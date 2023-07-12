Le Creuset must-haves are available at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen

Skillets, Dutch ovens, baking dishes — oh my! Some of the best cookware essentials by Le Creuset are marked down for Prime Day 2023. These premium pieces are usually available at high-end prices, so it’s exciting for a foodie to catch them on sale. Our favorite Le Creuset deals will help you save and have you preparing your favorite dishes as soon as they arrive.

The deals below were last updated on July 12, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. PT.

Shop this article: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 9-Quart Dutch Oven, Le Creuset Stoneware 9-Inch Heritage Pie Dish and Le Creuset Mini Cocotte

Reasons to love Le Creuset cookware

Whether you’re new to Le Creuset or already a fan with a sizable collection, these cookware items are built to impress cooks at all levels. Their features make them beloved favorites for novice and pro home chefs.

Enameled finishes: Many Le Creuset pieces are coated in enamel that maintains heat. The cookware is colorful and beautiful too.

Nonstick surfaces: Food won’t stick to Le Creuset pieces, which is an essential feature when it comes to achieving excellent results as well as a quick cleanup.

Durable construction: Le Creuset makes cookware in cast iron, stainless steel and stoneware. These materials are built to last for years, as they resist damage and hold up well to extreme cooking temperatures.

Versatile pieces: Le Creuset offers a large selection of cookware. So whether you like to bake muffins, cook soups or prepare casseroles, chances are that you’ll find a piece that will fit your needs in the kitchen.

Best Prime Day Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole 12% OFF

From lasagna to cake and everything in between, this casserole baking dish is ideal for preparing many types of baked recipes. It holds up to 4 quarts of food and comes in a choice of stylish colors.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 9-Quart Dutch Oven 14% OFF

If you cook large portions of food, this Dutch oven is perfect for you. It holds up to 9 quarts of food, so it’s the one to pick when cooking for a big group. It’s also available in numerous colors.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware 9-Inch Heritage Pie Dish 26% OFF

Made of stoneware that’s coated in enamel, this gorgeous pie pan even has edge crimps for putting the perfect tough on your favorite pies. The 9-inch size is ideal for most pie bakers’ needs.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid 20% OFF

The best thing about this baking dish is the unique lid that doubles as a platter. It’s like having two kitchen essentials in one versatile piece.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cookware Set 17% OFF

You’ll get a Dutch oven and skillet in this set, which makes it an outstanding deal. It also comes with a cleaner that will protect your investment.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan 21% OFF

This grill pan is made for meat lovers, as it has raised ribs that leave classic grill marks while draining away excess fat. It’s made of strong cast iron that can handle any cooking temperatures you throw at it.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Cream and Sugar Set 26% OFF

Not only will this attractive duo serve your cream and sugar in style, but it will also look great on your table. It makes a nice gift for any coffee lover.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Spoon Rest 25% OFF

This adorable spoon rest will complement your other Le Creuset pieces perfectly. We love the pretty flower design that will look nice on your stovetop while it does its job.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Mini Cocotte 25% OFF

If you typically prepare small portions, you’ll love this small cocotte that’s made of durable stoneware with an enamel finish. It also has a decorative floral lid.

Sold by Amazon

Other Le Creuset Prime Day deals

