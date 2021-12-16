Best vanity table

A vanity table is designed for use in a bedroom or dressing room and has storage for beauty products, makeup and jewelry.

Which vanity tables are best?

A vanity table is designed primarily as a place for getting ready and applying makeup. As such, it usually incorporates lighting, mirrors and storage for your hygiene, beauty and styling products.

Before buying one, it is important to consider your needs in terms of location, storage space and finish. Some are very large and may take up an entire wall, whereas others are compact and can be installed in a corner or an alcove. If you’re looking for a great vanity table, the Enstver Vanity Beauty Station is a high-quality option.

What to know before you buy a vanity table

Styles

There are many different styles and designs of vanity tables that can be matched to or contrasted with your home decor. Some are ultramodern or minimalistic with high-tech features such as dimmable lights and charging points. Others have a vintage or antique style and are more elegant.

Construction

Beyond adding to the durability and life span of the vanity table, its construction materials also lend a lot to its design. Contemporary tables may incorporate materials such as stainless steel, aluminum and powder-coated steel. Traditional tables are often made of either painted or natural wood with ornate features. Some vanity tables may incorporate a marble or glass countertop, however, this often adds to the overall price.

Size

When choosing a vanity table you should first consider its location. Some are very large and may take up a whole wall. These often include a variety of storage spaces for clothes as well as makeup essentials. On the other hand, if you need to position a vanity in a confined area then many compact options are designed to fit in an alcove or the corner of a room.

What to look for in a quality vanity table

Storage

As a minimum, a vanity table should have one or two drawers for organizing and storing makeup, beauty products and other daily essentials. Some may also incorporate additional cabinets, shelves or cubbies that can also accommodate bulkier items like clothes or bedding.

Mirrors

Most vanity tables include a mirror. Some mirrors are designed to be wall-mounted behind the desk whereas others are free-standing and sit on the countertop. The most versatile have tri-fold mirrors that provide more than one viewing angle. Mirrors that incorporate lights, especially dimmable ones, are the most advantageous. These offer an even light source around the mirror and negate the need for an additional lamp, which might cast shadows across your face.

Chairs

Most vanity tables are sold as a set, which includes a chair or stool. The designs vary from simple wooden stools to elegant cushioned seats that can be matched to your decor and upholstery. If space in your bedroom is limited, a stool is the best option as it can be tucked neatly under the table when not in use. However, many people find that chairs offer more comfort and stability.

How much you can expect to spend on a vanity table

A compact vanity table with minimal storage will cost around $75-$200 depending on the construction materials. For a larger table that includes an illuminated mirror and a chair, expect to pay up to $500.

Vanity table FAQ

What is the ideal height for a vanity table?

A. A vanity table needs to be at a height that is comfortable from a seated position. 26-29 inches is standard. However, it also depends on your height and the seat you will use. Some modern vanity tables are wall-mounted and can be installed at the ideal height for the user.

Where is the best place to position a vanity table?

A. Since the most common use for a vanity table is to apply makeup, the best location is where you can make use of natural light. If space allows, directly in front of a window is an excellent option. Alternatively, the foot of the bed or between other bedroom furniture are popular choices. If you’ll be using hair styling tools, such as a hairdryer, you’ll also want to consider the table’s proximity to an electrical outlet.

Can other items of furniture be used as a vanity table?

A. Certainly. As long as you can sit comfortably at a table with enough surface and storage space for all your essentials, then any table can be used. The main design features that set a vanity table apart are a mirror and convenient storage for your products.

What are the best vanity tables to buy?

Top vanity table

Enstver Vanity Beauty Station

What you need to know: This antique-styled vanity set is made from solid wood and comes with a matching upholstered stool and a trifold mirror.

What you’ll love: The base features elegantly curved legs and has three spacious drawers. It is available in white, black or natural wood.

What you should consider: The table requires some minor assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vanity table for the money

Roundhill Furniture Moniya Wood Makeup Vanity Table and Stool Set

What you need to know: This compact vanity table is just 30 inches wide and is available in seven elegant colors.

What you’ll love: It includes an oval mirror that tilts up and down and a stool with a cushioned top. The base has a single drawer with two additional drawers built into the mirror.

What you should consider: The included mirror doesn’t have any lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Orren Ellis Vanity Table Set

What you need to know: Ideal for smaller bedrooms, this vanity table is designed to sit in a corner. It has two deep drawers and two roomy cabinets.

What you’ll love: It is made of particle board with a white, high-gloss finish that is durable and scratch-resistant. It includes a large trifold mirror.

What you should consider: This set doesn’t come with a chair and is only available in white.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

