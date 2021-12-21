Best Lasko box fan

It’s essential to keep your box fan’s blades clean to prevent it from sending dust and dander flying through the air. Models with a removable grill are much easier to keep clean, but you can use a vacuum to remove the dirt from fans with fixed grills.

Which Lasko box fans are best?

When it comes to circulating cool air and getting rid of odors, few fans work as efficiently and effectively as a box fan. Lasko box fans are some of the best on the market, thanks to the company’s 100 years of experience. Lasko box fans all feature a fairly compact design that allows for use in many areas of your home and easy storage in the winter. If you’re looking for a powerful, energy-efficient box fan in a fun, bright color, the Lasko Be Cool Box Fan is your best bet.

What to know before you buy a Lasko box fan

Size

A box fan’s size affects how large an area it can cool and how quickly it can clear a room of dust, smoke and odors. Most standard box fans measure 20 inches by 20 inches, but you can find smaller 10 inch by 10 inch models and larger industrial models that measure at least 24 inches by 24 inches.

Nearly all Lasko box fans are 20-inch models. These fans are usually large enough to cool a space that measures approximately 12 feet by 12 feet. If you have a larger area to cool, these fans may not be the best choice.

CFM

A box fan’s power is typically determined by airflow, which is measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). A model with 1500 CFM can cool or remove odors, dust and smoke from a space of 1,500 cubic feet in about 60 seconds.

Ideally, you should look for a box fan that can effectively move the air from your space in no more than five minutes. Fans that can do it in three minutes or less are the most efficient.

The average CFM for box fans ranges from 1100 to 2500 CFM. Lasko box fans generally have a CFM rating of 1500 to 2000 CFM, which allows them to quickly cool large areas of your home.

Speeds

Many box fans offer multiple speed settings. Most Lasko box fans have three speed settings: low, medium and high. This allows you to easily customize the airflow in your space based on weather conditions and other factors.

What to look for in a quality Lasko box fan

Weather resistance

Many Lasko box fans feature a specially designed weather-resistant motor with patented Weather-Shield isolation. This feature lets you place the fan in any window without worrying about wind or rain damaging the fan.

Thermostat

Some Lasko fans have a built-in thermostat that monitors the ambient air temperature around the fan to compare it with the fan’s settings. It then turns the fan on and off as needed to keep the room a comfortable temperature.

Air purifier

If you want to clear your home of dust, smoke and other allergens in addition to cooling it, you can opt for a Lasko box fan with an air purifier. These models feature a standard pleated air filter that effectively cleans the air that’s pulled into the fan before re-circulating it into the room.

Carrying handle

Most Lasko box fans feature a carrying handle at the top of the fan. This feature makes it easy to carry your fan from room to room as you need it. It also allows you to easily store the fan in colder weather.

Color

The majority of Lasko box fans come in basic neutral colors like black, white or gray. However, the brand also offers some fans in fun bright colors like cobalt blue, fuchsia or purple if you prefer a fan with a more decorative look.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lasko box fan

Lasko box fans typically cost between $20–$55. You’ll usually pay between $20–$30 for basic models without any special features. High-end models with a higher CFM and features like a thermostat, weather-resistant motor or air purifier generally cost between $30–$50.

Lasko box fan FAQ

Where should I put a box fan for the most effective cooling?

A. Placing a box fan in a window is usually the smartest option because it can bring in fresh air from outside. Make sure to position the fan with the front-facing outside, though, so it can pull the warm air out of your home. If you don’t have an available window, try placing the fan on a table, countertop or other raised surface to circulate the air more effectively.

If you have an air conditioner, you can also set up a box fan near its vents to help distribute its cool air throughout the space.

Are Lasko box fans energy efficient?

A. Box fans don’t typically use a great deal of energy, especially when compared to other cooling appliances like air conditioners. In addition, some Lasko models have a Save-Smart energy efficiency setting that makes them particularly energy efficient.

What are the best Lasko box fans to buy?

Top Lasko box fan

Lasko Cool Colors 20″ Box Fan

What you need to know: This durable, weather-resistant box fan is extremely energy efficient and comes in a fun, bright purple color that gives it a more decorative look than standard fans.

What you’ll love: The weather-resistant motor is ideal for placing the fan in a window. The Save-Smart feature allows the fan to operate for just two cents per hour. It weighs barely over 7 pounds and has a convenient carrying handle for greater portability.

What you should consider: The plastic feet on the bottom aren’t very sturdy, so the fan sometimes vibrates during operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lasko box fan for the money

Lasko Air Circulating 20-Inch Box Fan

What you need to know: This solid, basic box fan can help cool your home effectively and efficiently, but it won’t break the bank to get the job done.

What you’ll love: It has three-speed options. The body is made of steel to increase durability. The front grill is removable to allow for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: The medium and high-speed settings are fairly noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lasko Weather-Shield Performance Box Fan

What you need to know: This powerful box fan is one of Lasko’s premiere models, offering excellent durability, air movement and energy efficiency.

What you’ll love: It has a Weather-Shield motor to allow for safe use in windows. Its high-performance grill provides maximum airflow. It offers a Save-Smart setting for increased energy efficiency. The innovative Wind Ring system increases air velocity by up to 30%.

What you should consider: Some users find that even the low-speed setting is pretty loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

