Best dong quai supplement

Which dong quai supplement is best?

Dong quai is the female ginseng plant known scientifically as angelica sinesis. Its supplements are made with ground up dong quai root and used for a variety of health benefits. They are known to have neuroprotective and anti-tumor effects and were first used in ancient China to promote estrogen hormone balance. Dong quai supplements may help relieve cramps, hot flashes, and other common discomforts associated with monthly cycles or menopause.

If you’re looking for a quality dong quai supplement, Herb Pharm Dong Quai Liquid Extract is certified organic, high-potency and made with top-quality dong quai root to support female hormone balance.

What to know before you buy a dong quai supplement

What a dong quai supplement is

From the Apiaceae family of plants, related to carrots and celery, the dong quai plant is native to China and Japan. It’s commonly referred to as female ginseng and used most by women to relieve symptoms of premenstrual syndrome and menopause. PMS and menopausal symptoms can be treated with changes to lifestyle and with natural supplements, says the Mayo Clinic.

Dong quai’s root extract has been used since 1000 B.C. for its medicinal qualities. “Dong quai” is Chinese for “state of return.” It is known for its anti-inflammatory and blood-purifying properties as well as for its ability to dissolve fats and oil in the body.

Dong quai supplements are most commonly made with its root extract. They are capsules or tinctures made with the extract of the plant’s root. Tinctures can be mixed into your favorite tea or a glass of water.

Benefits of dong quai supplements

Dong quai supplements may enhance libido and help relieve migraines. In addition, it may affect these areas:

Dong quai supplements may help improve circulation by decreasing fat accumulation in the bloodstream. Anti-cancer properties. The root may help promote cell death in cancerous cells. It may also reduce anemia.

The root may help promote cell death in cancerous cells. It may also reduce anemia. Skin and eye health. Dong quai may help with dry eyes and blurred vision. It may also benefit your complexion. It is one of many supplements you can take to promote skin health.

Dong quai may help with dry eyes and blurred vision. It may also benefit your complexion. It is one of many supplements you can take to promote skin health. Soothe cramps. The root supports antispasmodic activity in uterine muscles which reduces abdominal pain from cramping during menstrual cycles. It may also help regulate your cycle, but more research is needed to prove this.

The root supports antispasmodic activity in uterine muscles which reduces abdominal pain from cramping during menstrual cycles. It may also help regulate your cycle, but more research is needed to prove this. Ease symptoms of menopause. The root may help reduce hot flashes.

Side effects of dong quai supplements

Potential side effects include difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, low blood sugar, fever, drowsiness, headaches, increased bleeding, nausea, excess sweating, difficulty sleeping and vision loss.

Due to their high estrogen count, these supplements should not be used by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. If you are on blood-thinning medication, or you are allergic to carrots, anise, celery or parsley, do not take these supplements. Consult your doctor before taking them to avoid negative interaction with preexisting medications.

What to look for in a quality dong quai supplement

Form

Dong quai supplements come in liquids or capsules. Both are taken orally with water, but the capsules are swallowed whole while the liquid is dropped in and mixed. The capsules tend to be lower dose while the liquid is more highly concentrated. Read the directions on the supplement for correct dosage and use.

Ingredients

These supplements are made with the plant’s root extract. They may also contain other ingredients that benefit hormonal imbalance, boost mood or relieve premenstrual or menopausal symptoms.

Organic

Supplements made with organic ingredients are generally considered higher quality than non-organic alternatives. Organic means it’s made without preservatives, additives or other chemicals. Certified organic supplements are considered safer for consumption.

Vegetarian-friendly

Dong quai supplement capsules may be made with gelatin, an animal byproduct. If you are vegetarian or vegan, look at the capsule’s ingredient list to make sure no gelatin was used.

How much you can expect to spend on a dong quai supplement

They range in price from $8-$34 depending on quality, form and quantity. Bulk capsule supplements are on the higher end of this price point.

Dong quai supplement FAQ

Who should not take dong quai supplements?

A. Women who are pregnant or nursing should not take them due to their high level of estrogen.

Should dong quai be taken with food?

A. Yes. Most supplements suggest taking the capsule or tincture with food.

What’s the best dong quai supplement to buy?

Top dong quai supplement

Herb Pharm Dong Quai Liquid Extract

What you need to know: This liquid tincture packs a high potency punch and mixes easily with water or your favorite tea.

What you’ll love: It’s certified organic, free of gluten and made with top-quality dong quai root.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than other supplements and may have an earthy or strong taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dong quai supplement for the money

Swanson Dong Quai 530 Milligram Capsules

What you need to know: This capsule is made with only dong quai root extract for simplicity and quality.

What you’ll love: It’s cost-effective and is full-spectrum to balance hormones and support joint health.

What you should consider: Consumers who have difficulty swallowing pills may not like it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s Answer Dong Quai Root

What you need to know: This vegan capsule contains 1,000 milligrams of dong quai to support female hormonal balance.

What you’ll love: It’s vegan-friendly, free of gluten and made in the United States.

What you should consider: The dosage is higher than that of other supplements and may be hard to regulate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

