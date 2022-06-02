Prenatal gummy vitamins make it easy to take the vitamins and minerals your body needs before, during and after your pregnancy.

Which prenatal gummy vitamin is best?

Taking prenatal vitamins during pregnancy can be difficult, especially if you’re experiencing morning sickness marked by nausea and vomiting. To help solve this problem, you may want to give prenatal gummy vitamins a try. They are a tasty way to take in the prenatal supplements you need.

With several options on the market, choosing the right one isn’t always straightforward. If you are looking for a great prenatal gummy vitamin, the SmartPants Prenatal Formula Daily Gummy Multivitamin is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a prenatal gummy vitamin

Synthetic vs. organic

A key difference between synthetic and organic vitamins is their source. Synthetic vitamins are created in a lab, while organic vitamins are produced from whole food sources.

Though many in the natural health community say organic vitamins are a better option, there are often questions about the purity of some of these supplements. However, organic products with a “USDA certified organic” designation are generally safe because they have been proven not to contain harmful chemicals.

Some vitamins are better absorbed in their synthetic form while others are more potent in their organic form. If you’re looking to choose between an organic and synthetic prenatal vitamin, your best option will depend on the specific nutrients you need. Talk to your health care professional about which version is best for you.

Diet

If you’re on a vegan diet, you may be wondering how prenatal vitamins affect your diet. The first thing to note is that your plant-based diet provides many of the important vitamins and minerals that your body needs, but it is usually not sufficient because of the extra demands pregnancy puts on your body.

The good news is that many prenatal gummy vitamins are vegan-friendly. There are gluten-free versions, as well. Be sure to read product labels carefully to help ensure the prenatal gummy vitamin is appropriate for your diet.

History

Once your pregnancy is confirmed, your doctor will ask a series of questions about your family’s health history. This helps ensure your pregnancy and birth is as safe as possible. For instance, if your doctor determines your developing baby has a higher chance of neural tube defects, it is likely that your prenatal vitamin dosage will be adjusted.

What to look for in a quality prenatal gummy vitamin

Dietary requirements

Knowing which prenatal vitamins you need most and the amount is crucial when choosing the prenatal gummy vitamin option best for you. Some key prenatal vitamins include folic acid, vitamin D, calcium, vitamin C, most B vitamins, vitamin E, zinc, iron, and iodine. The product packaging should have a supplement fact list with a chart listing each active ingredient. The chart will compare the amounts contained in each recommended serving with the recommended daily values needed by pregnant mothers. Comparing these amounts helps ensure you are taking the amounts you need.

Taking prenatal gummy vitamins isn’t only restricted to your pregnancy period. Many people take them before trying to conceive to help ensure the developing baby has the nutrients it needs from the start. For instance, taking folic acid before conception can help prevent birth defects that affect the baby’s brain and spine.

Certification

While the FDA doesn’t certify the safety and efficacy of prenatal vitamins, there are third-party testing organizations that evaluate these products to validate the claims of their manufacturers. If you are looking to buy an organic prenatal vitamin, you should check for USDA or non-GMO certifications.

There are a number of well-recognized third-party certification labs. Check the prenatal gummy vitamin package to see if the brand has been tested.

Dosage form

One of the symptoms of pregnancy is morning sickness, which can make taking pills difficult for some pregnant women due to associated nausea and vomiting. Prenatal vitamins containing iron can aggravate these symptoms. Formulations like chewable tablets and gummies can minimize these symptoms because they are pleasant-tasting and easy on the stomach.

How much you can expect to spend on prenatal gummy vitamins

You can expect to pay between $15-$50 for a bottle of prenatal gummy vitamins. However, you should take note of the product’s serving size and pill count. A low price doesn’t always mean it’s a value.

Prenatal gummy vitamins FAQ

What are the most important nutrients in my prenatal vitamin?

A. There are many essential vitamins and minerals that support pregnancy but the most important ones are typically folic acid, iron and calcium. Folic acid helps to prevent neural tube defects, while iron is important for delivering adequate oxygen to the baby. Calcium is another vital nutrient that prevents bone loss in mothers and helps to develop the baby’s bones.

When should I start taking prenatal vitamins?

A. You should start taking prenatal vitamins at least 1 month before you conceive, if possible, and especially during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Taking folic acid before you get pregnant is particularly important because it helps to develop your baby’s neural tube, which forms the brain and spinal cord.

What’s the best prenatal gummy vitamin to buy?

Top prenatal gummy vitamins

SmartPants Prenatal Formula Daily Gummy Multivitamin

What you need to know: Made with the highest quality ingredients, this prenatal formula is designed to deliver nutritional support for both you and your baby.

What you’ll love: It contains methylfolate, a premium form of folate which helps support the growth and development of the brain and spinal cord. The formulation also includes 18 essential prenatal vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D3, vitamin B12, vitamin K and Omega-3s.

What you should consider: It doesn’t contain key prenatal vitamins like iron and calcium, so you’ll need additional supplements.

Top prenatal gummy vitamins

Top prenatal gummy vitamins for the money

Vitafusion Prenatal Gummy Vitamins

What you need to know: It is a natural fruit-flavored, iron-free gummy vitamin that is easy on the stomach.

What you’ll love: It is made with high-quality purified fish oils that don’t contain harmful chemicals like mercury and PCBs. It is pleasant-tasting and easy to take. It is also free of gluten and high-fructose corn syrup, making it a great option if you have a gluten intolerance or corn allergy.

What you should consider: It contains slightly less folic acid than you need in pregnancy. It also doesn’t contain iron.

Top prenatal gummy vitamins for the money

Worth checking out

Garden of Life Organics Prenatal Gummy Vitamins

What you need to know: If you are looking for prenatal vitamin gummies that are organic, vegan and made from whole fruits, these gummies are an excellent choice.

What you’ll love: With 800 IU of vitamin D3, these gummies are a great option if you’re on a vegan diet. They also taste great. These gummies are also free of corn starch.

What you should consider: The gummies have a strong flavor that some pregnant users found to be too strong.

Worth checking out

