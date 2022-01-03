Some consumers take oil of oregano to combat candida, which is a fungus that can causes athlete’s foot, toe and fingernail infections, oral thrush and yeast infections.

Which oil of oregano is best?

Oil of oregano is a supplement people use to combat colds and infections. Extracted from the leaves and stem of the oregano plant, producers dilute this spicy oil into a form safe for oral consumption.

Oil of oregano contains powerful compounds such as carvacrol and thymol and offers some antibacterial and antifungal health benefits. If you need an oil of oregano supplement to support your immune system during cold and flu season, Gaia Herbs Oil of Oregano vegan liquid capsules are a top choice.

What to know before you buy oil of oregano

Carvacrol

Oil of oregano contains carvacrol, which is a type of antioxidant found in plants. This is the main active ingredient in oil of oregano. The carvacrol concentration ranges from 60-86%, depending on the manufacturer. It may help the immune system fight viruses and kill bacteria, which is why some people dub oregano oil as an unofficial natural antibiotic.

Thymol

Another active ingredient in oil of oregano is thymol, which is an antifungal agent. Oil of oregano contains much smaller concentrations of thymol, only around 2%. You may not even see the amount listed on the bottle. Thymol is also antibacterial and often found in name-brand mouthwash, which is why you can use a drop or two of oil of oregano on your toothbrush to combat bad breath.

Form

Oil of oregano supplements comes in various forms, including liquid, capsules and softgels. The liquid form comes in a glass bottle with a dropper, and it’s best to dilute it in water to avoid burning your mouth and throat. Since oil of oregano is spicy and can irritate internal tissues, many consumers opt for pill forms, which you can find in either softgels or liquid capsules.

Dosage

Make sure to follow dosage instructions carefully. If you use a liquid oil of oregano supplement, five or six drops usually equate to one serving. If you want to try capsules or softgels, you’ll likely need to take one to two pills a day in dosages between 150-3,000 milligrams. Always consult with your doctor before taking an herbal supplement since the dosage will likely depend on the condition you’re treating.

What to look for in a quality oil of oregano

Organic

Oregano plants are the main source of oil of oregano. Look on the bottle for a label noting if it’s organic since organic products aren’t treated with pesticides, chemical fertilizers or herbicides. You’ll likely get a better overall product if it’s organic.

Carrier oil

Liquid and softgels use a carrier oil to dilute the oil of oregano. The best oil of oregano supplements uses organic extra-virgin olive oil as its carrier oil. But you should still further dilute the liquid drops in water to minimize burning or digestive discomfort.

Alcohol-free

Liquid herbal tinctures often contain alcohol. If you prefer an alcohol-free formula, you can find select liquid forms of oil of oregano that do not use alcohol. Make sure to check the ingredients list if this is important to you.

Vegan

While oil of oregano is plant-based, capsules and softgels may still contain gelatin or other animal products. If vegetarian or vegan, be sure to select an oil of oregano supplement that has vegan-friendly capsules or softgels.

How much you can expect to spend on oil of oregano

Liquid forms of oil of oregano come in one-ounce bottles that range in price from $13-$34. Pill forms, including softgels and capsules, cost between $11-$22.

Oil of oregano FAQ

What’s the difference between oil of oregano and oregano essential oil?

A. While both oils come from the oregano plant, oil of oregano is diluted enough to be safe for oral consumption. Oregano essential oil is more concentrated, and you should only use it for aromatherapy purposes since it’s not safe to ingest.

Can you use oil of oregano topically?

A. Yes, you can use it topically to treat certain skin issues. Dilute a few drops in a carrier oil, like coconut or jojoba oil. Then, apply directly to fungal infections, acne or rosacea. You can also use diluted oil of oregano as a natural insect repellent. If you notice any skin irritation after application, wash it off immediately.

What’s the best oil of oregano to buy?

Top oil of oregano

Gaia Herbs Oil of Oregano Vegan Liquid Capsules

What you need to know: This top-tier supplement uses a special CO2 extraction process that sets it apart from other competitors.

What you’ll love: The oregano is organic and harvested ecologically. The company also tests its products thoroughly for toxins. The small, vegan phyto-capsules are incredibly popular and efficient. Consumers rave about this product’s impact on a range of health issues.

What you should consider: This potent supplement may cause die-off symptoms when treating certain infections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top oil of oregano for the money

Garden of Life Oil myKind Organics Oil of Oregano Seasonal Drops

What you need to know: If you want a low-cost, high-quality liquid oil of oregano, this is a great bet. It’s also alcohol-free.

What you’ll love: These affordable oil of oregano drops are certified organic, non-GMO and vegan. It can potentially lessen or alleviate cold symptoms just as effectively as stronger oil of oregano products.

What you should consider: The smell and taste are strong, so you should start off at a lower dose. Make sure to dilute it in water as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Caryle Oil of Oregano 3000 mg

What you need to know: This budget-friendly oil of oregano softgel is popular among many consumers for its potency.

What you’ll love: Two softgels contain a whopping 3,000mg of oil of oregano. These effective pills can help clear up antibiotic-resistant chronic health issues, including UTIs.

What you should consider: These softgels contain gelatin and are not vegetarian-friendly. They may cause oregano burps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

