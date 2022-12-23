When deciding on the best height for your Christmas tree, be sure to take the size of any tree topper into account.

Which white Christmas tree is best?

White Christmas trees are perfect for both those looking to stick to a specific holiday color scheme and those who want to spruce up their Christmas decor. While traditional evergreens are still the most popular option, white Christmas trees are becoming increasingly common.

Before deciding on the perfect Christmas tree, you’ll want to understand the benefits of an artificial tree and choose the correct size for your home. As one of the top white Christmas trees available, the National Tree Company Winchester White Pine offers long-lasting durability and style.

What to know before you buy a white Christmas tree

Benefits of an artificial tree

If you’ve never owned an artificial Christmas tree before, you may be wondering how they differ from live trees. Most people choose artificial trees because they save you money in the long run since you won’t need to purchase a new tree every year.

Many people also enjoy artificial trees because of their relatively mess-free setup, because their needles won’t dry up and drop. While real Christmas trees need to be placed in water to extend their life span, artificial trees require no water, which leads to fewer spills. And while this isn’t an exhaustive list of benefits, artificial trees are also ideal for anyone who deals with allergies associated with a live tree.

Though you won’t get the fresh pine scent, you can always add scented ornaments or other fragrances to your tree.

Size

White Christmas trees are available in a variety of sizes, so you can choose the model that best fits your home’s interior space. Small tabletop Christmas trees can be as small as 2 feet, while the largest options can measure 12 feet or more in height. Most people will opt for a tree between 6 to 8 feet.

If you’re searching for a small centerpiece or decorative accent, small white ceramic Christmas trees are another creative option.

What to look for in a quality white Christmas tree

Lights

Some people prefer to add their own lights to their tree, while others enjoy the convenience of purchasing a white pre-lit Christmas tree. White Christmas trees that come equipped with built-in lighting will save you time and energy; however, you won’t have as much control over lighting colors or placement.

Fiber optics

Aside from LED or traditional bulb lighting, some trees may even be designed using fiber optics to add color and style to the branches. Fiber-optic trees will have a more modern appearance, giving the user the ability to change the color to suit their preference.

Durability

When you buy an artificial white Christmas tree, you’ll likely want it to last for years to come. Look for models with high-quality branches and needles that won’t shed. You’ll also want to make sure the branches themselves are sturdy and able to properly hold ornaments without bending or breaking.

Decorative accents

While more common on evergreen models, some white Christmas trees may come with decorative accents built-in, which can provide a more realistic appearance. Pine cones and berries are common additions to artificial trees, while a flocked evergreen tree (one that is dusted in fake snow) can be a good alternative option for those who are unsure whether they want a solely white Christmas tree or one with white accents.

How much you can expect to spend on a white Christmas tree

The least expensive white Christmas trees can cost as little as $20, though larger pre-lit models with included decorations can cost up to $700 or more. Expect to spend around $100 for a quality model.

White Christmas tree FAQ

Do artificial Christmas trees come with a stand?

A. Almost all artificial Christmas trees will come with a stand, so there is no need to purchase one separately unless you need a replacement or are looking for a specific design or color. Be sure the stand is stable before setting up the tree.

How long can I expect to keep my white Christmas tree?

A. On average, artificial Christmas trees will provide a decade of reliable use and decoration. Depending on the overall quality, construction and care, your tree could end up lasting for a significantly longer or slightly shorter amount of time.

What’s the best white Christmas tree to buy?

Top white Christmas tree

National Tree Company Winchester White Pine

What you need to know: Though it comes at a higher price, this Winchester Pine tree is great for those who want a Christmas tree that will last.

What you’ll love: The highly durable and lifelike branches can easily support any ornament without losing their shape, while the pre-strung lights make setup quick and easy. This company also includes a 5-year warranty so you’ll be covered in the event of any faulty designs or components.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported that the lights burned out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top white Christmas tree for the money

Perfect Holiday Crystal White Christmas tree

What you need to know: This affordable white Christmas tree is a durable and appealing value option.

What you’ll love: The 7-foot height is impressive for the price, and the beautiful white branches will add a festive atmosphere to any home. The featured hinged branches allow for easy assembly and storage, while the metal stand will provide ample support.

What you should consider: The branches do not appear as full as some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Slim Kingswood Fir Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This slim model is great for tight spaces or those who want a unique tree design.

What you’ll love: Made by a reliable and trusted company, this Kingswood Fir white Christmas tree comes equipped with 300 lights that won’t fail due to a single bulb malfunction. Complete with fire-resistant needles and branches that look full and realistic, this tree is a perfect addition to a holiday setup.

What you should consider: The slim design may be too thin for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

