Best Blue Diamond cookware

To preserve the nonstick coating of your Blue Diamond cookware use a soft sponge to hand wash your pots and pans.

Which Blue Diamond cookware is best?

Praised on television commercials worldwide, Blue Diamond is a popular option when it comes to affordable high-quality cookware. With a durable construction, even heating design and diamond-enhanced nonstick coating, Blue Diamond cookware is made to eliminate messy cooking and last a lifetime. If you are looking to update your kitchen cookware, check out the Blue Diamond 10-piece Enhanced Ceramic

What to know before you buy Blue Diamond cookware

Construction

Designed to be durable, Blue Diamond cookware is constructed using stainless-steel and aluminum. The stainless-steel exterior offers a sleek look that is resistant to scratching, discoloration and rust. Since aluminum is the optimal choice for heat transfer, the forged aluminum base along Blue Diamond cookware products helps to ensure even cooking at nearly any temperature.

Nonstick coating

The diamond-enhanced nonstick ceramic coating on Blue Diamond cookware products helps to ensure a seamless cooking and cleaning experience. Since the coating is reinforced with micro-diamonds, it is five-times stronger and lasts ten-times longer than other nonstick cookware options.

Safety

Created with safety in mind, Blue Diamond cookware is toxin-free and has a PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium free construction. Other cookware options have been found to have PFAS and PFOA embedded in their teflon nonstick coating. When heated, these chemicals can create toxic fumes that may cause fevers, sore throat or difficulty breathing. While it does take quite a bit of exposure for these fumes to negatively impact your health, it can be a bit stressful to consider these chemicals hiding in your pots and pans.

What to look for in quality Blue Diamond cookware

Size options

Whether you are looking for a Blue Diamond cookware set or a single cookware product, be sure to choose a product that will be most beneficial for your cooking habits. If you are in the market for a cookware set, be sure to choose one that has a variety of pots and pans in various sizes. Depending on your needs, you might also want to compare to other nonstick cookware options on the market.

Dishwasher safe

For a stress-free cooking experience, opt for Blue Diamond cookware that boasts a dishwasher-safe construction. While these options tend to be a bit more expensive, they will save you quite a bit of time when it comes to cleaning up the kitchen.

Versatility

While most Blue Diamonds options are designed to be used at high temperatures, some options can become damaged if exposed to the high heat of an oven or broiler. If you are someone who likes to cook a variety of meals, you may find it worthwhile to opt for a set that features an oven- and broiler-safe construction. While these options tend to be a bit more expensive, they are your best bet when it comes to versatility in the kitchen.

How much you can expect to spend on Blue Diamond cookware

You can expect to spend anywhere from $40-$150 on Blue Diamond cookware. Typically, single pans or small sets are the most affordable options while entire kitchen sets cost closer to $150.

Blue Diamond cookware FAQ

Does Blue Diamond cookware come with a lifetime warranty?

A. All Blue Diamond cookware comes with a 90 day money-back guarantee and limited lifetime warranty. After purchasing your Blue Diamond cookware, you can return the product for any reason and receive a full refund within 90 days after the purchase date. Beyond the 90 days, you can contact Blue Diamond to receive a replacement for any defective products.

Can you use metal utensils on Blue Diamond cookware?

A. Since Blue Diamond cookware has a diamond enhanced nonstick coating that is five times harder than traditional nonstick coatings, you can use metal utensils while using Blue Diamond products. However, metal utensils may damage the coating over time so it is recommended that you opt for plastic utensils when possible.

What’s the best Blue Diamond cookware to buy?

Top Blue Diamond cookware

Blue Diamond 10-piece Enhanced Ceramic

What you need to know: This 10-piece set includes nearly all the kitchen essentials, making it perfect for anyone in need of a new cookware set.

What you’ll love: This set features two different sized frying pans, a saucepan, sauté pan, two utensils and a 5-quart covered stockpot. Each item is constructed using stainless steel and a durable diamond-enhanced nonstick ceramic coating ensuring stress-free cooking. Designed to be versatile and easy to use, this set is dishwasher, oven and broiler safe.

What you should consider: Some consumers have noted issues with the frying pan handles getting too hot. It is recommended that consumers use hand protection when cooking at high heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top Blue Diamond cookware for the money

Blue Diamond Enhanced Ceramic Nonstick 2-piece

What you need to know: This two piece frying pan set is perfect for anyone looking to add some high-quality cookware to their kitchen.

What you’ll love: Featuring both 9.5- and 11-inch frying pans, this set can be used to cook a variety of meals. The diamond-enhanced construction and nonstick coating offers the best durability for long-term use. The toxin-free coating and reinforced no-heat handle ensures the optimal safety for your household. This set is dishwasher safe, making cleanup easy.

What you should consider: Cooking with these pans at temperatures over 500 degrees may cause the nonstick coating to deteriorate.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Blue Diamond 11-inch Square Griddle

What you need to know: This large griddle style pan is perfect for frying multiple items at a time.

What you’ll love: The durable ceramic construction features a forged base for extra strength and even heating. The nonstick coating makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. With 3-inch tall sides and a reinforced non-heating handle, this griddle offers plenty of room for frying, searing or sautéing. This griddle is dishwasher, over and broiler safe.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with warping after using this griddle in the oven.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

