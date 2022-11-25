Consider the space where you’ll be displaying your Christmas tree: you don’t want to go too small or too large.

What are the best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals?

Few things say “Christmas” like a Christmas tree, so it only makes sense to buy the best you can afford. Luckily, with the best Black Friday Christmas tree deals, you can get more tree for your dollar.

To make an artificial tree more sustainable than a real tree, you’ll need to use it for at least 10 years, so investing in a quality tree is worthwhile, and all the more helpful if you can get a hefty Black Friday discount.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy Christmas trees?

Black Friday isn’t necessarily the best time to buy artificial Christmas trees, but it is a good time to do so. You’ll often find the most impressive discounts right after Christmas in the January sales. There are also excellent discounts to be had during “Christmas in July” sales in the middle of the year. However, for those of us who haven’t prepared 5-11 months in advance, Black Friday is the next best time to buy Christmas trees. You can find sizable discounts on various styles and sizes of artificial Christmas trees over the Black Friday weekend.

When will Black Friday sales start?

This year’s Black Friday is Nov. 25. The best Black Friday deals are generally reserved for the Black Friday weekend, starting on Black Friday and ending on Cyber Monday. However, you’ll find some deals beginning the Monday before Black Friday and other often less impressive early Black Friday deals from the beginning of November. Unless you see an incredible price on the perfect Christmas tree, it makes sense to hold out for Black Friday.

What Black Friday Christmas tree deals will be available?

While you might want to prepare in advance with all the details about Black Friday Christmas tree offers, you won’t know the exact discounts available and which products until the sales start. That said, it’s possible to predict which artificial Christmas trees will be discounted on Black Friday using previous years’ data. You can keep up to date with the latest deals by subscribing to BestReviews’ email newsletter. The products listed below are not only likely to go on sale but are all quality artificial Christmas trees that are worth buying.

Best Black Friday Christmas tree deals

National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Tree with Dual Color LED Lights

This pre-lit tree means no messing around with strings of lights, plus it gives you the option between warm white and multicolor. With a natural finish, this tree is extremely full and bushy. You can choose from three sizes: 7.5, 9 or 10 feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

National Tree Company ‘Feel Real’ Downswept Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

With the National Tree Company’s “feel real” finish, this tree has molded tips that look just like the real thing and are crush-resistant, so it’ll look just as good year after year. It has the appearance of a downswept Douglas fir, and you’d need to inspect it closely to tell it’s artificial.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

National Tree Company North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

With a conical shape and full branches, this is the archetypal Christmas tree. It’s available in a wide range of sizes between 4-16 feet, so there’s an option to fit practically any space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

National Tree Company National Tree Company Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Pre-strung with multicolored lights, this is the ideal tree for anyone who likes a colorful festive season. A range of size options is available, with the smallest measure 4 feet tall and the largest 9 feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Puleo International Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Designed to look like the popular Fraser fir, this artificial Christmas tree has a classic conical shape and full branches. It comes pre-lit with white lights, checking one more thing off your Christmas to-do list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Puleo International Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

It is an excellent choice for anyone who wants their artificial Christmas tree to have a slightly irregular shape to mimic a real tree, pre-lit with white lights and available in three sizes: 4.5, 6.5 and 7.5 feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

A slimmer alternative to the standard Fraser fir. Perfect for entryways, small rooms and other spots where a wider, fuller Christmas tree wouldn’t fit or would look overwhelming. This tree measures 7.5 feet tall and comes pre-lit with 500 lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Mr. Christmas Alexa Compatible Vermont Spruce

This Alexa-compatible tree comes pre-lit and allows you to control the lighting using voice commands with your Alexa system. It can switch between white lighting, multicolored lighting and a range of solid colors with 40 lighting modes in total.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

A premium unlit Christmas tree that’s designed to replicate the blue spruce with its gorgeous blue-green hue and upturned branches. It measures 7.5 feet tall and has more than 2,000 tips for a beautifully full finish. It even comes with special “fluffing gloves” to get the tree looking its best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Pre-lit with warm white lights, this tree is easy to set up and avoids the hassle of stringing it with lights. You can choose from 6, 7.5 and 9 feet options, all of which are full and nicely shaped with a realistic appearance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fraser Hill Farm Foxtail Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

Designed in the style of a foxtree pine, this is an artificial Christmas tree with plenty of character. It looks highly realistic with premium molded needles that don’t crease or lose their shape over time. It measures 7.5 feet tall, and you buy it either pre-lit or unlit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

