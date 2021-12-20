Best candle holder

Candle holders offer an elegant way to display votive, pillar or other candles, and their styles are vast enough that you shouldn’t have a hard time finding a model that matches your taste in decor.

Which candle holder is best?

While candle holders tend to offer a pleasant lighting environment for their users, deciding on which model to buy can also affect how much light your candle casts. Most importantly, you’ll want your candle to be well-balanced to avoid any falling or other candle incidents, though even most cheap candle holders offer a stable surface for the candles they house.

This H Potter Decorative Lantern Candle Holder is an excellent pick for those wanting something with an old-timey look. It comes in either a large or small variety, so you can customize your space using multiple lantern candle holders.

What to know before you buy a candle holder

Quantity of candle platforms

The overall quantity of candle platforms on a given candle holder model will vary, so it shouldn’t be hard to find something that works for you. Some of the best candle holders may include up to nine separate candle-bearing platforms, while others simply include a single platform. Depending on how you’ll use your candle holder or holders, you may prefer a model with more platforms or simply want to buy multiple single-platform candle stands.

Candle types

While some candle holders can hold a variety of candle types, it’s worth considering whether you’re hoping to use your candle holder with pillar candles, votive candles, taper candles or another candle type entirely. Once you decide what type of candle you’ll be using, you can double-check that a given model’s candle platform has a large or small enough diameter to fit that type of candle.

Material

Candle holders can be a variety of materials, most commonly including metal, glass, ceramic and resin, with some also made from a combination of materials. If you prefer a candle holder made from a specific material or in a particular style, you can likely find that type of candle holder from at least a few online retailers.

What to look for in a quality candle holder

Well-balanced

Candle holders need to be well-balanced, sturdy and upright enough to keep a candle on top, especially since candles involve an open flame. Most candle holders are balanced enough to keep the candle safely on top, though users mismatching candle types to their holders or using an imbalanced candle holder may increase the risk of the candle tipping and causing a fire.

Durable

Those using their candle holders for an event or in a way that they’ll be transported a lot may want to consider buying an extra durable model. While many metal candle holders are fairly durable and can usually put up with normal wear and tear, those with glass, ceramic or other breakable candle holders may want to be extra careful when moving them.

Stylish

Like with other decorative items, candle holders have the potential to be stylish and well-designed and to be matched with other items they’ll be near. If you have specific tastes when it comes to decorative ornaments, you may enjoy matching your candle holder to other pieces of decor or simply buying a model that’s suited to your tastes.

How much you can expect to spend on a candle holder

The price of candle holders may depend mostly on what style of candle holder and what type of quantity you purchase, with cheap candle holders often costing as little as $10. Other candle holders may feature more candle platforms, higher-quality material or elegant designs, often ranging from $20-$60.

Candle holder FAQ

Are resin candle holders safe?

Some have had issues with cheap resin candle holders expanding and cracking, though most high-quality resin candle holders are typically safe and won’t be affected by the heat from candles. In general, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your candle holders while the candles are burning since this may allow you to catch problems before they arise.

Can you use candle holders for wedding centerpieces?

Many people throwing weddings will use candle holders as the centerpieces at each table. This is a common look because of its simplicity and its dignified appearance, especially for those handpicking a single candle holder that you can purchase in bulk to match the rest of their wedding decor.

What is the best candle holder to buy?

Top candle holder

H Potter Large Decorative Lantern Style Single Candle Holder

What you need to know: This beautiful lantern candle holder works great for a single candle, and, standing at about 23 inches tall, it features a nice rustic iron finish and a hanging ring at the top.

What you’ll love: Made from a nice cast iron, this candle holder weighs enough to stay upright, even outside, and it’s finished with a powder coat rustic look that makes it one of the most aesthetically pleasing picks out there. It also features durable hurricane glass that’s unlikely to break.

What you should consider: This lantern candle holder is more expensive than some models, especially when purchasing multiple units.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top candle holder for the money

QIKADSEN Black Metal Pillar Candle Holders For Nine Candles

What you need to know: Those that want a candle holder bearing multiple candles will love this nine-candle iron candle holder, featuring staggered height platforms for several candles.

What you’ll love: Buyers love the price of this candle holder, and with nine candle platforms, you won’t have to worry about purchasing multiple copies of this model. Each platform is about 3.5 inches in diameter, while the whole candle holder’s base is about 16 inches wide.

What you should consider: This candle holder does require some assembly from buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hosley Set of Three Ceramic White Candle Holders

What you need to know: These candle holders are cheaper than most, featuring three pillar candle platforms with classic and elegant, albeit simple, designs.

What you’ll love: These candle holders are made from ceramic resin, and they come in a nice painted white finish. Two of the candle holders stand at 6 inches, while the larger pillar stands at 9.5 inches, and each of them features a 3-inch diameter platform for holding candles.

What you should consider: Some buyers found that these candle holders broke after a short period of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

