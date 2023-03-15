Which TV stands are best?

Today, most living rooms are dominated by a TV and many kitchens, bedrooms, guest rooms and even garages also sport a magic mirror. You could place these TVs on the ground, but that opens them up to getting kicked or damaged in another way. And TVs are too expensive for that.

The solution is to get a TV stand to go with your TV. However, there are several kinds of TV stands, and each is usually better suited to certain rooms and situations.

What to know before you buy a TV stand

TV stand types

TV stands come in many varieties, but these are the most common types:

Traditional stands are similar to bookshelves or chests of drawers. The TV goes on top and all your TV accessories are stored underneath. These are best for making your TV a centerpiece.

Cost

Traditional TV stands typically cost $50-$400 or more. Built-in mount TV stands typically cost $50-$300 and up. Corner TV stands typically cost $100-$500 and up. Floating TV stands typically cost $50-$500 and up.

What are the best traditional TV stands to buy?

Homefort Traditional TV Stand

This basic stand is a strong fit for the modern aesthetic. Its side cubbies can stash accessories or cases while its center cubbies have cut-outs for cables. It comes in black and white.

Sold by Amazon

Manhattan Comfort Traditional TV Stand

This stand comes in three sizes and in 12 designs, some of which use a colored cabinet door to contrast against the otherwise monochromatic color scheme.

Sold by Amazon

Wlive Traditional TV Stand

This combination TV stand and dresser is perfect for studio apartments so you can save as much space as possible. It fits TVs up to 45 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Yeshomy Traditional TV Stand

This farmhouse-style stand adds a rustic flair to your room. Keep decorations in the side cubbies and media players in the center ones. It comes in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best built-in mount TV stands to buy?

5Rcom Built-In Mount TV Stand

This stand’s mount can swivel 30 degrees to the left or right and the center shelf or shelves have an adjustable height. It comes in black or white and with one or two shelves.

Sold by Amazon

Rfiver Built-In Mount TV Stand

This stand has wheels for easy transportation and has two shelves with adjustable heights. The mount’s height is also adjustable and can be rotated 30 degrees to either side.

Sold by Amazon

Vivo Built-In Mount TV Stand

This stocky stand has two center poles instead of the usual one to keep it more stable. It has wheels and two small shelves, one below and one above the mount.

Sold by Amazon

Walker Edison Built-In Mount TV Stand

This stand combines the looks and storage of a traditional stand with a built-in mount. Its dimensions are 23.375 by 15.75 by 58 inches.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best corner TV stands to buy?

Crosley Furniture Corner TV Stand

This stand fits a surprising amount of storage in its little corner, plus most storage sections have a cut-out in the back so cables can be fed to the TV but be kept hidden.

Sold by Amazon

Rfiver Corner TV Stand

This stand has a pole extending up from the back with a mount on it. The pole also has clips so cables can be run up it and be kept hidden.

Sold by Amazon

Seventable Corner TV Stand

This stand has a faux fireplace to make your room seem extra cozy. The side cubbies have LED lights that can be set to one of 20 colors. It comes in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Walker Edison Corner TV Stand

This stand also has a faux fireplace, but its aesthetics are more refined than the Seventable stand. It comes in three sizes and in nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best floating TV stands to buy?

Fitueyes Floating TV Stand

This minimalist stand is perfect for smaller rooms or for those who don’t have much equipment they want to hook up to their TV. It comes in 13 designs and can be bought alone or as a pair.

Sold by Amazon

Manhattan Comfort Floating TV Stand

This stand is big, big enough to take over most, if not all, of a wall. It has plenty of storage space, too, but you need to buy your own mount. It comes in five designs.

Sold by Amazon

Modway Floating TV Stand

This is another excellent full-wall floating TV stand, though this one does include a mount. The bottom shelves use sliding slatted doors for a rustic feel while the top shelf has several bookends.

Sold by Amazon

ODK Floating TV Stand

This stand has a light in the center cubby that can be set to one of 20 colors and 19 scene modes. It comes in three sizes and in two colors.

Sold by Amazon

Rolanstar Floating TV Stand

This floating stand is among the most straightforward, aesthetically speaking. It does have a light in the center cubby to spice things up, though. It comes in two sizes and two colors.

Sold by Amazon

