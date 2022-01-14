Best commercial blender

Commercial blenders differ from household blenders mainly in their ability for repeated use all day long. A commercial blender will have a more powerful motor and a variety of other functions.

Which commercial blenders are best?

Commercial blenders are more powerful than household blenders and designed for constant use. Blenders make great drinks like smoothies or cocktails as well as soups and sauces. A commercial blender usually consists of a motor at the base, with a detachable pitcher that sits on top. The motor powers blades that can mix, crush, puree or liquify food, ice and other substances. If you are looking for a great all-around model, try the Blendtec: Stealth 885 Countertop Blender.

What to know before you buy a commercial blender

Vitamix blenders are among the best. They have been selling kitchen products since 1921 and are renowned around the world for their blenders. These blenders often perform many tasks, and users rate their convenience highly. There are other factors to consider when buying a commercial blender.

Usage

This can range from light use to heavy use. Light use of a commercial blender is up to 50 uses per day, with heavy use being over 100. This will affect the strength of the motor needed. Motor strength is measured in horsepower, and a blender for light use requires at least 0.5 horsepower. In comparison, heavy use requires around 2.5 to 3.5 horsepower. If your usage is somewhere in the middle, consider a motor ranging from 1 to 2 horsepower.

Material

Commercial blender pitchers usually use glass or plastic. Both typically give the same level of performance, but glass may be heavier. As commercial blenders are expected to be heavy-duty anyway, this shouldn’t be an issue. Some plastics may absorb the smells of foods while glass won’t. For safety reasons, plastic containing BPA is best avoided. Stainless steel is another material used in the manufacturing of blenders. It is easier to clean and more durable, but you cannot supervise the blending within.

Type

Commercial blenders come in three main types: food, bar and immersion. You can easily make cocktails, mocktails and other cold drinks with ice with a bar blender. Food blenders are more versatile and can take on more ingredients. They can be used for chopping, blending, grinding or pureeing. Some blenders have more than one function or have accessories making them more versatile. An immersion blender is a handheld machine placed directly into a liquid, and it doesn’t have a pitcher.

Capacity

A 32- to 48-ounce blender is big enough for producing batches one at a time. If you need to make higher volumes, consider a pitcher with a higher capacity.

What to look for in a quality commercial blender

Noise

A commercial blender can be noisy. If you are using it in a place where people work online or read, such as in a cafe, then choose a quieter machine to help maintain a pleasant atmosphere. Noisy blenders can also stress an already strained and busy kitchen environment. Keeping the noise in a kitchen under control is beneficial to those hard-working chefs.

Versatility

Some commercial blenders are only suitable for drinks, while others are more suitable for food. Some commercial blenders are versatile enough that you can use them for both. Cups for making drinks can replace large pitchers for blending food. This can be convenient for restaurant and bar owners or even entrepreneurs with cafes.

How much you can expect to spend on a commercial blender

Commercial blenders can cost up to thousands of dollars depending on their size, material and power. Thankfully, there are budget options at less than $100. You can find mid-range options up to $500, with premium options starting at higher than this.

Commercial blender FAQ

What are the preprogrammed functions of a blender used for?

A. You can think of these functions, more or less, as speeds for different purposes. Some speed functions include ice crush, puree, grind, smoothie and milkshake.

How do I take care of a blender?

A. Blenders are pretty easy to maintain. The different parts can usually just go in the dishwasher, but this isn’t always the case, and manufacturers’ guidelines should be read and understood. The motor should always be cleaned with a cloth and never put in water.

What’s the best commercial blender to buy?

Top commercial blender

Blendtec: Stealth 885 Countertop Blender

What you need to know: This blender is suitable for use in coffee shops and places where customers need a little peace.

What you’ll love: The 3.8 horsepower can handle more than 200 daily blends and is fitted with the Blendtec Stealth Sound Enclosure for noise reduction. It comes with 42 pre-programmed cycles, and customized processes are limitless.

What you should consider: This blender is not recommended for washing in dishwashers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top commercial blender for the money

Waring Commercial MX1050XTX

What you need to know: This is a powerful well-priced blender that is easily used in kitchens and bars.

What you’ll love: This powerful yet good budget choice blender has 3.5 horsepower, meaning it can cut, grind and blend almost anything. The controls are very user-friendly, having opted to abandon pre-programmed features in favor of more straightforward power and pulse buttons. The BPA-free copolyester pitcher is clearly marked and holds 64 ounces.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have complained about black flakes appearing in their blends afterward. Also, the noise level may not be suitable for quiet coffee shops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vitamix: The Quiet One

What you need to know: This blender is perfect for those that require minimum noise in their cafe or restaurant to maintain a pleasant environment for chatting, reading or working.

What you’ll love: This on-counter bar blender has a strong 3 horsepower motor that you can use for making frozen drinks, sauces, spreads and so on. It is made from impact and shatter-resistant polycarbonate. It features vibration dampening technology, ensuring the noise is at an absolute minimum.

What you should consider: The Quiet One is a beverage blender and, therefore, not suitable for processing food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

