Best vitamin B1 supplement

Low-dose vitamin B1 supplements may be used to treat peripheral neuritis, a condition that affects the nerves outside the brain.

Which vitamin B1 supplements are best?

Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, is sometimes called an anti-stress vitamin because of its role in improving mood and fighting depression. If you have diabetes, vitamin B1 can also help improve your blood sugar levels and minimize your risk of heart disease.

However, vitamin B1 isn’t stored in the body, so you have to get it from your diet or by taking a supplement. If you choose the latter, go for a product that is made with high-quality ingredients like Nature Made Vitamin B1 100 mg Tablets.

What to know before you buy a vitamin B1 supplement

Vitamin B1 deficiency

When you don’t get enough vitamin B1 from your diet, it can affect your nervous system, heart and brain. It can also cause beriberi, a condition that causes peripheral nerve damage and wasting. Other symptoms of vitamin B1 deficiency include weight loss, anorexia and mental problems like confusion and short-term memory loss.

Apart from a poor diet, diseases such as HIV and cancer can also increase the risk of deficiency. Pregnant women having morning sickness, people who have undergone bariatric surgery and hemodialysis, and those with alcoholism are also prone to vitamin B1 deficiency.

Benefits

Like other B vitamins, B1 is involved in the breakdown of carbohydrates, proteins and fats into glucose and energy. It also plays a vital role in maintaining the health of your nervous system and research from the National Institutes of Health shows that there is sufficient evidence to warrant its use in combination with B6 and B12 to treat peripheral neuropathy.

If you’re pregnant, this vitamin is essential to the development of your baby’s brain and it is recommended that pregnant women take 1.4 milligrams daily. If you are taking a prenatal vitamin, it is likely that it contains the vitamin B1 you need, but check the package to be sure.

Certification

Third-party certifications are usually provided by organizations not involved in the production and sale of the supplement. If you want to tell if the supplement you’re taking has been evaluated for quality, safety or effectiveness by a third party, check the packaging for certification stamps such as GMP certified, Certified Vegan or Gluten-Free Certified.

The absence of a third-party certification stamp doesn’t prove a product isn’t good — it just means you can’t be confident that the information its maker provided is accurate.

What to look for in a quality vitamin B1 supplement

Liquid vs. pills

The most common B1 supplements are pills (either capsules or tablets) and liquids (drops or syrup). Some tablets are dissolvable and melt in your mouth. Vitamin B1 syrups are either pure or a combination with other B vitamins. Liquid drops, on the other hand, contain pure B1 and are often recommended for children with B1 deficiency.

Thiamine vs. benfotiamine

Most vitamin B1 supplements contain thiamine as the active ingredient. However, a derivative of thiamine known as benfotiamine can be taken instead because it is better absorbed by the body. Due to benfotiamine’s higher solubility, it can be a better option in raising your vitamin B1 level.

Serving size

If you want to know the true cost of your supplement, calculate the cost per serving, not the cost per bottle then divide the price by the number of servings to choose your most cost-effective option.

How much you can expect to spend on vitamin B1 supplements

B1 supplements generally cost$10-$20. However, some cost as low as $7 or $8 for a pack of 100 pills.

Vitamin B1 supplement FAQ

Can I take alcohol with my vitamin B1 supplement?

A. If you are vitamin B1 deficient and are taking a supplement, avoid drinking alcohol because it can make your symptoms worse. In fact, long-term drinking of alcohol can affect your body’s ability to absorb vitamin B1.

How do I know if I have a vitamin B1 deficiency?

A. Symptoms of vitamin B1 deficiency include confusion, irritability, mood changes and even short-term memory loss. Vitamin B1 deficiency can also cause ataxia, which is marked by slurred speech and poor coordination.

What are the best vitamin B1 supplements to buy?

Top vitamin B1 supplement

Nature Made Vitamin B1 100 Milligram Tablets

What you need to know: With a 100-day supply of vitamin B1, this supplement is made to keep your nervous system healthy and boost your energy levels.

What you’ll love: It is gluten-free and made with carefully selected ingredients under strict manufacturing processes to deliver a high-quality product. The tablets are easy to take since they are small.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the texture made the tablet stick to their mouth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin B1 supplement for the money

Now Supplements, Vitamin B1 100 Milligram Tablets

What you need to know: This supplement is formulated to support energy production and maintain a healthy nerve function.

What you’ll love: It is soy-free and vegan-friendly. It is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility to ensure each capsule contains ingredients of the highest potency and purity.

What you should consider: Some users complained that they don’t taste great.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Nutricost Vitamin B1 500 Milligram Capsules

What you need to know: This is a high-dose vitamin B1 supplement.

What you’ll love: This product is non-GMO, soy-free and gluten-free. It is also made in a GMP-compliant facility.

What you should consider: Some users complained of the smell and taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

