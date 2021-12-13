When putting up your new porch sign, be sure to clean the area behind and around it first. Not only is it good to clean your porch every season, but a clean surface will make hanging it quicker and easier.

Which porch signs are best?

Porch signs are cute and simple ways to decorate your home and express yourself to the rest of your neighborhood. They can be tall and eyecatching or small and subtle. You can find festive ones to help celebrate the season or ones that are perfect to have them all year round. So, whether you want one that’s personalized for your family or cozy and welcoming to all of your guests, it’ll be a beautiful addition to your exterior decorating.

For a warm and aesthetic welcome, you can’t go wrong with Holmestrand In-A-Word “Welcome” Wall Décor.

What to know before you buy a porch sign

Where it’s going

Where you want to put your new porch sign will help you determine what type you need. For example, if you want to hang it, be sure it’s made to be hung and is lightweight enough not to mess up your exterior siding. On the other hand, if you want to put it in the ground in front of the porch, make sure it can be stuck into the turf with a pointy end. In any case, make sure you have enough space for your new sign by taking measurements and comparing them to the product details before buying. Some porch signs are small and will easily fit, while others are tall or wide and may take up more space than anticipated.

Your porch decorations

When looking for a new porch sign, consider the decorations you already have out there. If you like to have a consistent look, be sure your new addition matches in color or style. But if you like to put different-looking pieces you enjoy together, you won’t have to worry about this as much. Try not to clutter your porch space too much, or you won’t be able to enjoy relaxing out there. If you’re looking for nice furniture to go with your decorations, consider buying the best porch swing.

Your home’s location

Some porch signs can be specialized for your town, neighborhood, street or even as specific as the exact latitude and longitude of your house, which are easy to look up online. If there’s a theme in your neighborhood, you can play into it or stand out by choosing something completely different.

What to look for in a quality porch sign

Personalization

One of the best things about porch signs is that you can customize many of them. You can add your last name, the names of your family members or even the latitude and longitude of your home. You can get a nice copy of your address on a sign that compliments your home or add unique flair with decorations important to your and your family. You can even design it according to your child’s school colors or mascot. The more you personalize it, the more it will typically cost. Consider this when choosing the right sign for your home.

Decorations

Some porch signs are decorated with classic homey images, such as butterflies or bees. These are typically meant to complement gardens but can be added to any porch design with floral accents. Other common porch sign decorations include gold or metallic trim or welcoming messages. These can be as simple as “welcome” or as custom as you’d like, depending on the sign.

Seasonal

Many porch signs are made to add to your holiday decor. Christmas ones are the most popular, but you can find autumn and spring-inspired ones too. You can always add your own seasonal decorations to your porch sign for maximum versatility or buy multiple suited for different seasons, so you always have something to put up.

How much you can expect to spend on a porch sign

Porch signs vary widely in price based on the size of the piece and how personalized it is. Smaller ones with minimal personalization can cost as little as $15-$30, while large ones with custom phrasing can cost between $50-$140.

Porch sign FAQ

How do you hang a porch sign?

A. It depends on the sign. Some have bits of twine or rope attached to the top for fast and easy hanging, while others have a notch in the back to hang off of a screw or nail. If you can’t put a screw or nail in your porch wall, you can put a removable hook up instead.

Will porch signs last in frequent extreme weather?

A. Most porch signs are made to stay intact in intense weather, but cheaper ones may easily fall apart under stress. If you want your sign to last a long time, especially if you go to the trouble of personalizing it, it may be best to invest a little extra to make sure it will withstand heavy winds and precipitation. Otherwise, consider bringing it inside when bad weather comes in.

What’s the best porch sign to buy?

Top porch sign

Holmestrand In-A-Word “Welcome” Wall Décor

What you need to know: This tall and wood-brushed welcome sign is attractive but subtle enough for every porch.

What you’ll love: This charming and rustic sign comes in two wood colors. It’s made of real wood and weighs under 5 pounds. You can simply lean it up against a wall or hang it with a nail off the notch on the back.

What you should consider: It may run smaller than expected, and the color is slightly inaccurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top porch sign for the money

Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign Front Door Decoration

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a small seasonal circular decoration with a greeting, this item is the perfect choice due to its interchangeable seasonal icons.

What you’ll love: This sign features burlap ribbon and faux foliage. It comes with over a dozen holiday and seasonal images so you can easily decorate without spending a lot. It’s made of quality non-toxic wood.

What you should consider: The glue holding the greenery can melt off easily, so you may need to use just a bit of your own glue to secure it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Personalized Cast Metal Address Plaque with Arch Top

What you need to know: This classic porch sign with a metallic edge will display your address.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 10 different color combinations and has an aesthetically pleasing arch design. It’s durable and won’t be damaged or rust in extreme weather. Everything you need for an easy installation comes with it.

What you should consider: Some of the colors are inaccurate, and the paint can be easily scratched.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.