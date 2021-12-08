Best electric massage table

If you use oils when massaging your clients, consider laying down a sheet beforehand to avoid damaging the surface of the table.

Which electric massage tables are best?

After a hard day’s work, there are few things as rejuvenating as a massage. This popular therapy is effective at reducing muscle tension and promoting relaxation, but if you have mobility issues, getting onto a massage table can be a challenge.

Electric massage beds can be easily lowered and raised at the push of a button, making them more accessible than traditional tables. The Earthlite Ellora Electric Massage Table is the top pick because it’s very adjustable and accessible for all types of people.

What to know before you buy an electric massage table

Pros and cons of electric massage tables

If you’re embarking on a career as a massage therapist, one of your first purchases will probably be a massage table. The main benefit of an electric massage table is its adjustability. These tables usually have a couple of buttons that can be pressed to raise or lower the platform as needed. Some devices may also have additional controls for adjusting the back and neck support. These massage tables are often very sturdy and durable, so weight capacity is usually not a problem.

On the other hand, electric massage tables can be quite heavy, making them less portable than traditional tables. They are also more expensive than other types of massage tables, and the integrated electronics mean that occasional maintenance may be required. The perfect table for you and your clientele is ultimately going to depend on a number of factors. Do you massage out of a single location or do you travel to meet with clients? What is the average age of your massage clients, and do any of them have disabilities? Asking yourself these questions can be a great first step toward choosing the best table for your needs.

What to look for in a quality electric massage table

Remote control

Most electric massage tables come with a remote control attached with a wire. Consider whether you want one that’s handheld or foot-operated. Foot-operated remote controls are popular among massage therapists because they allow you to adjust the height of the table without losing focus on your client.

Weight capacity

Most traditional massage tables have a weight capacity of at least 250 pounds, but there are many electric tables that have a capacity of 500 pounds or more. Keep in mind, however, that massage tables with a high weight capacity will usually be heavier than those with a lower weight limit.

Compliance and certifications

When shopping for an electric massage table, be sure to choose one that’s compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Not only are these tables more accessible for your clients with mobility issues, but you might be eligible for a generous tax credit. You can also look for a massage table that has been UL-certified, which indicates it has met rigorous safety and sustainability standards.

Warranty

Ideally, your electric massage bed will last for many years to come. To ensure this, look for a table with a lifetime warranty. This will give you peace of mind if there’s ever an issue, and it also shows that the manufacturer has faith in its product.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric massage table

Electric massage beds are usually more expensive than traditional tables because of their durability and built-in electronics. Expect to spend $900-$2,000 for a reliable electric massage table.

Electric massage table FAQ

What height and width should my massage table be?

A. Most massage beds have a width and height of around 25 to 35 inches, but you can also find specialty tables that are much larger.

How can I make my massage table more comfortable?

A. The vast majority of massage tables come with a padded surface of high-density foam or memory foam that’s at least 2 inches thick. Some high-tech tables may even have an electric heating function for added comfort.

What’s the best electric massage table to buy?

Top electric massage table

Earthlite Ellora Electric Massage Table

What you need to know: This reliable, straightforward massage table comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

What you’ll love: This electric massage table is made in the United States. The table is UL-listed and ADA-compliant with a 600-pound lift capacity.

What you should consider: Several users had difficulty getting in touch with customer service.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric massage table for the money

SkinAct Opal Electric Massage Table

What you need to know: This budget-friendly massage table comes with lockable wheels and an adjustable backrest and height lift.

What you’ll love: The lockable wheels make this table more portable than comparable models, and there’s a face hole and padded surface for client comfort. This massage bed has a weight capacity of 450 pounds.

What you should consider: There were reports of the motor being too loud, and some massage therapists may prefer a foot-powered remote control over a handheld attachment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dir Beauty Salon Spa Electric Massage Table

What you need to know: This sturdy table comes with a foot-powered remote control and a layer of high-density memory foam padding.

What you’ll love: The table is available in white, black and gray. The durable, high-grade vinyl surface is sure to last for years, and the metal frame has a maximum weight capacity of 400 pounds.

What you should consider: The table isn’t UL-certified, and it’s a bit expensive considering its relatively moderate weight capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

