Best laser engraver for metal

It’s always a smart idea to run a test cut before starting a full project. Otherwise, you may find it didn’t cut all the way through and you’ll have to start over.

Which laser engraver for metal is best?

Home laser engraving is a great hobby or start to a small business. While most laser engravers can handle most relatively soft materials, only certain ones are up to the task of metal. That’s why it’s important to be sure to get one that can handle everything you need from it. It can be small and relatively simple for your home studio, or large and advanced for your business.

You can enjoy safely making your own creations with the ORTUR Laser Master 2 Pro-52 LF Laser Engraver.

What to know before you buy a laser engraver for metal

Where you use it

Where you plan to put your laser engraver will help you determine how big and advanced it needs to be. Some are light and easily portable, while others are industrial-sized and suited for significant tasks. Smaller ones can be placed on the table, while larger ones may need their own designated space in your work area. You may have to compromise a bit of power if portability is at the top of your priority list. Regardless of where you put it, be sure the space is properly ventilated.

Your preferred metals

Certain laser engravers for metal are meant to work better on some metals than others. Tougher metals will require more power to get a significant mark. Industrial strength ones will be able to cut and engrave stainless steel and nickel well. Consider how much power you’ll need for the metal you work with before you buy your laser engraver.

How to safely use

It’s important to be extremely careful when using a laser engraver. Some have features that make this easier, but you should still always approach your new machine with caution. Be sure to wear protective gear such as safety glasses. Keep your hands away from the laser at all points. Be sure your area is well ventilated or wear a mask over your mouth and nose so you don’t breathe in any of the fumes from the process. If you’re concerned about safety, it’s worth it to invest in an engraver with multiple safety features such as a protective shield.

What to look for in a quality laser engraver for metal

Speed

One important factor to look at in laser engravers is speed. Consider how efficient you need your machine to be. If you casually make projects at your own pace, you won’t have to worry about speed as much. However, if you run a business and need to get out orders at a consistent rate, this is likely a higher priority.

Some machines take much longer than others, but it also depends on their quality and how precise they are. Images that are more detailed and have a higher resolution may take longer than simpler designs. The machine’s speed is usually depicted as a maximum and a minimum for this reason. Some laser engravers can also go much for much longer than others without overheating.

Design

The structure and design of a laser engraver heavily influence how effective and safe it is. It should be well built and steady for consistent output and balance use as well as relatively quick and simple to put together. Some have autofocus features that make them fast and easy to work with. Others have safety features that can protect your eyes and skin.

Power and precision

Laser engravers should be adequately strong without compromising accuracy. The engraving should be smooth and consistent in any material you choose. On average machines, the power ranges from 500 milliwatts to over 100 watts. The harder the material you’re using, the more power you will need for quality and precise penetration.

How much you can expect to spend on a laser engraver for metal

The cost of laser engravers for metal varies widely in size and power. Personal use ones cost between $300-$800, while advanced and industrial level ones can go up to several thousand dollars.

Laser engraver for metal FAQ

Are laser engravers safe?

A. If you take care to read all of the instructions and cautions, and use quality protective gear, you will be perfectly safe when using this machine. Make sure the area is ventilated and that you are comfortable and undistracted so you can maintain your focus on the process.

What can you do with a laser engraver for metal?

A. The possibilities are as endless as your imagination. You can do anything from basic bar codes and tracking numbers to custom logos and art. It’s a great way to expand your small business.

What are the best laser engravers for metal to buy?

Top laser engraver for metal

ORTUR Laser Master 2 Pro-52 LF Laser Engraver

What you need to know: This powerful and precise metal engraver is built to last.

What you’ll love: It engraves quickly and accurately. It has several safety features, such as stopping if the machine is shifted during use and flame detection. It has motion speeds up to 10,000 millimeters per minute. It’s a safe and smooth experience.

What you should consider: It’s a bit difficult to put together. Some customers had trouble with the motor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laser engraver for metal for money

MathRose A5 Laser Engraver

What you need to know: This large metal engraver is efficient and easy to use.

What you’ll love: The laser protective cover keeps the light away so you don’t need safety glasses. It has a powerful fixed-focus laser. It’s convenient to assemble and has a small and precise laser point.

What you should consider: It doesn’t engrave well on aluminum. Many customers had issues connecting to software.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NEJE Master 2S Max Engraving Machine

What you need to know: This safe and dynamic engraver offers professional results.

What you’ll love: It has a 460 by 810-millimeter engraving area. The protective panel blocks light so you don’t have to wear eye protection. It offers high precision and ease of use.

What you should consider: It’s slower than other machines and doesn’t engrave dense materials as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.