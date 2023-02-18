Which whisk is best?

As an essential part of any kitchen utensil lineup, the whisk blends, mixes and aerates ingredients, allowing you to easily make batter, creams and sauces.

While a whisk may seem like a simple device — a handle attached to wired loops — materials and design influence its effectiveness and quality. When some recipes call for whisking at length, the right one can determine how quickly and comfortably the process goes.

With a proper whisk like this top pick from OXO, cooking and baking become much easier. Learn more about whisks, so you can find the right one for your kitchen.

What to know before you buy a whisk

Types

Balloon: These are the most popular and versatile. With wide loops, they’re best for whipping and blending batter, creams and soups — they’re the go-to whisk.

French: Similar to balloon options, French whisks are a bit narrower and thinner. These offer more precision and an ability to be used in smaller bowls.

Ball: With straight wires featuring balls at their ends, ball whisks are useful for adding air to mixtures, particularly any that are dry and thin.

Flat: This design features one layer of wire loops with a bit of a curve at the end. Use them in shallow bowls or pans, particularly for gravy or sauce.

Spiral: With spiral whisks, a wire loop is at the end of a handle, with a second piece of wire attached to that loop in a series of spirals. These are useful for mixing sauces, gravies and dressings.

Dough: These whisks are meant to tackle tougher, thicker tasks.

Size

Most whisks are 10-12 inches in length. However, you may find some as small as 6 inches or as large as 14. The size of the bowl you’re using should influence the size of whisk you use.

What to look for in a quality whisk

Material

Stainless steel whisks are among the most durable. Stainless steel provides strong and simple operation; it’s easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. Be careful with certain pots and pans, particularly nonstick options, as stainless steel utensils can scratch and damage them.

Silicone is a smart choice because it won’t scratch nonstick pans. It’s both flexible and durable and typically less expensive than stainless steel options.

Plastic whisks are the least expensive option and also the least durable. They can’t withstand high temperatures but can help out if you’re in a pinch.

Handle

When you’re whisking for a long period of time, you want a handle that’s light and comfortable in your hand. Molded silicone is preferred, since it prevents fatigue but also allows for a strong grip. You may find some handles ergonomically designed for maximum support. Make sure the handle is sealed — this prevents food or liquid from getting inside and setting.

How much you can expect to spend on a whisk

Quality whisks, particularly those made of stainless steel and silicone, cost $10-$20. Large-size options or sets of whisks can run up to and over $30.

Whisk FAQ

What type of whisk is most useful?

A. If you can only choose one whisk, the balloon design should cover common tasks like whipping and mixing. If you need two, then a flat whisk is also useful, providing a complementary design that can tend to the jobs the balloon whisk struggles with.

How should I clean a whisk?

A. A dishwasher-safe whisk offers convenient cleaning. If it requires hand washing, however, soak the whisk in a bowl of warm water and soap. Move it around to shake free food and residue, then rinse under hot water. It’s best to wash the whisk as soon as possible after use to avoid food setting.

What’s the best whisk to buy?

Top whisk

OXO Good Grips Silicone Balloon Whisk

What you need to know: This high-quality silicone whisk from a trusted kitchen brand offers both power and comfort.

What you’ll love: This versatile balloon whisk can be used safely on nonstick pans. It provides more power than most silicone options, and it features a comfy grip. It’s dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: This style is not as firm as stainless steel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top whisk for the money

OXO Good Grips Better Balloon Whisk

What you should know: This is a stainless steel whisk that’s useful for smaller spaces and comes at a solid price.

What you’ll love: It’s a durable whisk that’s easy to use and comfortable to hold. It’s powerful enough for large tasks but fits in smaller spaces. It’s dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Cleaning can be tedious if it isn’t rinsed immediately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KitchenAid Classic Utility Whisk

What you should know: This is an effective whisk from a trusted brand that boasts comfort and efficiency.

What you’ll love: The plastic ergonomic handle is lightweight. The stainless steel head provides power and longevity. It’s dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The plastic can be flimsy and delicate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

