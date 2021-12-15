Nettle is abundantly available all across the U.S., in both urban and rural landscapes. In addition to tea, many people eat cooked nettle leaves for their powerful nutritional properties, too.

Which nettle tea is best?

Nettle tea is one of the world’s oldest herbal preparations. Nettle is packed with potential, from its spinach-like leaves when cooked to its powerful medicine when dried and steeped in tea.

If you are just diving into the world of medicinal teas and don’t prefer the unique taste of nettle, Buddha Teas Organic Divine Immunity Blend Tea is a great option for you. This blend features a variety of teas and herbs, including nettle, in an immunity-boosting beverage.

What to know before you buy nettle tea

No matter if you use a tea infuser or a tea kettle to brew, there are a few key things to know when buying nettle tea.

Single leaf or a blend

Many people would describe the taste of nettle tea as strong, but that’s where opinions diverge. Some enjoy the fresh, grassy taste that is reminiscent of straw, while others can’t stand even the smell of a freshly brewed cup of nettle tea.

If you enjoy the taste and smell, the best nettle tea for you might be a single-leaf version. If you want the benefits without the taste, look for a blend that features nettle tea prominently.

Loose tea or bagged

Bagged tea is much more convenient to travel with, tucking easily into a purse or pocket and only needing hot water. Loose tea is good when you want to customize the strength of your brew, but it requires more planning and utensils to work.

Choose either loose tea or tea bags depending on where you are most likely to consume your tea.

What to look for in a quality nettle tea

Organic

Your nettle tea should be organic, non-GMO and ethically sourced and harvested. Because nettle is a wild and invasive plant, it does not need to be commercially cultivated. For the deepest taste and most medicinal properties, look for nettle tea that is wildcrafted.

cGMP compliant

Nettle tea that is cGMP compliant has been manufactured, processed and packaged according to strict quality guidelines. These standards also apply to labeling. A cGMP-compliant product has been lab tested and verified that what’s on the label is what’s in the box.

Compostable and recyclable

Not only should your nettle tea be delivered in a recycled package, but you should also be able to compost your tea bags and recycle the box they came in when you’re done. Look for unbleached tea bags that don’t have staples or plastic packaging.

How much you can expect to spend on nettle tea

Nettle tea prices can vary, depending on whether it is loose or bagged (and how much you buy). Expect to spend $5-$20 for high-quality nettle tea.

Nettle tea FAQ

What are the medicinal benefits of nettle tea?

A. Researchers have been studying nettle for decades. Although high-quality studies are still ongoing, there are a variety of potential medicinal benefits of nettle tea.

Some of these benefits include:

Asthma and allergy relief

Relief of pain from inflammation

Promotion of lactation in people who are nursing

Headache pain relief

There are many ongoing studies into this plant. But even though nettle is universally recognized as safe, there are some people who should not drink nettle tea.

The compounds in nettles interact with both blood sugar medications and blood thinners. Nettle tea can cause excessive dizziness and fainting if you are taking either of these.

Additionally, nettle tea is a diuretic and can cause dehydration if taken in excess.

As always, talk to your doctor if you have concerns about drinking nettle tea.

How do you brew nettle tea from loose leaves?

A. Brewing nettle tea from loose leaves is the easiest way to adjust the intensity of the flavor.

Start with 1 to 2 teaspoons of dried nettle leaf per cup of boiling water. Pour boiling water over the nettle leaves and cover to steep for 10 to 20 minutes. Strain the nettle leaf out and sweeten it, if you prefer, with honey. If your tea has cooled off, you can heat it again before drinking.

To make a stronger nettle infusion, pack nettle leaf loosely into a 1-pint mason jar and cover with boiling water. Allow it to cool to room temperature and then steep in the fridge for 24 hours. Strain, sweeten and enjoy.

What’s the best nettle tea to buy?

Top nettle tea

Buddha Teas Organic Divine Immunity Blend Tea

What you need to know: If you want the benefits of nettle tea without the straight taste, this is the blend for you.

What you’ll love: This delicious immunity blend of tea features organic hyssop, elderberry, nettle leaf, lemongrass, wild cherry bark, rose hips, lemon balm, astragalus root and cranberry for total immune support. Every herb is organic and non-GMO.

What you should consider: It has less nettle leaf and does not have as many potential medicinal aspects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nettle tea for the money

Traditional Medicinals Organic Nettle Leaf

What you need to know: This is a great option for taking nettle tea on the go.

What you’ll love: Each of the 16 wrapped tea bags is compostable and biodegradable. The tea is USDA certified organic and the box is recycled and recyclable — good for you and for the planet.

What you should consider: The only issues users had were more along the lines of damage to the package in the mail.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Starwest Botanicals Loose Nettle Leaf

What you need to know: This full pound of organic, loose nettle leaf is perfect for drinking on its own or customizing a blend.

What you’ll love: Starwest Botanicals is a leading purveyor of organic teas and herbs. This is kosher and certified organic, and it is cGMP compliant, which means it has met strict quality manufacturing standards.

What you should consider: Some people do not like the taste of straight nettle. If that’s you, this loose tea has a strong flavor that you might want to mix with another loose tea.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.