Which weighted eye masks are best?

Similar to how a weighted blanket helps to relax the body through Deep Pressure Therapy, a weighted eye mask provides the same benefit for the eyes. In addition to blocking out the light to help you sleep at night, a weighted eye mask stimulates the nervous system and helps the body naturally produce serotonin and melatonin, all of which can improve mood and create a sense of calm.

You want to consider weight, material and additional features such as heating or cooling options and aromatherapy when selecting the right weighted sleep mask for you, but one top pick is Barmy Weighted Sleep Mask.

What to know before you buy a weighted eye mask

Material

There are two main components of a weighted sleep mask: the cover and the fill.

Cover: A wide variety of materials can be used to make the cover, including cotton, polyester, silk, satin and fleece.

A wide variety of materials can be used to make the cover, including cotton, polyester, silk, satin and fleece. Fill: Flax seeds or different types of microbeads make up the fill. They’re evenly distributed and are what provide the weight to the mask.

Weight

You can typically find weighted eye masks that range from 10-16 ounces. Some designs have the added benefit of zippered access to the fill material, so you can adjust the weight to your liking.

Strap

Most weighted sleep masks are secured to the head with an adjustable elastic band designed to fit all head sizes. Keep in mind that a weighted mask is heavier by design, so the strap often needs to be tighter to ensure a proper fit.

If you’re a back sleeper, you might find a mask without a strap more comfortable, but side sleepers will most likely need a strap so the mask doesn’t slide or fall off throughout the night.

What to look for in a quality weighted eye mask

Heating and cooling

Just like with traditional eye masks, some weighted eye masks can be heated in the microwave and cooled in the freezer to provide additional soothing benefits. This can help reduce inflammation and relieve tension, migraines and sinus pain.

However, not all models have the ability to be both heated and cooled, and doing so could damage the mask, so check the product description if these are features you desire.

Aromatherapy

Lavender, essential oils and aromatic botanicals are often infused in the material of a weighted eye mask for soothing effects that can help create a sense of calm. This can both enhance mood and make it easier to fall asleep at night.

How much you can expect to spend on a weighted eye mask

Weighted eye masks can vary in price from $15-$40 based on the material of the cover, the fill material, the weight, heating and cooling options and the inclusion of aromatherapy.

Weighted eye mask FAQ

Is it safe to sleep with a weighted eye mask?

A. If your eye mask is made with natural flax, microbeads or sand, it will apply the right amount of pressure to the lids and signal your brain to relax without causing any damage to the eyes. If you plan to use a weighted eye mask for sleep, you should purchase one with a comfortable headband so it will stay in place, since a weighted eye pillow is likely to slide off during the night.

Will my weighted eye mask cause wrinkles?

A. Depending on the fabric of the mask, creases in the skin can be caused by long-term use of a weighted eye mask. If you’re concerned with wrinkles, using a mask made from natural fabric is best, as they contain organic proteins that help the skin retain its natural moisture.

Are weighted eye masks machine-washable?

A. Always check the washing instructions that come with the weighted mask you purchase to make sure you care for it properly. Many masks have a removable cover that’s machine-washable, but you don’t want to wash the weighted inserts because that can damage the material.

What are the best weighted eye masks to buy?

Top weighted eye mask

Barmy Weighted Sleep Mask

What you need to know: This soft weighted eye mask has an ideal weight distribution to pressure points of your face to help provide maximum relaxation.

What you’ll love: This mask also blocks light and can be placed in the freezer for an enhanced cooling experience. The adjustable straps offer a comfortable fit for all head sizes, while the cover can be removed and washed separately.

What you should consider: This product should not be placed in the microwave to warm up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top weighted eye mask for the money

Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow

What you need to know: Pamper your peepers with this luxurious satin weighted eye mask that’s available at a budget-friendly price point.

What you’ll love: The combination of lavender and flax seeds in this weighted eye mask helps you relax and calm your body and brain. This mask differs from others because the eye pillow gently rests on your eyes, making it a great option for long car trips, meditation and naps. This weighted eye pillow can be put in the freezer for cooling and warmed in the microwave.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that this eye mask can slide off if you’re a side sleeper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Thrive Heated Eye Mask for Dry Eyes

What you need to know: This warm, soothing eye mask can help treat and alleviate symptoms that arise from a range of uncomfortable eye conditions.

What you’ll love: Made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic, latex-free and all-natural materials, this eye mask can help reduce puffiness and swelling and provide headache relief. When warmed, this mask offers moist heat to unblock oil-producing glands, assisting in the production of tears for dry eyes. The clay beads inside the mask provide even and natural temperature control.

What you should consider: This mask is thicker and heavier than other masks on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.