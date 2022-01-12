Best wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

When trying a new bottle of wine, check to see if it requires decanting prior to drinking. For many, this will open up the aromas, allowing all the notes to be tasted.

Which wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home with is best?

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, everyone knows there are three things that make it special: chocolate and wine with the one you love. Whether you enjoy red wine, white wine, sparkling wine or rosé, on such a holiday as this, it’s important to select the bottle that will make celebrating at home a memorable experience.

If you’re looking for a velvety smooth wine that’s full of flavor, Westwood 2017 Annadel Gap Sonoma County Pinot Noir is a high-quality, top-of-the-line selection.

What to know before you buy wine for Valentine’s Day at home

Red, white, rose, champagne — what’s the difference?

Red: Typically, the kind of wine with the boldest flavor and fullest body is red wine. There are around 32 varietals of red wine, yet there are numerous blends, regions and seasons that create different tastes. Some of the most popular varietals of red wines include pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon.

Typically, the kind of wine with the boldest flavor and fullest body is red wine. There are around 32 varietals of red wine, yet there are numerous blends, regions and seasons that create different tastes. Some of the most popular varietals of red wines include pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon. White: Produced from white grapes, white wine is usually a safe choice for wine beginners who prefer light, refreshing drinks. The most popular varietals of white wine include pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc.

Produced from white grapes, white wine is usually a safe choice for wine beginners who prefer light, refreshing drinks. The most popular varietals of white wine include pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc. Rose: To many people, rose feels like a nice combination of red and white wine, so if you’re looking for elements from both or something in the middle, give it a try. Popular varietals of rose wine include pinot noir and sangiovese.

To many people, rose feels like a nice combination of red and white wine, so if you’re looking for elements from both or something in the middle, give it a try. Popular varietals of rose wine include pinot noir and sangiovese. Champagne: Champagne is a sparkling white wine. However, to many tasters, it may seem similar to certain types of beers. If you’re a beer drinker but want to try something a bit classier, cava and prosecco are popular choices.

What to look for in a quality bottle of wine for Valentine’s Day at home

Tannins

When wine is high in tannins, the taste is bolder, fuller and more complex with its flavors. Wines with higher tannin levels generally take a longer time to age.

Acidity

Though it’s subjective and dependent upon what the drinker prefers, higher-quality wines are often lower in acidity.

Balance

A nice balance of flavors — fruits, tannins as well as acidity — is key to quality wine. Try something that’s not too sweet but not too dry, especially if you plan on pairing your wine with chocolate on Valentine’s Day at home.

How much you can expect to spend on wine for Valentine’s Day

Wine has a vast range of prices; however, many of the most popular white and rosé wines along with champagne generally stay around $30-$75. Many well-known red wines can go from around $30-$100.

Valentine’s Day wine FAQ

Why do people drink wine on Valentine’s Day?

A. Wine releases hormones within the brain that are often associated with love and pleasure. For many, a glass of wine can give the same feeling as being hugged or having fun with friends. Many drink it on Valentine’s Day because it increases their feelings of love and relaxation.

How do I store open wine?

A. First, be sure to recork it. For most wine, when it’s recorked and in the refrigerator, it can last another two to three days, depending on the type.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day wine to buy?

Top red wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Westwood 2017 Annadel Gap Sonoma County Pinot Noir

What you need to know: Recommended by experts, this medium-bodied wine is aromatic, earthy and delicious.

What you’ll love: The color is a deep, rich red. The aroma consists of darjeeling tea and black cherry. The taste is of blackberry with mild acidity and tannins. It can be aged for five years.

What you should consider: The body may be too rich for some. It’s on the pricey side.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine Access

Top white wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Twomey 2019 Cellars Napa and Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc

What you need to know: This classy sauvignon blanc is a balanced medium between fruity and herbal notes.

What you’ll love: This light-bodied wine has notes of lemon, lime, grapefruit, jasmine, sage and tarragon. Unlike some white wines, it isn’t overly acidic. The alcohol content is high at 14.5%.

What you should consider: The ABV may be higher than what some drinkers prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine Access

Top rose wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Miraval Côtes de Provence Rose

What you need to know: This rose is a refreshing wine that’s perfect for summer days relaxing by the pool.

What you’ll love: It’s a fruity blend of melons, berries and stone fruit. With a cool, crisp and dry taste, it pairs well with salad, cheese and hors d’oeuvres.

What you should consider: It may not be fruity enough for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Saucey

Top wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home for the money

Langlois-Chateau Cremant De Loire Brut

What you need to know: Although very affordable, this french champagne is elegantly high-quality.

What you’ll love: A dry yet fruity and acidic sparkling wine, it’s full of apple, grapefruit and citrus notes with hints of cream and mineral. It’s great for pairing with seafood and vegetables.

What you should consider: It doesn’t age well, so enjoy it now.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine Access

Worth checking out

Studio Seven Fifty 2015 SBR Vineyard Merlot

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a robust red, this is an intense merlot with rich flavor.

What you’ll love: With a deep oakiness and slight fruit flavor, this blend is considered a New World merlot. It’s ideal for those who enjoy big California reds. It pairs well with heavy dinners, specifically meat dishes.

What you should consider: It’s expensive and requires 30 minutes of decanting prior to drinking.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine Access

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.