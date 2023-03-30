Which hall trees are best?

Hall trees could very well be called entranceway coat racks, because you usually find them near a home’s front door so people have a place to hang their hats and coats. They’re especially useful during rainy days and get even more use on wintry days when you’re bundled up with coats, hats, boots, gloves, mittens, scarves and more.

What is a hall tree?

Hall tree is a catchall term that includes a wide variety of styles and configurations, from a few simple hooks to large pieces of furniture that include hooks, shelves, storage bins and benches for sitting. There are half a dozen designs considered “hall trees” in spite of not looking like tree trunks with branches.

Types of hall trees

Freestanding

The original hall trees looked like an upright tree trunk with several small branches. They were tall freestanding racks with several horizontal branches near the top for hanging coats, hats, scarves and more. Freestanding hall trees are bare-bones coat racks with no other type of storage. They take up the least space and are the easiest to move around. Better ones have wider bases for stability.

Wall-mounted

This simple design has a horizontal piece that mounts directly on the wall, with hooks attached to it for hanging clothing and other items. It is a permanent solution that needs to be mounted securely to hold the weight of the things you hang on it and can be placed anywhere.

Door hangers

This small but efficient design hangs over the top of a door. The hooks are built in and are good for hanging a few items that fit behind the door.

Coat racks

Coat racks are synonymous with hall trees, essentially shelves with hooks underneath. They mount permanently on the wall.

Hall trees with benches

These are designed to do more than hang a few pieces of outerwear. They have benches for you to sit on while you remove boots and shoes. Some have open storage underneath the bench, while others have lids that lift to reveal enclosed storage space beneath the seat.

Corner hall trees

If you have a narrow entryway, consider a corner unit that turns unused space into a storage nook.

How many people will use your hall tree?

If you have a large household, you’ll need a hall tree with enough hooks and branches for everyone, so no one’s coat ends up under someone else’s.

What are the best hall trees to buy?

Best free-standing hall trees

Vicllax Wooden Freestanding Hall Tree

This hall tree can be extended to its full 69-inch height, lowered to 30 inches for small children or set at 4 feet tall for everyone to use. The branches screw into the trunk and are made of pine and smoothly polished engineered wood so they won’t snag any of your clothing.

Kertnic Metal Freestanding Hall Tree with 12 Hooks

This classic design is made of a weatherproof stainless steel and titanium alloy. The center pole sits atop a 15-inch-wide real marble base and its 12 hooks are at staggered heights so you can make the best use of the space. It holds 130 pounds.

Best wall-mounted hall trees

Mygift Wall-Mounted Bamboo Coat Rack

Six angled branches extend from the 30-inch-long vertical trunk, three on each side to hold up to 35 pounds of clothing, totes and purses. When empty, it looks like a piece of modern art.

Umbra Flip Wall-Mounted Floating Coat Rack

This clever space-saving solution is built so the eight horizontally mounted hooks retract flush into the crosspiece when not in use. The sleek design is available in a variety of finishes and holds 5 pounds per hook.

Best door-mounted hall tree

Fanyity Over-the-Door Coat Rack

The stainless steel straps and hooks won’t bend, rust or tarnish and each of five hooks holds up to 33 pounds. Screws are included to mount it securely over the top of your door and cushioned pads keep the metal from scratching the door’s finish.

Best coat racks

Rustic Coat Rack with Shelf, Hooks and Pegs

This coat rack is made of solid wood and has five dual hooks. The top shelf is flat so you can display framed photos or hold mail and more.

Ambird Wall-Mount Coat Rack

This 29-inch-long shelf is 4.5 inches deep and is an ideal spot for displaying plants, knickknacks and more. Beneath the shelf are five double hooks. You can also use this rack in your kitchen to hold spices on the shelf and hang aprons, kitchen towels and oven mitts from the hooks.

Best hall trees with benches

Honey-Can-Do Entryway Hall Tree with Bench and Shoe Storage

This entryway hall tree made of alloy steel and engineered wood holds up to 300 pounds of clothes, shoes and what have you. The nine hooks are arranged on two rows, the lower mesh shelves hold up to six pairs of shoes and the bench doubles as a shelf.

Home Styles Solid Hardwood Sitting Bench with Storage and Four Brass Hooks

This hall tree is crafted of solid Asian hardwood. It’s 64 inches tall and the 40-inch-wide fully enclosed storage bench has a lift top with safety hinges.

Hoobro Hall Tree with Bench and Shoe Storage

This hall tree has nine movable hooks you can adjust with ease. The top shelf can hold plants, picture frames and more. The wood and black steel design fits in with cozy decor and it doesn’t take up much space.

