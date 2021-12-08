Best liposomal vitamin C supplement

Which liposomal vitamin C supplements are best?

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that helps improve immune response and fight infection. Liposomal vitamin C supplements can improve the resorption of vitamin C in your body, ensuring you get the most out of your supplement. If you’ve been thinking of adding liposomal vitamin C supplements to your daily routine, it’s a good idea to learn more about how they work and take some time to compare the most popular brands. Lipo Naturals Liposomal Vitamin C from Sunflowers, for example, are a popular and effective way to get your daily vitamin C.

What to know before you buy a liposomal vitamin C supplement

What is a liposomal vitamin C supplement?

Liposomal vitamin C supplements are encased in liposomes that help protect vitamin C as it travels through your body. These liposomes are made up of tiny bubbles that mimic your cell membranes. According to the NIH, these liposomal encasements help your body absorb vitamin C.

What does vitamin C do?

According to Mayo Clinic, your body uses vitamin C to form cartilage, blood vessels, muscle and collagen. Additionally, Vitamin C is an essential part of your body’s immune response, meaning it can help fight sickness and disease. According to the NIH, vitamin C also protects your body from free radical damage and helps your body convert tryptophan into serotonin, the chemical that stabilizes your mood.

Vitamin C occurs naturally in many citrus fruits and other fruits and vegetables. Still, adding extra vitamin C to your diet through supplements is a great way to ensure you’re getting enough of the nutrient to be happy and healthy.

Types of liposomal vitamin C supplements

Liposomal vitamin C capsules: Liposomal vitamin C capsules are one of the easiest ways to get vitamin C into your system. These capsules are often easy to swallow, and you usually only need to take one or two to get your entire daily value of vitamin C.

What to look for in a quality liposomal vitamin C supplement

Easy to take

If you want to make liposomal vitamin C part of your daily routine, it’s a good idea to get a supplement that’s easy to take. Many liposomal vitamin C capsules are easy to consume but some people don’t like taking solid supplements and others may feel that liquid liposomal supplements are more effective. If you opt for a liquid liposomal vitamin C supplement, you may find the taste too sour or strong. Still, if you want to use liquid supplements but don’t like the taste, you can always add the supplement to a glass of water to weaken the flavor.

Effective

Liposomal vitamin C supplements should improve your ability to fight off sickness. When shopping for a liposomal vitamin C supplement, you’ll want to buy one that users felt was effective. If the product reviews are littered with people that didn’t feel the supplement helped them, you may want to opt for a different supplement brand.

Meets your dietary needs

Many liposomal vitamin C supplements are made from sunflowers and are vegan-friendly. Still, it’s a good idea to ensure your supplements are vegan or vegetarian if you don’t want to consume animal-based products. Some people may want their liposomal vitamin C supplements to be free from GMO ingredients. Luckily, there are numerous non-GMO liposomal vitamin C supplements available.

How much you can expect to spend on a liposomal vitamin C supplement

Most liposomal vitamin C capsules are less than $20 for a one-month supply. Many liquid liposomal vitamin C supplements are between $25-$40 for a one-month supply.

Liposomal vitamin C FAQ

Can you take liposomal vitamin C on an empty stomach?

A. Yes, you can take these supplements on an empty stomach. Still, if you find yourself with a stomachache after taking your supplement, it may be a good idea to take your liposomal vitamin C with food.

What’s the best time of day to take liposomal vitamin C?

A. You can take liposomal vitamin C any time of day, although many people prefer to take their supplement daily, first thing in the morning.

What are the best liposomal vitamin C supplements to buy?

Top liposomal vitamin C supplement

Lipo Naturals Liposomal Vitamin C from Sunflowers

What you need to know: This popular liposomal vitamin C supplement is loved by many for its tangy taste.

What you’ll love: This liquid liposomal vitamin C supplement comes in an easy-to-use pouch. Many users love the flavor of this supplement, although some prefer to dilute it with water. Most users felt that they were sick less often after using this supplement daily. This supplement is non-GMO, and a single pouch will last you around a month.

What you should consider: Some users felt that this supplement made them feel nauseous.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top liposomal vitamin C supplement for the money

Dr. Mercola Liposomal Vitamin C

What you need to know: These affordable liposomal vitamin C capsules are easy to take and come with a one-to-three-month supply.

What you’ll love: These easy-to-swallow capsules are ideal for people that don’t like the way liquid liposomal vitamin C tastes. Most users found that these supplements didn’t make them feel uncomfortable after use.

What you should consider: Some users felt that these capsules weren’t as effective as liquid supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

SunLipid Liposomal Vitamin C Packets

What you need to know: These perfectly-portioned liposomal vitamin C packets are ideal for people with busy schedules.

What you’ll love: These packets are easy to take on the go. Most users found the flavor to be pleasant and the supplement to be effective. This supplement is vegan-friendly and non-GMO.

What you should consider: The single-use packaging isn’t environmentally friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

