colanders are a valuable kitchen tool used for more than just draining pasta. They can also be used to drain excess water from vegetables (such as cabbage and eggplant), separate egg whites from yolks, rinse grains and even proof bread.

However, not everyone has the space in their kitchen for a bulky colander. Thankfully, the best collapsible colander can do everything its rigid metal counterpart can. The Comfify Colander Set features two collapsible colanders that can handle most of your kitchen tasks.

What to know before you buy a collapsible colander

Collapsible colanders allow you strain pasta, rinse vegetables and drain grains, all without taking up space in the cabinet. When storage space is in short supply, here’s what you need to know before you buy a collapsible colander.

Material

Most collapsible calendars are made of some type of plastic. They can be made from silicone or a more rigid plastic. There are also collapsible calendars that have stainless steel as part of their frame. This helps them retain their shape while you use them, but still allows you to fold them flat for easy storage.

Size

You won’t need an extra large colander for rinsing a small amount of berries, but if you plan to use it for washing green, consider buying a larger size. Collapsible colanders that are 8 or 9 inches work for small amounts of food, but consider something larger if you have storage space and frequently wash large amounts of vegetables or fruits.

You are cooking for a large family, a larger collapsible colander will usually be the best choice, too.

Primary use

The size of the colander itself is not the only consideration. If you are planning to use your colander primarily for washing vegetables and fruit, you’ll want the holes to be larger. This allows water to freely drain. On the other hand, if you use your collapsible colander to drain rice or rinse grains, make sure your holes do not allow the grains to slip through.

What to look for in a quality collapsible colander

Dishwasher-safe

Even though it’s likely that your collapsible colander will not get very dirty, it’s always nice to have the option to pop it in the dishwasher when you need to. Of course, you can always hand-wash your colander, too.

Food-grade plastic

Your collapsible colander should be clearly labeled BPA-free. This ensures that the plastic used in the colander is food safe.

Folds flat

One of the main benefits of a collapsible colander is that you can store it in small spaces. Make sure the one you choose folds flat for easy storage.

Handles

Look for a collapsible colander with some kind of handle. Smaller collapsible colanders usually have one single long handle, while larger colanders have two. Handles allow you to move the colander around under the water as you rinse or to gently swirl your grains as you drain them.

The handles should stay cool even if you are draining hot water, and they should not get slippery when wet.

Feet

Another convenient feature in a collapsible colander is feet. Feet to allow you to rest the colander in the sink for drainage. These feet might be individual on four corners of a rectangular collapsible colander, or they might be more like a circular base.

How much you can expect to spend on a collapsible colander

Collapsible colanders run from $10-$20. You can also find a set of two sizes in this range.

Collapsible colander FAQ

Can you use a collapsible colander with boiling water?

A. The best collapsible colander will be heat-resistant to at least 230 degrees. Since this is a higher temperature than that at which water boils, it is generally safe to use a collapsible colander when draining things like boiled pasta or rice. Check your collapsible colanders specific heat-safe temperatures to be sure.

Does a collapsible colander require special care?

A. Many collapsible calendars are able to be washed in the dishwasher. They should be open when you wash them to make sure that all food is removed from the calendar. If it fits on the top rack of your dishwasher, that is the best place to wash it. If you prefer to hand wash your colander, rinse it immediately after use, then wash with hot, soapy water. Allow it to dry completely before folding it and putting it away.

What’s the best collapsible colander to buy?

Top collapsible colander

Comfify Colander Set

What you need to know: When you really need to economize on space but need more than one calendar, this is a great set for you.

What you’ll love: This two-colander set comes with an 8-inch and 9.5-inch collapsible colander. Each measures 2 inches tall when collapsed. Like some collapsible colander, this one has holes on the side to prevent water from pooling. The silicone handles are comfortable and secure.

What you should consider: These are too small to handle large vegetables or greens without first cutting them.

Top collapsible colander for the money

Longzon Collapsible Silicone Colanders

What you need to know: This two piece set is great for every straining task.

What you’ll love: This collapsible colander is BPA-free and heat resistant to 280 degrees. It comes in five fun colors and two sizes. The handle is comfortable and keeps hands safe from hot water. The bottom is slightly raised to allow water to better drain.

What you should consider: Some users report slower draining speeds.

Worth checking out

Qimh Colander Collapsible Colander

What you need to know: This collapsible colander features an over-the-sink, hands-free option.

What you’ll love: The over-the-sink colander has telescoping handles to adjust to a variety of sink widths. It is designed to be stable even on wet surfaces and folds flat to store. It comes in six colors.

What you should consider: The shape makes it difficult to pour out of, and it’s larger and bulkier than some of the other options.

