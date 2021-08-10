Skip to content
WYTV
Youngstown
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Daybreak
Health News
Live Stream
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Japan 2020
Community
Valley Valedictorians
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Community Calendar
July 4 Fireworks
Report It
Marketplace
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
MyValleyPros
Obituaries
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Contests
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News Daybreak
Lighting
Best smart light bulbs
Trending on WYTV.com
Live Stream
Walk Out Wednesday protests forced COVID-19 vaccination
Youngstown police looking for men after illegal dumping on I-680
Video
Local doctor shares secret to picking out the right athletic shoes
Video
Daybreak Nation Coffee Crew Contest