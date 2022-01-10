Best Anolon cookware set

There are a couple of key differences between the Anolon Advanced and Anolon Advanced Home models of Anolon cookware sets, including the nonstick coating materials and available exterior colors.

Which Anolon cookware set is best?

Searing meat or fish brings out the natural and full flavors by browning the proteins and caramelizing the sugars. The crust that forms on the food and bottom of the pan is the flavor that elevates the taste of whatever you’re cooking.

To get the perfect sear, you need a quality pan, one that can hold heat and prevent your food from sticking. Anolon offers cookware sets that meet the criteria for cooking on the stovetop or in the oven with the bonus of easy cleanup. If you’re shopping for a cookware set, Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set is a set of 11 pots and pans made of hard anodized nonstick material.

What to know before you buy a Anolon cookware set

What’s on the menu

What you cook matters most when you think about what set of Anolon cookware to purchase. Specific pots and pans included in Anolon cookware sets are better for certain foods, so what you make most should help you decide what set of pots and pans will work best for you.

Material

Anolon cookware sets come in various materials. When cooking, what you want to achieve is important when considering which set of Anolon cookware you ultimately purchase. Pots and pans can be aluminum, stainless steel, cast iron and other materials. If you’re looking for Anolon cookware to create the perfect sear, stainless steel is best. If you want a nonstick surface, there are Anolon cookware sets that work well.

Storage

How much space you have available to store your pots and pans is something to think about when purchasing an Anolon cookware set. If you have ample room, a set of multiple pots and pans that includes saucepans, stockpots, saute pans and lids will fill all your cooking needs. If you have a smaller kitchen with less storage space, think about the essential pots and pans you need and find the set of Anolon pots that meets those needs.

What to look for in a quality Anolon cookware set

Technology

The technology used in Anolon cookware sets makes them one of the leading cookware brands. Anolon cookware is designed to hold oil in the center of the pot or pan, creating optimal searing capabilities. The material used in constructing Anolon pots and pans is nonstick, chip- and flake-resistant.

Usability

Anolon cookware sets are incredibly versatile. The brand has pots and pans that can go easily from stovetop to oven, so sear first and bake later in the same pot or pan for delicious flavor and effortless cleanup.

Safety

The materials used to make Anolon cookware sets are free of harmful chemicals, or PFOA and PFOS, once commonly found in nonstick pots and pans.

Satisfaction

Anolon stands behind its products. Quality and satisfaction are guaranteed, but the brand offers a 10-year guarantee and full-year warranty on their products if something goes wrong.

How much you can expect to spend on an Anolon cookware set

You can purchase Anolon pots and pans separately, but buying Anolon cookware in a set can be far less costly. You can buy a great collection of Anolon cookware from $299-$600, depending on what pots and pans are included.

Anolon cookware set FAQ

What’s included in Anolon cookware sets?

A. Anolon cookware sets typically include a variety of saucepans, saute pans, stockpots and lids.

Can I use metal utensils on my Anolon cookware set?

A. While Anolon cookware sets are sturdy and durable, they can wear down. You can use metal utensils with Anolon cookware sets, but rubber or wooden utensils are recommended to avoid unnecessary wear and tear.

What are the best Anolon cookware sets to buy?

Top Anolon cookware set

Anolon Advanced Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

What you need to know: This 11-piece set includes a variety of pieces you often use in the kitchen, and its nonstick surface makes for easy cleanup.

What you’ll love: This Anolon cookware set includes 11 pieces: two covered saucepans, an 8-quart covered stockpot, an 8-inch French skillet, a 12-inch deep skillet with cover and a 2-quart saute pot including a cover. This cookware set is aluminum, making it lightweight yet durable. You’ll love the nonstick surface, easy-grip handles and ease of cleaning that the nonstick surface allows.

What you should consider: With regular wear and tear, this Anolon cookware set has a typical lifespan of three to five years before needing to be replaced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Anolon cookware set for the money

Anolon Nouvelle Stainless Steel Cookware Set

What you need to know: The copper bottoms of this Anolon cookware set provide terrific heating capabilities, and the pots and pans are compatible with induction cooking.

What you’ll love: The pots and pans in this Anolon cookware set are dishwasher-safe for extra-easy cleaning. This stainless steel set comes in a 10- or 11-piece set. Collections include saucepans, saute pans, stockpots, frying pans and lids.

What you should consider: Stainless steel adds weight to pots and pans, making them more difficult for some users than those made of other materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anolon Accolade Hard-Anodized Precision Forge Cookware Set

What you need to know: Though it’s a bit more expensive, this Anolon cookware set offers triple-ply nonstick coating and stovetop-to-oven capabilities.

What you’ll love: This Anolon cookware set has 12 pieces, including two saucepans with lids, one saucepot with a cover, a saute pan and a stockpot (both with lids) and two frying pans. The sapphire reinforcement and three-layer nonstick surface eliminate sticking and make using even metal utensils safe.

What you should consider: This Anolon cookware set is pricier than others given the more advanced technology. Some users say the pots and pans do scratch, despite claims otherwise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jodi Shafto writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.