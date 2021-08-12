Best LED candles

If you misplace the remote for your LED candles, most sets also feature switches on the individual candles to control their settings.

Which LED candles are the best?

With their soft, cozy glow, candles are beautiful decor pieces. Unfortunately, they can leave puddles of melted wax on your furniture and pose a fire hazard, particularly if you have children or pets at home. LED candles are a smokeless, flameless alternative, so you can safely enjoy the ambiance of glowing candles.

LED candles are available in a variety sizes, shapes and colors. Enpornk’s top-rated candles are a great pick because the set includes nine realistic-looking candles with adjustable brightness levels and a flicker setting.

What to know before you buy LED candles

Shape and size

First, determine what shape and size of LED candles fit your needs and style. LED candles come in classic shapes, including tea lights, votives, tapered and pillars. The specific diameter and height measurements can vary from brand to brand.

Most LED tea lights are 2 inches tall and 1.5 inches in diameter, while LED votives are usually 1.9 inches tall and 1 .5 inches in diameter. LED tapered candles are generally 9 to 12 inches in height, and LED pillars are often 4 to 9 inches in height and 3 inches in diameter.

Sets

Some LED candles are sold individually, but others come in a set. Smaller candles like votives and tea lights are often available in sets of 12, 24 or 36. Larger candles like pillars can be sold individually, but some come in sets of three to nine. Tapered candles are generally available in sets of six to 12.

Appearance

All LED candles are designed to look like real candles, but the appearance of the flame can differ. Some LED candles produce flames with a warm white, amber or gold color. Many have a solid flame, while others flicker. Some candles even hide the flame for a more subtle look.

Most LED candles are made of plastic, but you can also find some with a genuine wax interior that gives them a more realistic look. Some larger LED candles are also shaped to look like they’re partially melted.

Controls

Many smaller LED candles, like tea lights, votives and tapered candles, feature an on/off switch on the bottom of the candle. Pillar candles also have a switch, but they often come with a remote control as well. Some LED candles also have a timer.

Some LED candles even allow you to control the appearance of the flame. By using the remote or moving a switch, you can change from a solid, steady flame to a flickering light.

Batteries

Smaller LED candles like votives and tea lights usually come with small buttons or cell batteries that can be replaced. Larger pillar and tapered candles typically run on AA, AAA or D batteries.

Some small styles offer 25-50 hours of operation before needing new batteries. Larger LED candles sometimes provide 300-500 hours.

Weatherproof

If you want to use LED candles outside on your deck or patio, be sure to purchase ones that are waterproof and weatherproof. Solar-powered LED candles, which are specifically designed for outdoor use, are a good choice for a waterproof option.

What to look for in quality LED candles

Flame

LED candles can feature either exposed or hidden flames. Exposed flames are usually made of small pieces of plastic in a flame shape that reflects the LED light. Some exposed flames are actually caps that sit over the LED bulb. Hidden flames sit behind a waxy shell, so they’re not actually visible. Instead, you only see the glow from the interior of the candle.

Dimmer

Some LED candles allow you to control how bright the light is. There’s usually a dimmer button, so you can dim the light to soften its brightness when desired.

Color changing

Most LED candles are white, beige or ivory in color. Other models are color-changing, so you can choose a color or have the candle rotate through colors for special occasions.

Remote

Some sets of LED candles include a remote to control the candles. The remote can adjust the settings on all of the candles, even if they’re not in the same room. In addition, most remotes have a 15 or 16-foot range, so you can control the candles from across the room.

Scented

If you are reluctant to give up traditional scented candles because of the delicious aromas they produce, you can actually find scented LED candles. Standard scent options include vanilla, cinnamon and rose.

Rings

Tapered LED candles sometimes come with latex rings that fit on their bottoms. These rings help the candles fit more securely in standard candle holders.

How much you can expect to spend on LED candles

You’ll usually pay between $7-$19 for LED candles. Those that range from $7-$10 are typically sets of 12 to 24 LED votive or tea lights. For $10-$19, you can find some single LED pillar candles, scented LED candles and other LED candles that come with a remote. You’ll spend more than $19 for larger sets of LED pillars or tapered candles.

LED candles FAQ

Do LED candles get hot?

LED candles, including their bulb, usually stay cool. That makes them a safe option to use inside a pumpkin, luminary bags or other decorative containers for special occasions.

How long do LED candles usually last?

Duration varies from candle to candle, but the bulb in most LED candles can last for up to a year. Of course, you may have to replace the candle’s batteries during that period.

What’s the best LED candle to buy?

Top LED candle

Enpornk Flameless Candles, Set of 9

What you need to know: This large set of realistic LED candles can create the perfect ambiance for your home.

What you’ll love: It contains nine flameless candles that resemble traditional candles and a remote.The user can control the candles’ brightness and flicker.

What you should consider: Batteries aren’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LED candle for the money

Homemory Battery Operated Tea Lights, Set of 12

What you need to know: Homemory makes a realistic set of LED tea lights, which provide warm white light and feature a partially melted look.

What you’ll love: The set comes with 12 tea lights. Each tea light offers a battery life of more than 100 hours and is guaranteed to work out of the box.

What you should consider: The tea lights are made of plastic, which may not look realistic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Antizer Flameless Candles, Set of 3

What you need to know: These LED candles feature real wax and a faux-drip design to create the ideal mood for your room.

What you’ll love: The wax construction offers a realistic look and the LED lights flicker to resemble traditional candles.

What you should consider: This set doesn’t come with batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

